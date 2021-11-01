Nuno Espirito Santo: Tottenham sack manager after four months

Nuno Espirito Santo
Nuno Espirito Santo joined Tottenham Hotspur after four impressive seasons with Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham have sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo after only four months in charge.

Spurs have lost five of their past seven league matches, including Saturday's defeat by Manchester United.

They are eighth in the Premier League and 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

"I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision," said managing director of football Fabio Paratici.

The Portuguese, 47, was named Spurs manager on a two-year contract in June after four years at Wolves.

"Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future," added Paratici.

Tottenham said a decision on who will succeed Nuno will "follow in due course".

Spurs, who were booed off following the 3-0 home loss to United, started the season strongly and after winning their first league three matches, Nuno was named Premier League manager of the month for August.

However, the results started to suffer. Despite wins over Aston Villa and Newcastle in October, there were defeats against Chelsea, Arsenal, West Ham and Crystal Palace, as well as a Europa Conference League loss at Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.

Difficult summer search for new manager

Tottenham conducted a protracted search for a new manager in the summer following the sacking of Jose Mourinho in April.

They made contact with Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino about the possibility of the Argentine returning to manage them but the French club were not prepared to let him go.

Antonio Conte appeared set for the role, only for talks between the Italian and Spurs to break down.

Ex-Roma manager Paulo Fonseca then thought he was taking over, only to be sidelined in favour of Gennaro Gattuso, who was rejected when fans reacted badly to the existence of social media posts which brought the Italian's commitment to inclusivity into question.

No sooner had Nuno been appointed than he had to deal with speculation over Harry Kane's future, but the Spurs and England captain stayed and an opening-day win over champions Manchester City seemed to have set the tone for a positive season.

However, he has failed to get the most from his star players - most notably striker Kane who has scored just one Premier League goal this season.

Analysis

BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty

The sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo is the conclusion of a shambolic episode that arguably reflects more badly on Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and his boardroom cohorts than on the departing manager.

Nuno has not lasted much longer than the time it took Spurs to decide to appoint him after a horribly botched and drawn-out managerial search in which potential candidates seemed to appear and disappear in the blink of an eye.

The Portuguese ran out of steam at Wolves after an outstanding reign, leaving at the end of last season, and his counter-punching style of football, well known to anyone who had watched Wolves, was clearly an ill fit set against all the talk of positive football Levy had promised in succession to Jose Mourinho.

Nuno also had to contend with repairing Harry Kane's relationship with the club as the striker's form continues to flatline.

A fine start could not disguise the sterile approach and the issues came to a head when Spurs fans rounded angrily on Nuno and Levy during Saturday's 3-0 home loss to Manchester United. Now the Spurs search begins again.

This can be looked at it in two ways. It is either a hasty panic move after only 10 league games or the early recognition of a catastrophic error - either way plenty will feel more sympathy for Nuno than they will for Daniel Levy.

Comments

Join the conversation

1553 comments

  • Comment posted by maradonnasrightfoot, today at 09:58

    How they must regret the way they treated Pochettino…

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 10:05

      Brass Eye replied:
      Pochettino isn't regretting it though, nobody will want to work for Levy.

  • Comment posted by nigeve, today at 09:58

    Probably the best news Nuno has received all year...

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 10:03

      KingFreddy replied:
      The great escape: Nuno edition

  • Comment posted by Nathan, today at 09:57

    A struggle for Nuno with an underperforming squad and a main striker who doesn’t want to be there.

    Think this was inevitable unfortunately

    • Reply posted by DR1, today at 10:04

      DR1 replied:
      he doesn't have to play Kane, they were 3 outta 3 with Son up top!

  • Comment posted by Happablapp, today at 09:57

    And the moral of the story is, if you know you're 7th choice for a job, don't take it!

    • Reply posted by Suffolk Spur, today at 10:00

      Suffolk Spur replied:
      7th choice?! You're being generous!

  • Comment posted by spud, today at 09:58

    Should have stayed at Wolves Nuno. We loved you there.

    • Reply posted by Barryn7, today at 10:05

      Barryn7 replied:
      Agree but genuinely think he'd taken us as far as he could on the finances available

  • Comment posted by WellWell, today at 09:58

    Levy needs to accept responsibility and go now.

