Mark Harris (left) joins the celebrations after Kieffer Moore's goal drew Cardiff level at Stoke

Striker Mark Harris says Cardiff City should not be in Championship relegation danger and insists their spirit will see them climb the table.

Cardiff halted a club-record run of eight straight defeats as a remarkable comeback earned them a point at Stoke.

Despite Saturday's 3-3 draw, the Bluebirds are just three points above the bottom three.

"We should be higher up the table, of course we should," said Wales international Harris.

"You have seen from the last 40 minutes [at Stoke], we can't be down there for long with the spirit we have got. We won't throw the towel in, there's no chance of that.

"We have got momentum from that [comeback] and we have got to keep it going."

Harris, 22, scored his first goal of the season at Stoke, where caretaker boss Steve Morison led Cardiff for the first time following the departure of Mick McCarthy.

Cardiff began the campaign in promising fashion, taking eight points from their first four league games, but their form then collapsed as they suffered nine losses in 10 Championship outings.

They were heading for another loss as Stoke went 3-0 up at the bet365 Stadium, but Rubin Colwill pulled one goal back before fellow countrymen Harris and Kieffer Moore struck to draw Cardiff level in a spectacular five-minute spell.

Cardiff now face back-to-back home games, against Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday and Huddersfield next Saturday, with under-23 boss Morison expected to remain at the helm for those two games.

Harris, who played regularly for Morison's development side, added: "He has been brilliant. He has showed us how he wants us to play and we are trying to show that on the pitch.

"Different managers will have different styles, some playing more [football], some more direct. We are just trying to do what he wants us to do."