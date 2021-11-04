The 186th Manchester derby takes place at Old Trafford on Saturday, but will it be the Reds or the Blues who prevail?

"I know Manchester City have had the odd bad result against Manchester United recently, but they have to be favourites going into this game," said BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson.

"I just feel when City play United now, if there is something really riding on the game, then they very rarely put in a poor performance and, often, United just can't get the ball off them."

City have finished above United nine times in the past 10 seasons and are currently three points above them in the table

Lawro is making predictions for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.

This week's guests are Murray and Tav, singer and bassist in Brighton indie band FUR, whose debut album When You Walk Away is out on Friday.

Tav's favourite current Southampton player is their Brazilian centre-back Lyanco and he says: "Not many people have heard of him yet, but he is going to take the world by storm." For Murray and Chelsea, it is Mason Mount or Timo Werner who stand out. "For his personality it is Werner because he has had such a rough time and he deserves a break - I just hope he starts to show us what he can do," Murray explained. "For the way he plays every week it has to be Mount, but Tav says I can't pick him, because he is from Portsmouth!"

Murray is a Chelsea fan, while Tav follows Southampton - his godfather Hughie Fisher was in the Saints team that won the 1976 FA Cup.

"That was before my time, but I used to go home and away and I was a season ticket holder in the Northam Stand back in the day," Tav told BBC Sport.

"I'm the same in that I was brought up to support Chelsea," explained Murray. "My dad and grandad were both fans as well.

"My grandad is from Scotland and followed Hibs too, because he lived in Edinburgh, but I just got into Chelsea more with them being on TV a lot more when I was a kid."

FUR are William Murray, Flynn Whelan, William Tavener and Harry Saunders. They describe their music as being like "if a 1960s band were doing something modern"

Murray's favourite Chelsea game is the infamous 'Battle of the Bridge' from 2016, when a Chelsea victory ended Tottenham's chances of winning the title.

"That was such a special night," he said. "The goal Eden Hazard scored was one of the best I've ever seen and the occasion was obviously great.

"Then there was Didier Drogba's penalty to win the Champions League in 2012, and winning it again this year was amazing too - the game itself and also before kick-off, when I saw the team that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had picked."

Southampton have not won any silverware since that 1970s FA Cup triumph, but Tav has still had plenty of memorable moments watching them.

"My favourite memory ever is probably beating Portsmouth in their own back yard in the Carabao Cup a couple of years ago," Tav added.

"We were actually on tour at the time, and I had a couple of people in the crowd shouting me the score. That was probably one of my favourite gigs as well!

"Apart from that, I might not have seen any trophies yet but I have seen some great games, especially at the time we had Sadio Mane, Graziano Pelle and Virgil van Dijk in the team. We were beating everyone back then and you can see why."

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

Games kick off at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated

FRIDAY

Southampton v Aston Villa (20:00 GMT)

Aston Villa are in a bit of a mess right now.

They have lost four league games in a row and Danny Ings, Douglas Luiz and Bertrand Traore are all still injured, on top of Ezri Konsa's suspension after his red card against West Ham.

Southampton look in much better shape at the moment. After waiting a long time for their first win, they have taken seven points from their past three matches.

Saints moved above Villa into 14th place last weekend, following their win at Watford

This is the life of a Premier League manager - a month ago it was Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl who was feeling the heat, now it is Villa's Dean Smith who is under pressure.

You have to hope that Villa are sensible about their situation, whatever happens on Saturday. Yes, they spent a lot of money over the summer, but new players take time to settle.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Tav's prediction: 2-1

Tav on Southampton's season: Things are starting to click with our new players now. We've got a bit of competition in the full-back positions, which is good, plus Tino Livramento is unreal, and Armando Broja is doing great. I reckon we will finish in mid-table so safer than last season... oh and we are going to win the FA Cup.

Murray's prediction: I usually disagree whenever Tav says Saints are definitely going to win, but this is a game where they should come out on top. 2-1

SATURDAY

Man Utd v Man City (12:30 GMT)

United's win over Tottenham last weekend was a good result but if you actually watched the game, Spurs were absolutely hopeless. Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Atalanta was a better gauge of where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are at as a team.

It was United's 'big three', as I call them, of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes, who did for Tottenham and scored in the Champions League too, but they shipped some bad goals in Italy and I can't see them keeping City quiet.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Murray's prediction: We both agreed on the score of this one. You cannot ignore Cristiano Ronaldo and what he is likely to do for United in a game like this, but it has got to be a City win and not by a big scoreline. 0-1

Tav's prediction: 0-1

Brentford v Norwich

I watched Norwich's defeat by Leeds last weekend, and the Canaries were not actually that bad. They got forward and created chances - but of course they got nothing out of the game, yet again.

After 10 games of the season, Daniel Farke's side just have that pallor of relegation about them.

They are already eight points adrift of safety, with the worst goal difference of any team by a long way, and it is hard to see them getting the wins they will need to close that gap when they are yet to register a single league victory this season.

Brentford have hit a sticky patch, losing their past three games, but they have not stopped creating chances and I think they will get back to winning ways this weekend.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Tav's prediction: We've disagreed here. I really feel for Norwich, and maybe I'm thinking with my heart too much because I want to see them pick up some points this season. I hope they get something from this one anyway. 1-1

Murray's prediction: I've gone with Brentford. We played them at home a couple of weeks ago and it was far more difficult than I would have thought before the season started. 2-0

Chelsea v Burnley

Burnley got a very good win against Brentford last week. Going to Stamford Bridge is a very different proposition, however.