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 10:03

      Commentier replied:
      Don’t the players have some responsibility here?

  • Comment posted by Toxteth OGrady, today at 09:58

    Unbelievable. People at the top need to be held responsible for the way the club is heading. Levy should leave the football stuff to football people. Clueless.

    • Reply posted by Frankie Magners, today at 10:02

      Frankie Magners replied:
      Great idea, Maybe they should bring in a Director of Football? Maybe someone Italian?

  • Comment posted by steveo88, today at 10:00

    You're 8th in the league. What expectations do you actually have?? 6th, maybe.... at best. You're an average club, deal with it.

    • Reply posted by lcfcsam, today at 10:02

      lcfcsam replied:
      I agree with you but in all fairness to spurs fans Nuno does seem to play awful football, it's one thing living with boring football if you performing above expectations in the league, but if your still average its gotta be hard to swallow

  • Comment posted by Ella, today at 09:59

    Spurs players throw yet another manager under the bus

    • Reply posted by Ben, today at 10:19

      Ben replied:
      You need a bigger bus. Getting crowded under there.

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 09:57

    A disgraceful act by Spurs, what manager would want to go there now,

    • Reply posted by Ryan31, today at 10:03

      Ryan31 replied:
      He was never the guy that Spurs wanted. Mainly because the other managers saw there was no money to spend and their best player wanted to leave.

      The fans would never back a manager that the board didn’t want in the first place.

      They were 8th in the league, and Nuno never got the chance to build a team . Where do Spurs go from here? Where’s the vision?

  • Comment posted by Big Dave, today at 09:58

    Too soon. Any manager needs more time to gel a team together than 4 months.

    • Reply posted by FrenchyL, today at 10:06

      FrenchyL replied:
      I totally agree!

  • Comment posted by gunnerboy, today at 10:00

    Nuno - 49% win rate Media 'He has to go'. Steve Bruce 29% win rate - Media 'He's a family man, he should stay'

    • Reply posted by Uyghur Lives Matter, today at 10:06

      Uyghur Lives Matter replied:
      Yeah the inconsistency of opinions of managers' performances from the media has been inconsistent for years. I still remember the media not criticising the appointment of Steve Kean enough when he managed Blackburn.

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 09:59

    As a wolves fan, Nuno will forever be remembered as a true gent and a great manager. At Spurs, he didn’t seem the same bloke, and the whole vibe with the players was different. Best of luck Nuno.

    • Reply posted by macman, today at 10:54

      macman replied:
      Agree. He should have gone home and rested after last season. His body language at Wolves last year was one of a dejected man. So surprised he took this job so soon.

  • Comment posted by Doc Rog, today at 09:57

    what a mess...hope Levy gets the boot as well

    • Reply posted by rockerz, today at 09:59

      rockerz replied:
      Well he part owns the club so not likely.

  • Comment posted by Moksky, today at 09:59

    Kanes the problem , need him to move on , a player who doesnt want to be there is always a problem

    • Reply posted by Felling Mags, today at 10:18

      Felling Mags replied:
      I thought he was a Spurs fan. What kind of fan spits their dummy out refuses to put 100% effort in on the pitch?

  • Comment posted by itsallgonepetetong, today at 09:59

    Blame Levy not the managers

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 10:11

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Levy is believing the hype.

      Sacked Pock - wrong move
      Brought in Jose - wrong move
      Ad nauseum

  • Comment posted by thrombo, today at 09:58

    Step forward Big Sam!

    • Reply posted by The Duke of Prunes, today at 10:04

      The Duke of Prunes replied:
      Mick McCarthy is also available

  • Comment posted by Matt77, today at 09:58

    Paolo Fonseca would be insane to consider this job

    • Reply posted by Love Monkey, today at 10:39

      Love Monkey replied:
      He'd pick up a nice severance package next summer though. Food for thought.....

  • Comment posted by BlueGuy, today at 09:57

    Won't make a difference. Levy will not spend so Spurs will not progress.

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 10:10

      KingFreddy replied:
      More concerned with making their stadium and gardening centre green than focusing on the fact spuds are a football club.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 09:58

    He's destined for bigger things. Newcastle perhaps.

    • Reply posted by Mick, today at 10:10

      Mick replied:
      I hope not!

