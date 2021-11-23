Hibs striker Christian Doidge has not played in the Premiership since scoring in a 3-0 win over Ross County at Easter Road in August

Ross County could have a full squad for the home game with Hibernian which was twice postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the visitors' camp.

Full-back Jake Vokins has had the international break to complete the final stages of his rehabilitation following surgery on a fractured foot.

Ryan Porteous is suspended for Hibs but fellow central defender Darren McGregor returns from a ban.

Kyle Magennis and Jamie Murphy remain sidelined for the Edinburgh team.

However, full-back Josh Doig has shaken off a knock sustained in the second half of Sunday's 3-1 League Cup semi-final win over Rangers.

Striker Christian Doidge made his return from an Achilles rupture as a late substitute at Hampden and will be available, while Sean Mackie and Melker Hallberg also returned to training during the international break.

Bottom of the table County last played on 7 November, losing 4-2 at Ibrox, having picked up their first league win of the season in their prior game, thumping Dundee 5-0 at Dens Park.

Hibs will be buoyed by their weekend win at the national stadium but have lost their last four matches in the Premiership.

The trip to Dingwall will be the first of 12 games in 41 days for the Easter Road club.

What they said

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "It was disappointing not to be able to follow the Dundee game with the game three days later against Hibs. We then had to reset and look to the Rangers game at Ibrox, which was always going to be tough. But the boys gave good credit to themselves and the jersey on the day.

"There is a large number of games now in a short period of time and we are looking forward to that. We are itching to get back into it.

"Coming off the back of the way we are generally playing, I think it will be a good test for the players and it will be something they are really looking forward to."

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross: "The semi-final win has given the group a reminder that we are a good team.

"I'm used to lots of games as a manager but it does limit time on the training pitch and you have to adjust. We're going to need our squad and having Christian back is a massive boost.

"But then you have Ryan missing, there's going to be that continual juggling and asking players to dig deep."

How can I follow the action?

BBC Sport Scotland will bring you live coverage from Dingwall across its output. Live radio commentary will come via BBC Radio Scotland MW/digital, while you can listen and follow text commentary right here on the BBC Sport app and website.

Pick your Ross County XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team