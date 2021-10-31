Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic got the better of hosts Rangers to reach the last four

Celtic, Glasgow City, Hibernian and Spartans will contest the SWPL Cup semi-finals after winning their last-eight ties on Sunday.

Holders Hibs won 2-0 against hosts Aberdeen, Rachael Boyle scoring both.

In the Old Firm quarter-final, Rangers lost 1-0 at home to Celtic through Charlie Wellings' low strike.

Lauren Davidson netted a hat-trick and Aoife Colvill scored twice as Glasgow City eased past Partick Thistle 5-0 and Spartans beat Dundee United 3-0.

Rosie McQuillan and Katie Frew struck for Spartans in the first half with Katherine Smart heading their third.

The semi-final draw takes place on Monday afternoon.