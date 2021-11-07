Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Michael Keane headed over in the first half for Everton

Antonio Conte's first Premier League game in charge of Tottenham ended in a goalless draw against Everton at Goodison Park.

Conte has only had a few days to work with his players and kicked off his tenure with a 3-2 win over Vitesse in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, but this was a real gauge of the task at hand for the Italian.

Tottenham had gone more than three hours in the league without a shot on target but substitute Giovani lo Celso almost got Conte off to a winning start in the league when he curled an effort against the post with two minutes to go.

This was also a much improved Everton from recent weeks, although Rafael Benitez's side, without a win in the top flight since September, had Mason Holgate dismissed late on for a high follow-through.

The hosts thought they had been handed a golden chance to break the deadlock when Chris Kavanagh awarded a penalty in the second half, only for the referee to overturn the decision after consulting the pitch-side monitor.

Richarlison appeared to beat Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to the ball and was brought down in the area but Kavanagh deemed that the Frenchman had got a fingertip to the ball.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Referee: Chris Kavanagh Attendance: 39,059