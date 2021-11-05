Leeds United v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leeds recorded only their second league victory of the season against Norwich last Sunday

TEAM NEWS

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa is once more without the injured trio of Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling and Robin Koch.

However, Jamie Shackleton and Junior Firpo may be available, while Adam Forshaw is close to a return.

Leicester defender Ricardo Pereira is expected to be fit despite missing Thursday's Europa League game with Spartak Moscow with a hamstring issue.

James Justin, Wesley Fofana and Marc Albrighton all remain out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leeds just don't look quite the same side as they were last season. When I watched their win over Norwich they were good going forward but, defensively, it felt like they were going to concede every time the ball came into their area. They've been open before, but not like that.

Marcelo Bielsa's side still got a good result at Carrow Road but they were very shaky and, when I think about Leicester's Jamie Vardy running at their back four, I don't fancy their chances of keeping him quiet.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds are looking to win consecutive league games against Leicester for the first time since December 1999.

Leicester have won four of their past five league visits to Leeds, as many as they had on their previous 16 trips to Elland Road.

The Foxes could earn three league wins in a row at Leeds for the first time in their history.

Leeds United

Leeds' tally of 10 points is their lowest after 10 matches of a league campaign since the 2006-07 Championship season in which they were relegated.

Their three leading Premier League goalscorers last season have only contributed one goal between them so far in 2021-22.

Four teenagers have appeared for Leeds in the Premier League this campaign, the most of any club. No teenager played for them in the top flight last season.

Leicester City

Leicester are one short of 200 Premier League victories.

They are vying to score in 13 consecutive top-flight away matches for the first time since April to December 1960.

The Foxes have not recorded a clean sheet since the opening weekend of the season.

They have conceded 18 set-piece goals (excluding penalties) since the start of last season; only Crystal Palace have let in more.

