Spurs have 12 points from their opening five games - their best start to a WSL season

Women's Super League: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United Venue: The Hive, London Date: Sunday 7 November Kick-off: 12:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two with build-up starting at 12:00 GMT.

"Hard work, character and resilience" are the attributes identified by Tottenham manager Rehanne Skinner for her side to bridge the gap in the Women's Super League.

Spurs face Manchester United on Sunday in a game live on BBC Two (12:15 GMT).

Just two points separate the sides in the league table.

"I want us to all be in it together, always keep battling and find a way to win," Skinner said.

Spurs have made their best start to a WSL season, winning four games from five to sit third in the table - just three points behind current leaders Arsenal.

Skinner, in her first full season in charge of Tottenham, said she has used the international break to reflect on the "positive" start to the campaign.

"I make a point to find space and time to reflect," she added.

"It's important to look at things that have gone well, as well as things that have not gone well, I want to know what's going to give us our next lift.

"Whether you win or lose, there are always positives and negatives and I'm constantly striving for us to be better."

At the start of the season, Skinner had outlined her intention to "bridge the gap" between the top three in the WSL - positions that have been dominated by Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City in previous years.

"That's the ultimate goal," she added.

"I've said multiple times that we have to be the hardest working team until the very end and show our character and resilience. This league is very tough, every opponent gives you something different. We continue to strive for flexibility and adaptability to find ways to win.

"In order to bridge that gap between the big three and finish in a position better than last year, they're the attributes we need."

Spurs have been training at Hotspur Way full-time since December and Skinner believes the foundations are in place for the club to progress.

"We've had a really positive start and we're pleased with the principles that we've put in place in terms of how we wanted to go about the season. We're sitting in a very good position through the hard work we've put in and it's important we keep doing that."

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner has identified the fixture as an opportunity to "close the gap" as victory could see his side move up to third.

"It will be difficult," he said.

"You want to try and get ahead and put a bit of a stamp on the game. Regardless of the opponent we play, it's a good indicator because of the league positioning."

The 38-year-old, who was Rehanne Skinner's assistant at Leicester, was full of praise for his Spurs counterpart.

"They've done really well," he added.

"They are very organised and structured. I worked with Rehanne at Leicester and I know the good work she does.

"They have a good togetherness, a good bunch of players and some top talent as well."