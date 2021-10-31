Last updated on .From the section Dunfermline

Peter Grant lasted just five months as Dunfermline boss

Dunfermline Athletic have sacked manager Peter Grant after five months with the club winless and bottom of the Scottish Championship.

Grant replaced Stevie Crawford after relegation to League 1 with Alloa.

Saturday's 4-2 loss at Arbroath - after leading 2-0 - was a fifth league defeat in 12 and left the Fife club two points adrift of Queen of the South.

Greg Shields and Steven Whittaker will take interim charge while a "robust recruitment process" takes place.

A statement from the Dunfermline board said: "We would like to place on record our thanks to Peter for his efforts, hard work and professionalism during his time at East End Park, and we wish him and his family every success in the future."

Former Rangers and Scotland striker Kenny Miller has declared his interest in succeeding Grant at East End Park.

Miller, 41, had a seven-week spell as Livingston player-manager upon their return to the top flight in 2018 and was most recently assistant at Australia A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers.

"It's one of those you look at it and there would definitely be an interest," he told BBC Sportsound of the Dunfermline vacancy.

"It's a good squad of players I really believe could be doing better. You never say never. I'm back [in Scotland], I'm interested in a job. I've missed my job in the last month or so, and I don't want to be out too long.

"It's one of those jobs you look at at that level, it's a big club. It's a good stadium, the fans are clearly passionate about their club and they want them to be doing better than they are."

Dunfermline were billed as promotion contenders after a summer recruitment drive that included former Scotland midfielder Graham Dorrans, striker Nikolay Todorov from Inverness Caledonian Thistle and on-loan Rangers midfielder Kai Kennedy.

They progressed from the League Cup group stage, losing to Rangers in the last 16, but dismal Championship form and supporters' unrest has cost Grant his job.