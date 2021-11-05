Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal have won all five of their WSL games this season

West Ham United manager Olli Harder has called on his side to be "brave" in their performance and "not be afraid" when they face Arsenal in the Women's Super League this weekend.

The Hammers take on the league leaders on Sunday (18:45).

Arsenal, who are the only club to hold a perfect winning record in the WSL this season, sit top of the table with a maximum 15 points.

"It's about not being afraid to go out there and give it a go," Harder said.

"There's a lot of quality at Arsenal and it's about us being efficient in terms of our attacking threat and taking opportunities.

"We want to press and be aggressive to create good transitional moments for us, that is important. It comes down to being brave, being fit and having desire.

"This game gives us the opportunity to show who we are as people, who we are as team-mates and who we are as West Ham players."

Since his arrival in June, Gunners' manager Eidevall has overseen five wins from five games in the WSL - a run of results that has earned him back-to-back manager of the month awards.

"He's taken Arsenal to another gear," added Harder. "It's exciting for me as a manager to go up against quality managers to test yourself and we'll go out there to do our best."

'I love these games' - Ward

Aston Villa manager Carla Ward will go head-to-head with "mentor and friend" Emma Hayes on Saturday (12:30), as her side host Chelsea at the Banks's Stadium.

Three points behind leaders Arsenal, reigning champions Chelsea are looking to close the gap on top spot.

"I love these games," Ward said. "Arsenal and Chelsea in particular, they've got world class players and coaches.

"These are the games you want to play in as players and these are certainly the games I want to coach in.

"Hopefully we can frustrate them, do the best we can and make a good game of it."

'City's position in the table false' - Morgan

Leicester are looking for their first win as a WSL side

Injury troubles have dominated Manchester City's season. They are ninth in the WSL table with just two wins from five and are already 11 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Only Reading, Birmingham and Leicester sit below Gareth Taylor's side but Foxes manager Jonathan Morgan is under no illusions of the threat they will carry into Sunday's contest, despite their current position in the table.

"They're going through a tough period that they're not used to in terms of their form and success," he said.

"But they're a fantastic side with fantastic players and I think they're in a false position in the table based on their quality.

"We've got to be positive in our performance, positive in our mindset and take the game to them."

Leicester are winless in the WSL this season and sit bottom of the table with no points, but Morgan remains optimistic about his side's chances.

He added: "Our aim is to stay in this league and that's what we intend to do. We go into every game thinking we can get something out of it, there's no point competing at this level if you don't.

Toffees' fresh start

Everton have appointed Jean-Luc Vasseur as manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal

Everton unveiled new manager Jean-Luc Vasseur earlier this week, who arrives with a silverware-packed CV, including the 2019-20 treble with former club Lyon.

Having beat Leicester in the League Cup in the week, the Frenchman will be looking to get the Toffees' WSL season back on track, but has asked for "patience" as his side improves "slowly but efficiently".

Brighton manager Hope Powell said her side will have to be "ready" for an Everton side who will want to "prove a point" following the appointment of Vasseur.

"I think they will have an injection of life," she said.

"Generally what happens when a new coach comes in is that everyone ups their game because they want to impress, we have to be ready for that."

The Seagulls have won nine of their last 14 WSL games. Since February only Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City have won more as Brighton continue to progress.

"That's a nice stat to have," former England manager Powell added.

"We really have to sustain that and build on it during the course of the season and that's the aim."

What else should you look out for this weekend?

Elsewhere on Sunday, second-from-bottom Birmingham are also searching for their first win of the season when they host Reading (14:00), who sit one place above them in the league table.

Blues manager Scott Booth said the game was "much more meaningful" given both clubs' positions in the table.

"When you look at the league table and the 'big guns' - our future won't ultimately be decided against those teams," he said.

"This type of game for us is much more meaningful."

Birmingham earned their first point of the season against West Ham last time out and Booth says his side are looking to build on the performance.

"To get our first point obviously helps the confidence of the squad so we've just been focusing on ourselves and how to get those points on the board, especially against the teams around us in the table," he said.