Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham's new boss Antonio Conte was unbeaten in his four top-flight matches against Everton whilst in charge of Chelsea, with his side keeping a clean sheet in all four games.

TEAM NEWS

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure remain on the sidelines.

Lucas Digne and Andre Gomes are doubts, while defender Yerry Mina could again miss out.

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte will be without wing-back Ryan Sessegnon for his first Premier League game in charge of the club.

Winger Bryan Gil is a doubt because of the thigh injury that has ruled him out of successive matches.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton are simply not as good going forward while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out injured, but on top of that they have got some real issues at the back.

Antonio Conte is only just starting to get his teeth into turning this Tottenham team around but I think they will be right at it here as they try to impress their new manager.

We will probably see Spurs playing with wing-backs, operating high up the pitch, but what I am really waiting to see is whether he can get a song out of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min up front.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won 27 Premier League games against Everton, more than against any other side.

Everton's only victory in the past 17 league meetings came at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season.

Spurs are unbeaten on their last eight top-flight visits to Goodison Park.

Everton

Everton are aiming to avoid a fourth straight league defeat for the first time since October 2019.

Rafael Benitez could equal his longest Premier League losing streak as a manager, set on three occasions while at Newcastle.

A 10th defeat of 2021 at Goodison Park would match the club record for most home losses in a calendar year, set in 1929, 1958 and 1993.

Tottenham Hotspur

Antonio Conte is the fourth person to manage Spurs and Chelsea in the Premier League, emulating Glenn Hoddle, Andre Villas-Boas and Jose Mourinho.

Villas-Boas is the only one of Spurs' last seven managers (including caretakers) not to win their first Premier League match in charge of the club.

Tottenham have only scored nine league goals this season, their fewest after 10 games since 2013-14.

Spurs haven't had a shot on target in their last two hours and 16 minutes of football since a Harry Kane effort in the 44th minute against West Ham.

