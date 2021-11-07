Premier League
ArsenalArsenal1WatfordWatford0

Arsenal 1-0 Watford: Emile Smith Rowe scores in third consecutive Premier League game

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Emile Smith Rowe scores for Arsenal
Only three players aged 21 or younger have scored in three consecutive Premier League appearances for Arsenal (Nicolas Anelka, Jose Antonio Reyes and Cesc Fabregas)

Emile Smith Rowe scored in a third successive Premier League game as Arsenal claimed victory over Watford in manager Mikel Arteta's 100th match in charge.

The in-form Smith Rowe registered the 100th league goal of Arteta's tenure with a low drive from outside the box after 56 minutes.

Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a first-half penalty saved by Ben Foster following a poor challenge by Danny Rose on Alexandre Lacazette - and the Hornets goalkeeper produced another fine stop to keep out Gabriel's header shortly before half-time.

Watford were fired an early warning when Bukayo Saka had an eighth-minute finish ruled out for offside at Emirates Stadium.

The Hornets' first attempt did not arrive until the 40th minute when Juraj Kucka's shot was deflected wide and Rose was unable to add the finishing touch from the resulting corner.

Joshua King squandered the chance to earn a point, shooting into the side-netting after rounding Aaron Ramsdale, and the visitors' afternoon was made worse as Kucka was dismissed for a second yellow card late on.

A sixth victory in eight Premier League games moved Arsenal up to fifth, level on points with fourth-placed West Ham, while Watford remain two points above the relegation places.

More to follow.

Arsenal

Starting XI

  1. Squad number32Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    7.11

  2. Squad number18Player nameTomiyasu
    Average rating

    7.02

  3. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    7.19

  4. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    7.04

  5. Squad number20Player nameNuno Tavares
    Average rating

    6.99

  6. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    7.54

  7. Squad number23Player nameSambi Lokonga
    Average rating

    6.89

  8. Squad number15Player nameMaitland-Niles
    Average rating

    6.99

  9. Squad number10Player nameSmith Rowe
    Average rating

    7.97

  10. Squad number9Player nameLacazette
    Average rating

    7.12

  11. Squad number14Player nameAubameyang
    Average rating

    5.26

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    7.32

  2. Squad number25Player nameMohamed Elneny
    Average rating

    6.72

  3. Squad number35Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    6.90

Watford

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameFoster
    Average rating

    7.65

  2. Squad number21Player nameKiko Femenía
    Average rating

    4.95

  3. Squad number15Player nameCathcart
    Average rating

    5.00

  4. Squad number13Player nameNkoulou
    Average rating

    4.99

  5. Squad number3Player nameRose
    Average rating

    4.20

  6. Squad number19Player nameSissoko
    Average rating

    5.05

  7. Squad number23Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    5.51

  8. Squad number33Player nameKucka
    Average rating

    4.72

  9. Squad number18Player nameTufan
    Average rating

    4.81

  10. Squad number25Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    5.15

  11. Squad number7Player nameKing
    Average rating

    5.23

Substitutes

  1. Squad number10Player nameJoão Pedro
    Average rating

    4.45

  2. Squad number17Player nameFletcher
    Average rating

    4.22

  3. Squad number29Player nameCucho Hernández
    Average rating

    4.34

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 32Ramsdale
  • 18TomiyasuBooked at 30mins
  • 4White
  • 6GabrielBooked at 80mins
  • 20Varela Tavares
  • 7SakaSubstituted forMartinelliat 90+3'minutes
  • 23Sambi LokongaBooked at 20mins
  • 15Maitland-Niles
  • 10Smith RoweSubstituted forElnenyat 86'minutes
  • 9LacazetteSubstituted forØdegaardat 69'minutes
  • 14AubameyangBooked at 52mins

Substitutes

  • 1Leno
  • 3Tierney
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 16Holding
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 19Pépé
  • 25Elneny
  • 30Nketiah
  • 35Martinelli

Watford

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Foster
  • 21Femenía
  • 15CathcartSubstituted forFletcherat 90+4'minutes
  • 13Nkoulou
  • 3Rose
  • 19SissokoBooked at 54mins
  • 23Sarr
  • 33KuckaBooked at 89mins
  • 18TufanSubstituted forJoão Pedroat 62'minutes
  • 25DennisSubstituted forHernández Suárezat 74'minutes
  • 7KingBooked at 10mins

Substitutes

  • 2Ngakia
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 8Cleverley
  • 10João Pedro
  • 11Masina
  • 17Fletcher
  • 26Bachmann
  • 29Hernández Suárez
  • 31Sierralta
Referee:
Kevin Friend
Attendance:
59,833

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 1, Watford 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal 1, Watford 0.

  3. Post update

    Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Watford).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Elneny.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Ashley Fletcher replaces Craig Cathcart.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Gabriel Martinelli replaces Bukayo Saka.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Watford. Joshua King tries a through ball, but Ismaila Sarr is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Elneny.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bukayo Saka with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Moussa Sissoko.

  13. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Juraj Kucka (Watford) for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Nuno Tavares (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Juraj Kucka (Watford).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Mohamed Elneny replaces Emile Smith Rowe.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joshua King (Watford) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Rose.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Juraj Kucka (Watford) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolas Nkoulou.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joshua King (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cucho Hernández with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

