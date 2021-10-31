Last updated on .From the section Dunfermline

Kenny Miller recently left Australian club Western Sydney Wanderers

Former Rangers and Scotland striker Kenny Miller has declared "an interest" in the Dunfermline manager's job after Peter Grant was sacked.

Grant, 56, left the second tier's bottom club after three wins in 18 games and no league victories.

His final match as Pars boss was Saturday's 4-2 defeat by Arbroath, a game Dunfermline had led 2-0 in.

Miller, 41, was most recently assistant at Australia A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers.

He previously had a seven-week spell as Livingston player-manager upon their return to the top flight in 2018.

"It's one of those you look at it and there would definitely be an interest," he told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"It's a good squad of players I really believe could be doing better. You never say never. I'm back [in Scotland], I'm interested in a job. I've missed my job in the last month or so and I don't want to be out too long."

Greg Shields and Steven Whittaker will take interim charge and Dunfermline host Morton on Saturday, the Greenock side two points above them in the Scottish Championship.