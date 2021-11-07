Premier League
LeedsLeeds United1LeicesterLeicester City1

Leeds United 1-1 Leicester: VAR rules out Foxes winner

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harvey Barnes
Harvey Barnes has scored three goals in 13 appearances in all competitions for Leicester this season

VAR ruled out a second-half Leicester goal as the Foxes shared the points with Leeds in an entertaining Premier League game at Elland Road.

Ademola Lookman thought he had poked home the winner midway through the second period, but was standing in an offside position when Jamie Vardy had flicked on a Youri Tielemans corner.

Leeds forward Raphinha had put his side deservedly in front in the 26th minute when his free-kick from out wide caught out Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel at his far post.

But Leicester responded seconds after the resulting kick-off with Barnes curling a stunner into the top corner from a tight angle.

Both sides had chances to win the game late on as Marcelo Bielsa's team moved three points clear of the relegation zone, while Leicester stayed 12th.

Foxes benefit from sloppy Leeds

Leicester have now gone four games without a win, leaving Brendon Rodgers' side as far behind from West Ham in fourth as they are above Aston Villa in 17th.

They were fortunate not to have been at least a goal down at half-time with Leeds unable to convert the numerous first-half chances they created.

Leicester's defending has been suspect on occasion this season; indeed this result ends a run of five straight league games where the Foxes have conceded at least twice.

But in attack they continued to look dangerous with Tielemans and defender Caglar Soyuncu going close to finding a winner in the second period.

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 15Dallas
  • 14Llorente
  • 6Cooper
  • 21Struijk
  • 23Phillips
  • 10RaphinhaBooked at 27mins
  • 4ForshawSubstituted forCresswellat 90'minutes
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 22HarrisonSubstituted forRobertsat 83'minutes
  • 20James

Substitutes

  • 11Roberts
  • 13Klaesson
  • 26Bate
  • 33Hjelde
  • 35Cresswell
  • 37Drameh
  • 38Summerville
  • 39McKinstry
  • 43Klich

Leicester

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 21Ricardo Pereira
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 6Evans
  • 27Castagne
  • 25NdidiBooked at 74mins
  • 42Soumaré
  • 8TielemansSubstituted forDewsbury-Hallat 77'minutes
  • 37LookmanSubstituted forMaddisonat 80'minutes
  • 9Vardy
  • 7BarnesSubstituted forAmarteyat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Maddison
  • 12Ward
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 17Pérez
  • 18Amartey
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 29Daka
  • 33Thomas
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
36,478

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home18
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leeds United 1, Leicester City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Leicester City 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raphinha (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Raphinha (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stuart Dallas.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Charlie Cresswell replaces Adam Forshaw.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Ricardo Pereira.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).

  9. Post update

    Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Leeds United. Adam Forshaw tries a through ball, but Rodrigo is caught offside.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Tyler Roberts replaces Jack Harrison.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jack Harrison (Leeds United).

  13. Post update

    Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Diego Llorente (Leeds United).

  15. Post update

    James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. James Maddison replaces Ademola Lookman.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Diego Llorente.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel James (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Raphinha.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall replaces Youri Tielemans because of an injury.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea118212742326
2Man City117222261623
3Liverpool106402982122
4West Ham106222011920
5Arsenal116231313020
6Man Utd115241917217
7Brighton114521212017
8Wolves115151112-116
9Tottenham11515916-716
10Crystal Palace113621514115
11Everton114341616015
12Leicester114341618-215
13Southampton113531012-214
14Brentford113351314-112
15Leeds112541118-711
16Aston Villa113171420-610
17Watford113171219-710
18Burnley111551117-68
19Newcastle110561224-125
20Norwich11128526-215
View full Premier League table

