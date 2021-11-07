Match ends, Arsenal 1, Watford 0.
Emile Smith Rowe scored in a third successive Premier League game as Arsenal claimed victory over Watford in manager Mikel Arteta's 100th match in charge.
The in-form Smith Rowe registered the 100th league goal of Arteta's tenure with a low drive from outside the box after 56 minutes.
Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a first-half penalty saved by Ben Foster following a poor challenge by Danny Rose on Alexandre Lacazette - and the Hornets goalkeeper produced another fine stop to keep out Gabriel's header shortly before half-time.
Watford were fired an early warning when Bukayo Saka had an eighth-minute finish ruled out for offside at Emirates Stadium.
The Hornets' first attempt did not arrive until the 40th minute when Juraj Kucka's shot was deflected wide and Rose was unable to add the finishing touch from the resulting corner.
Joshua King squandered the chance to earn a point, shooting into the side-netting after rounding Aaron Ramsdale, and the visitors' afternoon was made worse as Kucka was dismissed for a second yellow card late on.
A sixth victory in eight Premier League games moved Arsenal up to fifth, level on points with fourth-placed West Ham, while Watford remain two points above the relegation places.
Line-ups
Arsenal
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 32Ramsdale
- 18TomiyasuBooked at 30mins
- 4White
- 6GabrielBooked at 80mins
- 20Varela Tavares
- 7SakaSubstituted forMartinelliat 90+3'minutes
- 23Sambi LokongaBooked at 20mins
- 15Maitland-Niles
- 10Smith RoweSubstituted forElnenyat 86'minutes
- 9LacazetteSubstituted forØdegaardat 69'minutes
- 14AubameyangBooked at 52mins
Substitutes
- 1Leno
- 3Tierney
- 8Ødegaard
- 16Holding
- 17Cédric Soares
- 19Pépé
- 25Elneny
- 30Nketiah
- 35Martinelli
Watford
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Foster
- 21Femenía
- 15CathcartSubstituted forFletcherat 90+4'minutes
- 13Nkoulou
- 3Rose
- 19SissokoBooked at 54mins
- 23Sarr
- 33KuckaBooked at 89mins
- 18TufanSubstituted forJoão Pedroat 62'minutes
- 25DennisSubstituted forHernández Suárezat 74'minutes
- 7KingBooked at 10mins
Substitutes
- 2Ngakia
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 8Cleverley
- 10João Pedro
- 11Masina
- 17Fletcher
- 26Bachmann
- 29Hernández Suárez
- 31Sierralta
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 59,833
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away19
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 1, Watford 0.
Post update
Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Watford).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Elneny.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Ashley Fletcher replaces Craig Cathcart.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Gabriel Martinelli replaces Bukayo Saka.
Post update
Offside, Watford. Joshua King tries a through ball, but Ismaila Sarr is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Elneny.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bukayo Saka with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Moussa Sissoko.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Juraj Kucka (Watford) for a bad foul.
Post update
Nuno Tavares (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Juraj Kucka (Watford).
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Mohamed Elneny replaces Emile Smith Rowe.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joshua King (Watford) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Rose.
Post update
Attempt saved. Juraj Kucka (Watford) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolas Nkoulou.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joshua King (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cucho Hernández with a cross.
Post update
Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
