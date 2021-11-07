Match ends, Leeds United 1, Leicester City 1.
VAR ruled out a second-half Leicester goal as the Foxes shared the points with Leeds in an entertaining Premier League game at Elland Road.
Ademola Lookman thought he had poked home the winner midway through the second period, but was standing in an offside position when Jamie Vardy had flicked on a Youri Tielemans corner.
Leeds forward Raphinha had put his side deservedly in front in the 26th minute when his free-kick from out wide caught out Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel at his far post.
But Leicester responded seconds after the resulting kick-off with Barnes curling a stunner into the top corner from a tight angle.
Both sides had chances to win the game late on as Marcelo Bielsa's team moved three points clear of the relegation zone, while Leicester stayed 12th.
Foxes benefit from sloppy Leeds
Leicester have now gone four games without a win, leaving Brendon Rodgers' side as far behind from West Ham in fourth as they are above Aston Villa in 17th.
They were fortunate not to have been at least a goal down at half-time with Leeds unable to convert the numerous first-half chances they created.
Leicester's defending has been suspect on occasion this season; indeed this result ends a run of five straight league games where the Foxes have conceded at least twice.
But in attack they continued to look dangerous with Tielemans and defender Caglar Soyuncu going close to finding a winner in the second period.
More to follow.
Leeds United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMeslierAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number15Player nameDallasAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number14Player nameLlorenteAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number6Player nameCooperAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number21Player nameStruijkAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number23Player namePhillipsAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number10Player nameRaphinhaAverage rating
7.92
- Squad number4Player nameForshawAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number19Player nameRodrigoAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number22Player nameHarrisonAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number20Player nameJamesAverage rating
6.87
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameRobertsAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number35Player nameCresswellAverage rating
6.46
Leicester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSchmeichelAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number21Player nameRicardo PereiraAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number4Player nameSöyüncüAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number6Player nameEvansAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number27Player nameCastagneAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number25Player nameNdidiAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number42Player nameSoumaréAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number37Player nameLookmanAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number9Player nameVardyAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
6.21
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
5.23
- Squad number18Player nameAmarteyAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-HallAverage rating
5.19
Line-ups
Leeds
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Meslier
- 15Dallas
- 14Llorente
- 6Cooper
- 21Struijk
- 23Phillips
- 10RaphinhaBooked at 27mins
- 4ForshawSubstituted forCresswellat 90'minutes
- 19Rodrigo
- 22HarrisonSubstituted forRobertsat 83'minutes
- 20James
Substitutes
- 11Roberts
- 13Klaesson
- 26Bate
- 33Hjelde
- 35Cresswell
- 37Drameh
- 38Summerville
- 39McKinstry
- 43Klich
Leicester
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Schmeichel
- 21Ricardo Pereira
- 4Söyüncü
- 6Evans
- 27Castagne
- 25NdidiBooked at 74mins
- 42Soumaré
- 8TielemansSubstituted forDewsbury-Hallat 77'minutes
- 37LookmanSubstituted forMaddisonat 80'minutes
- 9Vardy
- 7BarnesSubstituted forAmarteyat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Maddison
- 12Ward
- 14Iheanacho
- 17Pérez
- 18Amartey
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 23Vestergaard
- 29Daka
- 33Thomas
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 36,478
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Leicester City 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Raphinha (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Raphinha (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stuart Dallas.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Charlie Cresswell replaces Adam Forshaw.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Ricardo Pereira.
Post update
Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
Post update
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Post update
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Leeds United. Adam Forshaw tries a through ball, but Rodrigo is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Tyler Roberts replaces Jack Harrison.
Post update
Foul by Jack Harrison (Leeds United).
Post update
Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Diego Llorente (Leeds United).
Post update
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. James Maddison replaces Ademola Lookman.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Diego Llorente.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel James (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Raphinha.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall replaces Youri Tielemans because of an injury.
