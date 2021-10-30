Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Kieron Dyer has been under-23s manager at Ipswich Town for the past year

Ipswich Town have confirmed former England midfielder and their under-23s manager Kieron Dyer will require a liver transplant.

He was admitted to hospital on Wednesday and has since been diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Former Newcastle, West Ham, QPR and Middlesbrough player Dyer has been in his current role at Ipswich for a year.

The 42-year-old suffered a collapsed lung external-link when he appeared on reality TV show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

"Kieron has been managing problems with his liver for the past couple of years, and now requires a transplant," an Ipswich statement said external-link .

Dyer, who won 33 England caps between 1999 and 2007, is now awaiting test results to discover when he will have to undergo his transplant.

"Unfortunately, I was (previously) diagnosed with a condition of the liver that would lead to me one day needing a transplant," he said.

"I see myself as a very positive person that will overcome this minor setback.

"I'm very grateful to the club, supporters and the general public for their messages of support over the past week.

"I would like to ask everyone now to respect my privacy, and my family's privacy."