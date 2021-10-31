Italian Serie A
Roma 1-2 AC Milan: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores his 400th league goal to set the visitors on their way to victory

Milan became the fourth team in Serie A history to win 10 of their first 11 games of the season, after Roma, Juventus (twice) and Napoli (twice)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 400th league goal and won a penalty as AC Milan claimed a narrow victory over Roma in Serie A.

Milan's win moves them level on points with league leaders Napoli.

Ibrahimovic, 40, opened the scoring with a free-kick and Franck Kessie converted from the spot after Roma's Roger Ibanez fouled the Swede.

Theo Hernandez was sent off for Milan, with Stephan El Shaarawy scoring in added time against his former club.

Earlier on Sunday, Napoli edged to a 1-0 win at struggling Salernitana and, like Milan, have won 10 of their first 11 games this term.

Line-ups

Roma

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2KarsdorpBooked at 24minsSubstituted forShomurodovat 80'minutes
  • 23ManciniBooked at 49mins
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 5ViñaSubstituted forPérezat 68'minutes
  • 4Cristante
  • 17VeretoutBooked at 90mins
  • 22ZanioloBooked at 7mins
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 77MkhitaryanSubstituted forAfena-Gyanat 45'minutes
  • 9AbrahamSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Pérez
  • 13Calafiori
  • 14Shomurodov
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 52Bove
  • 55Darboe
  • 59Zalewski
  • 63Boer
  • 64Afena-Gyan
  • 65Tripi
  • 87Cerântula Fuzato
  • 92El Shaarawy

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 2CalabriaBooked at 67mins
  • 24Kjaer
  • 23TomoriBooked at 65mins
  • 19HernándezBooked at 66mins
  • 4BennacerSubstituted forRomagnoliat 76'minutes
  • 79KessiéBooked at 81mins
  • 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forBallo-Touréat 68'minutes
  • 33KrunicSubstituted forBakayokoat 77'minutes
  • 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forTonaliat 76'minutes
  • 11IbrahimovicBooked at 26minsSubstituted forGiroudat 57'minutesBooked at 77mins

Substitutes

  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 8Tonali
  • 9Giroud
  • 10Díaz
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 14Conti
  • 20Kalulu
  • 27Maldini
  • 41Bakayoko
  • 46Gabbia
  • 83Mirante
  • 96Jungdal
Referee:
Fabio Maresca
Attendance:
51,001

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home24
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home19
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Roma 1, AC Milan 2.

  2. Booking

    Jordan Veretout (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Roma 1, AC Milan 2.

  4. Post update

    Franck Kessié (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Carles Pérez (Roma) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ibañez.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Roma 1, AC Milan 2. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eldor Shomurodov (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Veretout following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Veretout (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gianluca Mancini (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Carles Pérez (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eldor Shomurodov.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gianluca Mancini.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Fodé Ballo-Touré (AC Milan).

  15. Post update

    Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gianluca Mancini (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Carles Pérez.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Felix Afena-Gyan (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Stephan El Shaarawy.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Veretout (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bryan Cristante.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Roma. Bryan Cristante tries a through ball, but Eldor Shomurodov is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) header from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jordan Veretout with a cross following a corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 31st October 2021

  • RomaRoma1AC MilanAC Milan2
  • Inter MilanInter Milan2UdineseUdinese0
  • FiorentinaFiorentina3SpeziaSpezia0
  • GenoaGenoa0VeneziaVenezia0
  • SassuoloSassuolo1EmpoliEmpoli2
  • SalernitanaSalernitana0NapoliNapoli1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli1110102332031
2AC Milan11101025101531
3Inter Milan1173128121624
4Roma116141912719
5Atalanta115422014619
6Lazio115332219318
7Fiorentina116051613318
8Hellas Verona114342420415
9Juventus114341515015
10Empoli115061621-515
11Torino114251511414
12Sassuolo114251515014
13Bologna103341522-712
14Udinese112541216-411
15Sampdoria112361423-99
16Venezia11236817-99
17Genoa111551522-78
18Spezia112271226-148
19Salernitana112181023-137
20Cagliari101361222-106
View full Italian Serie A table

