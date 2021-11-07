Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harvey Barnes has scored three goals in 13 appearances in all competitions for Leicester this season

VAR ruled out a second-half Leicester goal as the Foxes shared the points with Leeds in an entertaining Premier League game at Elland Road.

Ademola Lookman thought he had poked home the winner midway through the second period, but was standing in an offside position when Jamie Vardy had flicked on a Youri Tielemans corner.

Leeds forward Raphinha had put his side deservedly in front in the 26th minute when his free-kick from out wide caught out Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel at his far post.

But Leicester responded seconds after the resulting kick-off with Barnes curling a stunner into the top corner from a tight angle.

Both sides had chances to win the game late on as Marcelo Bielsa's team moved three points clear of the relegation zone, while Leicester stayed 12th.

Foxes benefit from sloppy Leeds

Leicester have now gone four games without a win, leaving Brendon Rodgers' side as far behind from West Ham in fourth as they are above Aston Villa in 17th.

They were fortunate not to have been at least a goal down at half-time with Leeds unable to convert the numerous first-half chances they created.

Leicester's defending has been suspect on occasion this season; indeed this result ends a run of five straight league games where the Foxes have conceded at least twice.

But in attack they continued to look dangerous with Tielemans and defender Caglar Soyuncu going close to finding a winner in the second period.

