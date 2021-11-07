Match ends, Everton 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
Antonio Conte's first Premier League game in charge of Tottenham ended in a goalless draw against Everton at Goodison Park.
Conte has only had a few days to work with his players and kicked off his tenure with a 3-2 win over Vitesse in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, but this was a real gauge of the task at hand for the Italian.
Tottenham had gone more than three hours in the league without a shot on target but substitute Giovani lo Celso almost got Conte off to a winning start in the league when he curled an effort against the post with two minutes to go.
This was also a much improved Everton from recent weeks, although Rafael Benitez's side, without a win in the top flight since September, had Mason Holgate dismissed late on for a high follow-through.
The hosts thought they had been handed a golden chance to break the deadlock when Chris Kavanagh awarded a penalty in the second half, only for the referee to overturn the decision after consulting the pitch-side monitor.
Richarlison appeared to beat Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to the ball and was brought down in the area but Kavanagh deemed that the Frenchman had got a fingertip to the ball.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Everton
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Pickford
- 23Coleman
- 22Godfrey
- 5Keane
- 12Digne
- 24Gordon
- 8DelphBooked at 26minsSubstituted forDaviesat 60'minutes
- 6AllanSubstituted forHolgateat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11GraySubstituted forGbaminat 90+3'minutes
- 14Townsend
- 7RicharlisonBooked at 69mins
Substitutes
- 2Kenny
- 4Holgate
- 15Begovic
- 17Iwobi
- 20Tosun
- 25Gbamin
- 26Davies
- 32Branthwaite
- 33Rondón
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lloris
- 4RomeroBooked at 69mins
- 15Dier
- 33Davies
- 12Leite de Souza Junior
- 5Højbjerg
- 29SkippBooked at 90mins
- 3ReguilónBooked at 12minsSubstituted forDohertyat 71'minutes
- 27Lucas MouraSubstituted forLo Celsoat 71'minutes
- 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forNdombeleat 85'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 2Doherty
- 6D Sánchez
- 8Winks
- 18Lo Celso
- 20Alli
- 22Gollini
- 23Bergwijn
- 25Tanganga
- 28Ndombele
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 39,059
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
Post update
Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Emerson Royal.
Booking
Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Andros Townsend (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jean-Philippe Gbamin.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Jean-Philippe Gbamin replaces Demarai Gray.
Dismissal
Mason Holgate (Everton) is shown the red card.
Post update
VAR Decision: Card upgraded Mason Holgate (Everton).
Post update
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Mason Holgate (Everton).
Post update
Foul by Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Oliver Skipp.
Booking
Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Séamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Unlucky Lo Celso with the post for late winner.
Clear to see that beyond a first X1 when all fit, we are threadbare. International break very welcome for Rafa.
Cannot fault the effort today and a clear red.
Better days for both sides but a million or so miles off top 4 - even the poisoned chalice of a top 6 lions ambitious.