The game at the Racecourse Ground finished 1-1 after a late Torquay equaliser

Wrexham and Torquay United are working with police to investigate alleged acts of violence towards Torquay fans during Saturday's 1-1 draw at the Racecourse.

Wrexham confirmed there were reports of "unacceptable incidents and behaviour".

Torquay said they have made an official complaint to the National League and informed the Football Association.

Torquay United Supporters Trust said it had "received reports of coins, plastic and glass bottles, a lighter and coffee being thrown at Torquay fans".

In a statement, Wrexham said the safety of supporters was of the highest concern.

"Wrexham AFC regrets to say we are aware of reports of unacceptable incidents and behaviour at our match against Torquay United, directed towards opposition supporters, by a very small minority of attendees at the game," read the statement.

"We would like to reassure the supporters of both teams that we are reviewing footage and working with North Wales Police to identify those responsible.

"Such behaviour will not be tolerated at the Racecourse Ground and those identified will face the strictest punishments available to the club. You are not welcome at our football club. The safety of all people attending games at the Racecourse Ground is of paramount importance.

"We would like to thank the 242 Torquay supporters who made the long return trip from Devon to north Wales for the game, and our true fans who supported us in great numbers once again."

The match was the first Wrexham home game that Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney attended since taking control of the club in February 2021.