Guernsey FC had not lost a home game since 22 February 2020 - their last match before the Covid-19 pandemic

Guernsey FC were left to rue a late lapse as they lost 2-1 at home to Tooting and Mitcham United.

The Green Lions took a 56th-minute lead through top scorer Ross Allen's penalty after Charlton Gauvain was brought down in the penalty area.

But two goals in two minutes saw the Green Lions lose for the first time at home since returning last month.

Dontai Stewart levelled from long range in the 83rd minute before Zaid Quaret Sorr got the winner shortly after.

The loss - Guernsey's second in their four games since resuming matches after Covid-19 travel restrictions to the island were lifted last month - leaves Tony Vance's side fourth-from-bottom of the Isthmian League's South Central Division.

The Green Lions have won two of their four matches and have between five and six games in hand on the sides around them.

"Really disappointing result today," Guernsey defender Tom Strawbridge wrote on Twitter. external-link

"We played front foot aggressive football in difficult conditions for 88 mins.

"The other two have cost us, but important to reflect on a good performance despite coming away empty handed."