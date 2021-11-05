Arsenal v Watford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored six goals in five Premier League appearances against Watford

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has returned to training following an ankle injury and manager Mikel Arteta is hopeful the Scot will be available.

The only absentee confirmed by Arteta, who takes charge of his 100th game on Sunday, is midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Watford defenders Franciso Sierralta and Kiko Femenia have resumed training after respective thigh and hip problems and may come back into contention.

Forward Emmanuel Dennis is available after serving a one-match ban.

Ken Sema and 18-year-old Kwadwo Baah are ruled out after suffering injuries during the week, while Christian Kabasele and Peter Etebo remain sidelined.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I was wrong about Arsenal last week. Aaron Ramsdale made some brilliant saves to keep Leicester out, but the Gunners played well and deserved their win.

It seems Mikel Arteta's side have found the consistency they have needed for a long time, while Watford remain hugely up and down under Claudio Ranieri. Good luck to anyone predicting how they will do!

Prediction: 2-0

He is winless in 11 Premier League matches versus the Gunners (D4, L7)

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won 11 of the 14 Premier League meetings (D1, L2).

Watford were 2-1 winners at the Emirates Stadium in January 2017 but have lost their other six Premier League matches away to the Gunners.

Arsenal

Arsenal are unbeaten in nine league and cup fixtures (W7, D2), one short of their longest undefeated streak under Mikel Arteta, set between January and February 2020.

This will be their 100th league and cup game under Arteta, while they are one short of 100 Premier League goals during his tenure.

The Gunners have scored a league-high 75% of their goals this season before half time (nine of 12).

Arteta's side have earned 17 points since the start of September, the second highest total in the Premier League behind Chelsea's 18 points.

They are unbeaten in their last 31 home league matches against newly promoted opposition (W26, D5), though Sunday's fixture falls on the 11th anniversary of their last such defeat - against Newcastle.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored six goals in five Premier League appearances against Watford.

Watford

Watford have failed to score in their six league defeats this season but have managed 12 goals in their other four games (W3, D1).

The Hornets are vying to win back-to-back Premier League away matches for the first time since a run of three victories between August and September 2017.

Their last five away wins in the division have come under different head coaches: Javier Gracia, Quique Sanches Flores, Nigel Pearson, Xisco Munoz and Claudio Ranieri.

They have gone 20 consecutive top-flight fixtures without a clean sheet, equalling a club record.

If selected, Danny Rose will make his 200th Premier League appearance - he scored on debut against Arsenal for Tottenham in 2010.

