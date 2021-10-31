Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ross County lost 3-0 away to Hibernian earlier this season

Ross County's postponed Scottish Premiership match with Hibernian has been re-arranged for Wednesday evening at 19:45 GMT.

The game at Victoria Park was called off on Saturday after two Hibs players were found to have Covid-19.

The asymptomatic duo returned positive lateral flow tests on Saturday morning, having been on one of two buses that travelled north to Dingwall on Friday.

County are bottom of the Premiership while Hibs are fifth.