Chelsea took a while to get going against Newcastle but ended up trampling all over them. This game could go a similar way, with the Blues having to wait for a breakthrough.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Murray's prediction: Burnley are a tough team to play against, but then so are we. We won't give much away and the goals will come. If I had to predict when the goals are, I'd say it will be 0-0 at half-time, then after 65 minutes Jorginho will get a penalty and then it will just open up like it has done for us before. 3-0

Murray on Chelsea's title chances: My prediction, or at least what I'd love to see happen is that Liverpool keep drawing a lot of games and stay unbeaten all season - but we win the league. I don't think the first part of that is too likely, but we do have a very good chance of taking the title this season.

Tav's prediction: We agreed on the score for this one, and I actually think Chelsea will win the title too. City maybe don't quite have it this year and, while Liverpool are immense, what Thomas Tuchel is doing is just ridiculous. With Saints you never know what will happen next, but I often ask Murray is it even fun to support a team that always wins? 3-0

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Both of these sides have found a bit of form recently, and they have followed a similar trajectory in the way they are improving, game by game, after a slow start.

It is Palace I am going with here, because they have got home advantage, but Raul Jimenez is scoring goals again for Wolves and they will carry a threat.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Tav's prediction: This is another one we agreed on when we chatted about the games. They are two well-matched teams and they both score a few goals. 2-2

Murray's prediction: 2-2

Brighton v Newcastle (17:30 GMT)

Newcastle's new owners found out the hard way that they should not do their negotiations in public when their interest in Villarreal boss Unai Emery was leaked this week, - and he chose to stay put.

It looks like Eddie Howe is the Magpies main managerial target now and he would fit the bill because he is used to fighting a relegation battle, which is what they are in.

Newcastle reaction to going behind 'disappointing' - Jones

The sooner the new manager is in place, the better, because this is a big month for Newcastle. After the international break, three of their next four games are at home against Brentford, Norwich and Burnley.

They will need to pick up some points from those fixtures because then they play Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United in quick succession around Christmas and there is a danger the January transfer window could open with them well adrift of safety.

For now, Graeme Jones is still in charge, and I don't see him getting anything out of this long trip down to the south coast.

People are probably used to me being wrong with my predictions, but before Brighton went to Liverpool last week I did an interview where I said that, if the Seagulls go to Anfield and try and take them on it will be asking for a hiding.

They went there and played three up front, drew 2-2 and should have won. I have been laughing about that one, but it was just more evidence of what a good job Brighton manager Graham Potter is doing.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Murray's prediction: Brighton are good to watch at the moment. 2-0

Tav's prediction: If Newcastle go down it would be good for the narrative - imagine them getting Kylian Mbappe in the Championship? Seriously, though, they are going to be one of the really big clubs, it is just a matter of time. 2-0

SUNDAY

Arsenal v Watford (14:00 GMT)

I was wrong about Arsenal last week too. Aaron Ramsdale made some brilliant saves to keep Leicester out, but the Gunners played well and deserved their win.

It seems Mikel Arteta's side have found the consistency they have needed for a long time, while Watford remain hugely up and down under Claudio Ranieri. Good luck to anyone predicting how they will do!

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Tav's prediction: We beat Watford last week and they weren't too much of a threat. 2-1

Murray's prediction: Arsenal are looking decent again and have got a bit of momentum. 2-0

Everton v Tottenham (14:00 GMT)

Everton are simply not as good going forward while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out injured, but on top of that they have got some real issues at the back.

Antonio Conte is only just starting to get his teeth into turning this Tottenham team around, but I think they will be right at it here, as they try to impress their new manager.

We will probably see Spurs playing with wing-backs, operating high up the pitch, but what I am really waiting to see is whether he can get a song out of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min up front.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Murray's prediction: This depends a lot on how Conte approaches his first league game with Spurs - he might make it a priority not to concede. 1-1

Tav's prediction: With the new manager, you kind of think Kane will want to prove something but he just seems under the weather in every game he plays at the moment. 1-1

Leeds v Leicester (14:00 GMT)

Leeds just don't look quite the same side as they were last season. When I watched their win over Norwich they were good going forward but, defensively, it felt like they were going to concede every time the ball came into their area. They've been open before, but not like that.

Marcelo Bielsa's side still got a good result at Carrow Road, but they were very shaky and when I think about Leicester's Jamie Vardy running at their back four, I don't fancy their chances of keeping him quiet.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Tav's prediction: Leeds are looking more dangerous but we have still gone for Leicester to win this one. Vardy to bag. 1-2

Murray's prediction: 1-2

West Ham v Liverpool (16:30 GMT)

I have got a bit of a thing going with West Ham fans now where I always tip them to lose or draw, and then they win - so all those Hammers will be happy to see what I am going for here.

There will be a great atmosphere at London Stadium because West Ham are doing so well and one of the big teams are in town.

I think Liverpool will ruin the party, though. Jurgen Klopp's side were very impressive against Atletico Madrid in midweek and, in terms of keeping the Hammers out, van Dijk and Joel Matip will have the answers Klopp needs against Michail Antonio.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Murray's prediction: It's going to be close but Liverpool have got that extra edge to get a result here. I can see Mohamed Salah getting the winner. 2-3

Tav's prediction: We disagreed on this one. I think West Ham are unbelievable and Declan Rice is just different gravy. For that reason I went for a draw. Liverpool are pretty much unstoppable right now, but they will be given a proper test here. 2-2

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

