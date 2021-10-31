Match ends, Roma 1, AC Milan 2.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 400th league goal and won a penalty as AC Milan claimed a narrow victory over Roma in Serie A.
Milan's win moves them level on points with league leaders Napoli.
Ibrahimovic, 40, opened the scoring with a free-kick and Franck Kessie converted from the spot after Roma's Roger Ibanez fouled the Swede.
Theo Hernandez was sent off for Milan, with Stephan El Shaarawy scoring in added time against his former club.
Earlier on Sunday, Napoli edged to a 1-0 win at struggling Salernitana and, like Milan, have won 10 of their first 11 games this term.
Line-ups
Roma
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2KarsdorpBooked at 24minsSubstituted forShomurodovat 80'minutes
- 23ManciniBooked at 49mins
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 5ViñaSubstituted forPérezat 68'minutes
- 4Cristante
- 17VeretoutBooked at 90mins
- 22ZanioloBooked at 7mins
- 7Pellegrini
- 77MkhitaryanSubstituted forAfena-Gyanat 45'minutes
- 9AbrahamSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Pérez
- 13Calafiori
- 14Shomurodov
- 24Kumbulla
- 52Bove
- 55Darboe
- 59Zalewski
- 63Boer
- 64Afena-Gyan
- 65Tripi
- 87Cerântula Fuzato
- 92El Shaarawy
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Tatarusanu
- 2CalabriaBooked at 67mins
- 24Kjaer
- 23TomoriBooked at 65mins
- 19HernándezBooked at 66mins
- 4BennacerSubstituted forRomagnoliat 76'minutes
- 79KessiéBooked at 81mins
- 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forBallo-Touréat 68'minutes
- 33KrunicSubstituted forBakayokoat 77'minutes
- 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forTonaliat 76'minutes
- 11IbrahimovicBooked at 26minsSubstituted forGiroudat 57'minutesBooked at 77mins
Substitutes
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 8Tonali
- 9Giroud
- 10Díaz
- 13Romagnoli
- 14Conti
- 20Kalulu
- 27Maldini
- 41Bakayoko
- 46Gabbia
- 83Mirante
- 96Jungdal
- Referee:
- Fabio Maresca
- Attendance:
- 51,001
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away13
Live Text
Jordan Veretout (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Second Half ends, Roma 1, AC Milan 2.
Franck Kessié (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma).
Attempt saved. Carles Pérez (Roma) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ibañez.
Goal! Roma 1, AC Milan 2. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Eldor Shomurodov (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Veretout following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Veretout (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.
Attempt saved. Gianluca Mancini (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Carles Pérez (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eldor Shomurodov.
Attempt missed. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gianluca Mancini.
Foul by Fodé Ballo-Touré (AC Milan).
Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Gianluca Mancini (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Carles Pérez.
Attempt saved. Felix Afena-Gyan (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Stephan El Shaarawy.
Attempt missed. Jordan Veretout (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bryan Cristante.
Offside, Roma. Bryan Cristante tries a through ball, but Eldor Shomurodov is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) header from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jordan Veretout with a cross following a corner.