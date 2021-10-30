Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Ross County, Rangers, Dundee, Aberdeen, Hearts, Dundee Utd
Celtic have pledged to investigate thoroughly after a journalist alleged that Livingston's Ayo Obileye was racially abused by someone in the crowd during the sides' 0-0 draw in Glasgow on Saturday. (Daily Record)
Ross County could seek compensation for the Covid-enforced postponement of their game with Hibs hours before kick-off on Saturday as the home club had already paid for food for hospitality suites and kiosks plus other expenditure. (Daily Record)
Celtic midfielder Jota defends team-mate Giorgios Giakoumakis over the missed penalty in stoppage time that cost Ange Postecoglou's side victory over Livingston. (Sun)
Danny Wilson says he owes his career to Walter Smith as the defender pays tribute to his former Rangers manager. (Sun)
Dundee manager James McPake fears Cillian Sheridan has ruptured his Achilles, with the striker taken off on a stretcher in Saturday's 1-0 win at St Mirren. (Scotsman)
Defender Connor Goldson has to shut out speculation over his future and concentrate on helping Rangers retain the Scottish title, says former Ibrox manager Alex McLeish. (Football Insider)
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass praises his side for scoring twice past "outstanding" goalkeeper Craig Gordon to end Hearts' unbeaten start in the Premiership. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Thomas Courts says he got "a couple of answers" about the depth of his Dundee United squad after resting key players in the 1-0 defeat against St Johnstone. (Courier)