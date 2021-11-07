Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Only three players aged 21 or younger have scored in three consecutive Premier League appearances for Arsenal (Nicolas Anelka, Jose Antonio Reyes and Cesc Fabregas)

Emile Smith Rowe scored in a third successive Premier League game as Arsenal claimed victory over Watford in manager Mikel Arteta's 100th match in charge.

The in-form Smith Rowe registered the 100th league goal of Arteta's tenure with a low drive from outside the box after 56 minutes.

Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a first-half penalty saved by Ben Foster following a poor challenge by Danny Rose on Alexandre Lacazette - and the Hornets goalkeeper produced another fine stop to keep out Gabriel's header shortly before half-time.

Watford were fired an early warning when Bukayo Saka had an eighth-minute finish ruled out for offside at Emirates Stadium.

The Hornets' first attempt did not arrive until the 40th minute when Juraj Kucka's shot was deflected wide and Rose was unable to add the finishing touch from the resulting corner.

Joshua King squandered the chance to earn a point, shooting into the side-netting after rounding Aaron Ramsdale, and the visitors' afternoon was made worse as Kucka was dismissed for a second yellow card late on.

A sixth victory in eight Premier League games moved Arsenal up to fifth, level on points with fourth-placed West Ham, while Watford remain two points above the relegation places.

