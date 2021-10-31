The Women's FA Cup - Semi-Final
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women3Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0

Women's FA Cup semi-final: Arsenal beat Brighton 3-0 to set up final against Chelsea

By Andrew AloiaBBC Sport

Beth Mead scored one goal and created two others against Brighton to send Arsenal into the delayed 2020-21 Women's FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Mead set Kim Little up for the opener early in the second half before making it 2-0 with a cool finish soon after.

Leah Williamson sealed the victory with a third for the record 14-time cup winners from a Mead corner.

The Gunners will face London rivals Chelsea for the third time in six years at Wembley on 5 December.

Arsenal last won the Women's FA Cup in 2016 by beating Chelsea 1-0, but lost their most recent final against Emma Hayes' side in 2018.

Brighton manager Hope Powell said before the game her side "had more to gain than lose" in their tie against the Women's Super League leaders and the Seagulls would "go out to enjoy" their first Women's FA Cup semi-final for 45 years.

The former England boss would undoubtedly have enjoyed how her unfancied side held the hosts for so long - but that would provide scant consolation.

Even without all-time leading WSL goalscorer Vivianne Miedema, who has been given an extended rest after the international break, the Gunners still had Mead, Nikita Parris and Australian Caitlin Foord up front.

Powell insisted the "pressure would definitely" be on the Gunners to reach a record 17th final, which prompted Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall to retort that he "doesn't care what other people think" is expected of his team.

At Meadow Park, Arsenal delivered the dominant performance anticipated, even if Brighton did well for long spells to stifle them.

The Gunners had to wait until the 22nd minute to seriously threaten for the first time, at which point Foord had two chances. Denied first by Megan Walsh before sending a header narrowly wide from a Little cross.

Mead was then off target with a rare chance, while England team-mate Parris went close with a header that beat Walsh, but failed to get beyond the backtracking Victoria Williams on the line.

Arsenal played with greater intensity in the second half, with Mead doing well on the left before cutting a pass back in the 50th minute for Little to open the scoring from close range.

Four minutes later Mead doubled the advantage, starting the attack with a fine run from her own half before trading passes with Jordan Nobbs and side-footing home.

While Emma Koivisto went close at the other end, Brighton failed to respond before Williamson completed the ultimately comfortable win in the 76th minute.

Former Gunner Danielle Carter, who scored the Arsenal winner when they last lifted the trophy five years ago, was bright for the visitors, but chances were limited.

Awaiting Arsenal at Wembley is a Chelsea side looking to complete a belated domestic Treble after this competition was postponed by three months because of the pandemic.

Player of the match

MeadBeth Mead

with an average of 9.09

Arsenal Women

  1. Squad number9Player nameMead
    Average rating

    9.09

  2. Squad number6Player nameWilliamson
    Average rating

    8.43

  3. Squad number1Player nameZinsberger
    Average rating

    8.10

  4. Squad number8Player nameNobbs
    Average rating

    8.09

  5. Squad number10Player nameLittle
    Average rating

    7.92

  6. Squad number5Player nameBeattie
    Average rating

    7.85

  7. Squad number23Player nameIwabuchi
    Average rating

    7.82

  8. Squad number19Player nameFoord
    Average rating

    7.79

  9. Squad number16Player nameMaritz
    Average rating

    7.76

  10. Squad number15Player nameMcCabe
    Average rating

    7.75

  11. Squad number12Player nameMaanum
    Average rating

    7.57

  12. Squad number13Player nameWälti
    Average rating

    7.22

  13. Squad number14Player nameParris
    Average rating

    7.18

  14. Squad number20Player nameBoye Sørensen
    Average rating

    6.91

  15. Squad number29Player nameGoldie
    Average rating

    6.71

  16. Squad number4Player namePatten
    Average rating

    6.52

Brighton & Hove Albion Women

  1. Squad number16Player nameBrazil
    Average rating

    6.36

  2. Squad number24Player nameSymonds
    Average rating

    6.20

  3. Squad number1Player nameWalsh
    Average rating

    5.92

  4. Squad number2Player nameKoivisto
    Average rating

    5.92

  5. Squad number9Player nameLee Geum-Min
    Average rating

    5.79

  6. Squad number20Player nameWilliams
    Average rating

    5.69

  7. Squad number18Player nameCarter
    Average rating

    5.54

  8. Squad number3Player nameGibbons
    Average rating

    5.46

  9. Squad number5Player nameKerkdijk
    Average rating

    5.46

  10. Squad number8Player nameConnolly
    Average rating

    5.43

  11. Squad number7Player nameWhelan
    Average rating

    5.42

  12. Squad number15Player nameGreen
    Average rating

    5.38

  13. Squad number19Player nameSimpkins
    Average rating

    5.21

  14. Squad number6Player nameLe Tissier
    Average rating

    5.04

  15. Squad number10Player nameKaagman
    Average rating

    5.00

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 16MaritzSubstituted forPattenat 82'minutes
  • 6WilliamsonSubstituted forGoldieat 90+2'minutes
  • 5BeattieSubstituted forBoye Sørensenat 83'minutes
  • 15McCabe
  • 10Little
  • 13WältiSubstituted forMaanumat 65'minutes
  • 9Mead
  • 8Nobbs
  • 19FoordSubstituted forIwabuchiat 65'minutes
  • 14Parris

Substitutes

  • 4Patten
  • 12Maanum
  • 18Williams
  • 20Boye Sørensen
  • 23Iwabuchi
  • 28Cull
  • 29Goldie
  • 33Houssein
  • 35Hennessy

Brighton Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Walsh
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 20WilliamsSubstituted forBrazilat 63'minutes
  • 3GibbonsBooked at 80mins
  • 15GreenSubstituted forKoivistoat 51'minutes
  • 8ConnollyBooked at 74mins
  • 7Whelan
  • 18Carter
  • 19SimpkinsSubstituted forLeeat 51'minutes
  • 10KaagmanSubstituted forSymondsat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Koivisto
  • 9Lee
  • 11Babajide
  • 12Bance
  • 16Brazil
  • 22Robinson
  • 24Symonds
  • 25Angel
Referee:
Abigail Byrne
Attendance:
1,328

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home22
Away5
Shots on Target
Home11
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Simone Boye Sørensen (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Teyah Goldie replaces Leah Williamson.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Simone Boye Sørensen replaces Jennifer Beattie.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Anna Patten replaces Noëlle Maritz.

  10. Booking

    Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Maisie Symonds replaces Inessa Kaagman.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Beth Mead.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Maya Le Tissier.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Noëlle Maritz (Arsenal Women).

  17. Post update

    Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Booking

    Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

