Nuno Espirito Santo: Tottenham sack manager after four months

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments624

Nuno Espirito Santo
Nuno Espirito Santo joined Tottenham Hotspur after four impressive seasons with Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham have sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo after only four months in charge following Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by Manchester United.

Spurs have lost five of their past seven Premier League matches.

They are eighth in the table and 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

"I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision," said managing director of football Fabio Paratici.

The Portuguese, 47, was named Spurs manager on a two-year contract in June after four years at Wolves.

"Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future," added Paratici.

Spurs said a decision on who will succeed Nuno will "follow in due course".

'Sympathy for Nuno at Spurs, Conte could be next'

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The decision to sack Nuno was taken because of a combination of mixed results, the style of play and fan reaction.

There is sympathy internally as Nuno has not come in at the easiest time and has had to handle a lot of difficult situations, including the summer transfer saga of England captain Harry Kane.

Early indications are that former Chelsea and Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte figures heavily in Tottenham's thoughts to take over.

Spurs negotiated with Conte following Jose Mourinho's exit but opted not to do a deal amid concern over the Italian's demands.

It is thought Conte wants to get back into management after leaving Inter in the summer and he doesn't appear to be at the top of the list of potential candidates to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, if the Norwegian manager leaves Manchester United.

More to follow.

How to follow Tottenham on the BBC bannerTottenham banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

630 comments

  • Comment posted by maradonnasrightfoot, today at 09:58

    How they must regret the way they treated Pochettino…

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 10:05

      Brass Eye replied:
      Pochettino isn't regretting it though, nobody will want to work for Levy.

  • Comment posted by nigeve, today at 09:58

    Probably the best news Nuno has received all year...

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 10:03

      KingFreddy replied:
      The great escape: Nuno edition

  • Comment posted by Nathan, today at 09:57

    A struggle for Nuno with an underperforming squad and a main striker who doesn’t want to be there.

    Think this was inevitable unfortunately

    • Reply posted by DR1, today at 10:04

      DR1 replied:
      he doesn't have to play Kane, they were 3 outta 3 with Son up top!

  • Comment posted by WellWell, today at 09:58

    Levy needs to accept responsibility and go now.

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 10:03

      Commentier replied:
      Don’t the players have some responsibility here?

  • Comment posted by dom, today at 09:58

    Decent man. Awful club. Toxic fans

    • Reply posted by NebulousCompensation, today at 10:02

      NebulousCompensation replied:
      True. False. False.

      1 out of 3. Not even Meatloaf would approve.

  • Comment posted by Happablapp, today at 09:57

    And the moral of the story is, if you know you're 7th choice for a job, don't take it!

    • Reply posted by Suffolk Spur, today at 10:00

      Suffolk Spur replied:
      7th choice?! You're being generous!

  • Comment posted by spud, today at 09:58

    Should have stayed at Wolves Nuno. We loved you there.

    • Reply posted by Barryn7, today at 10:05

      Barryn7 replied:
      Agree but genuinely think he'd taken us as far as he could on the finances available

  • Comment posted by Toxteth OGrady, today at 09:58

    Unbelievable. People at the top need to be held responsible for the way the club is heading. Levy should leave the football stuff to football people. Clueless.

    • Reply posted by Frankie Magners, today at 10:02

      Frankie Magners replied:
      Great idea, Maybe they should bring in a Director of Football? Maybe someone Italian?

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 09:57

    A disgraceful act by Spurs, what manager would want to go there now,

    • Reply posted by Ryan31, today at 10:03

      Ryan31 replied:
      He was never the guy that Spurs wanted. Mainly because the other managers saw there was no money to spend and their best player wanted to leave.

      The fans would never back a manager that the board didn’t want in the first place.

      They were 8th in the league, and Nuno never got the chance to build a team . Where do Spurs go from here? Where’s the vision?

  • Comment posted by steveo88, today at 10:00

    You're 8th in the league. What expectations do you actually have?? 6th, maybe.... at best. You're an average club, deal with it.

    • Reply posted by lcfcsam, today at 10:02

      lcfcsam replied:
      I agree with you but in all fairness to spurs fans Nuno does seem to play awful football, it's one thing living with boring football if you performing above expectations in the league, but if your still average its gotta be hard to swallow

  • Comment posted by Doc Rog, today at 09:57

    what a mess...hope Levy gets the boot as well

    • Reply posted by rockerz, today at 09:59

      rockerz replied:
      Well he part owns the club so not likely.

  • Comment posted by Big Dave, today at 09:58

    Too soon. Any manager needs more time to gel a team together than 4 months.

    • Reply posted by FrenchyL, today at 10:06

      FrenchyL replied:
      I totally agree!

  • Comment posted by Ella, today at 09:59

    Spurs players throw yet another manager under the bus

    • Reply posted by Ben, today at 10:19

      Ben replied:
      You need a bigger bus. Getting crowded under there.

  • Comment posted by gunnerboy, today at 10:00

    Nuno - 49% win rate Media 'He has to go'. Steve Bruce 29% win rate - Media 'He's a family man, he should stay'

    • Reply posted by Uyghur Lives Matter, today at 10:06

      Uyghur Lives Matter replied:
      Yeah the inconsistency of opinions of managers' performances from the media has been inconsistent for years. I still remember the media not criticising the appointment of Steve Kean enough when he managed Blackburn.

  • Comment posted by Moksky, today at 09:59

    Kanes the problem , need him to move on , a player who doesnt want to be there is always a problem

    • Reply posted by Felling Mags, today at 10:18

      Felling Mags replied:
      I thought he was a Spurs fan. What kind of fan spits their dummy out refuses to put 100% effort in on the pitch?

  • Comment posted by itsallgonepetetong, today at 09:59

    Blame Levy not the managers

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 10:11

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Levy is believing the hype.

      Sacked Pock - wrong move
      Brought in Jose - wrong move
      Ad nauseum

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 09:59

    As a wolves fan, Nuno will forever be remembered as a true gent and a great manager. At Spurs, he didn’t seem the same bloke, and the whole vibe with the players was different. Best of luck Nuno.

  • Comment posted by thrombo, today at 09:58

    Step forward Big Sam!

    • Reply posted by The Duke of Prunes, today at 10:04

      The Duke of Prunes replied:
      Mick McCarthy is also available

  • Comment posted by John, today at 09:58

    He's destined for bigger things. Newcastle perhaps.

    • Reply posted by Mick, today at 10:10

      Mick replied:
      I hope not!

  • Comment posted by BlueGuy, today at 09:57

    Won't make a difference. Levy will not spend so Spurs will not progress.

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 10:10

      KingFreddy replied:
      More concerned with making their stadium and gardening centre green than focusing on the fact spuds are a football club.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport