EvertonEverton0TottenhamTottenham Hotspur0

Everton 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Mason Holgate sent off in stalemate

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport at Goodison Park

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Michael Keane headed over in the first half for Everton
Antonio Conte's first Premier League game in charge of Tottenham ended in a goalless draw against Everton at Goodison Park.

Conte has only had a few days to work with his players and kicked off his tenure with a 3-2 win over Vitesse in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, but this was a real gauge of the task at hand for the Italian.

Tottenham had gone more than three hours in the league without a shot on target but substitute Giovani lo Celso almost got Conte off to a winning start in the league when he curled an effort against the post with two minutes to go.

This was also a much improved Everton from recent weeks, although Rafael Benitez's side, without a win in the top flight since September, had Mason Holgate dismissed late on for a high follow-through.

The hosts thought they had been handed a golden chance to break the deadlock when Chris Kavanagh awarded a penalty in the second half, only for the referee to overturn the decision after consulting the pitch-side monitor.

Richarlison appeared to beat Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to the ball and was brought down in the area but Kavanagh deemed that the Frenchman had got a fingertip to the ball.

More to follow.

Everton

Starting XI

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Pickford
  • 23Coleman
  • 22Godfrey
  • 5Keane
  • 12Digne
  • 24Gordon
  • 8DelphBooked at 26minsSubstituted forDaviesat 60'minutes
  • 6AllanSubstituted forHolgateat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11GraySubstituted forGbaminat 90+3'minutes
  • 14Townsend
  • 7RicharlisonBooked at 69mins

Substitutes

  • 2Kenny
  • 4Holgate
  • 15Begovic
  • 17Iwobi
  • 20Tosun
  • 25Gbamin
  • 26Davies
  • 32Branthwaite
  • 33Rondón

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 4RomeroBooked at 69mins
  • 15Dier
  • 33Davies
  • 12Leite de Souza Junior
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 29SkippBooked at 90mins
  • 3ReguilónBooked at 12minsSubstituted forDohertyat 71'minutes
  • 27Lucas MouraSubstituted forLo Celsoat 71'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forNdombeleat 85'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 8Winks
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 20Alli
  • 22Gollini
  • 23Bergwijn
  • 25Tanganga
  • 28Ndombele
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh
Attendance:
39,059

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home12
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur).

  4. Post update

    Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Emerson Royal.

  6. Booking

    Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur).

  8. Post update

    Andros Townsend (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Jean-Philippe Gbamin replaces Demarai Gray.

  11. Dismissal

    Mason Holgate (Everton) is shown the red card.

  12. Post update

    VAR Decision: Card upgraded Mason Holgate (Everton).

  13. Post update

    Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mason Holgate (Everton).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur).

  16. Post update

    Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Oliver Skipp.

  18. Booking

    Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur).

  20. Post update

    Séamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

