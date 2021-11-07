Match ends, West Ham United 3, Liverpool 2.
West Ham stunned Liverpool as they secured a huge victory that moved them above their opponents into third in the Premier League and dented the Reds' title hopes.
Liverpool went into this game looking to set a new club record of 26 league games unbeaten, as well as get a win that would move them up to second and within a point of leaders Chelsea.
But they fell behind early on when Alisson, under pressure from Angelo Ogbonna, flapped at Pablo Fornals' corner and succeeded only in helping the ball into his own goal.
Both sides were then fortunate not to be reduced to 10 men in a scrappy first half, with Aaron Cresswell catching Jordan Henderson with a heavy challenge before Ogbonna was hit in the face by a stray Diogo Jota elbow that resulted in the West Ham defender having to be substituted.
But a moment of quality four minutes before half-time brought Liverpool level when Trent Alexander-Arnold curled home a stunning strike after playing a short free-kick to Mohamed Salah.
Craig Dawson hit the woodwork with a header from a corner for West Ham after the break before Lukasz Fabianski superbly kept out Sadio Mane's fierce volley from close range.
But West Ham regained the lead midway through the second half when Fornals was slipped through on goal and Alisson was unable to keep out his low shot.
That goal led to the London Stadium exploding into deafening noise, which became even louder when Kurt Zouma headed in a corner minutes later.
Divock Origi swept in a second on the turn to give Liverpool hope of rescuing something, but West Ham kept their nerve to take the three points.
The Hammers are third, level on 23 points with second place Manchester City and three points behind leaders Chelsea. Liverpool, meanwhile, drop to fourth on 22 points.
- Reaction to Sunday's Premier League action
- Go straight to all the best West Ham United content
- Go straight to all the best Liverpool content
Defensive slip ups cost Reds
It has been a week of mixed emotions for Liverpool fans, with the high of an eye-catching 2-0 win against Atletico Madrid that secured progression to the Champions League knockout phase in midweek, sandwiched between two disappointing Premier League results.
The Reds let slip a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at home to Brighton last Saturday and the trip to West Ham offered the chance for Jurgen Klopp's side to quickly get their title challenge back on track.
They went into the game on the back of a long unbeaten league run and free-scoring record away from home, having scored at least three goals in each of their five away games in the Premier League prior to the trip to West Ham.
This was a strange game in that they could easily have maintained that record as they scored two goals of real quality, while Mane really should have got a third in the dying seconds with a header that went just wide.
But defensively they were disappointing. While there were question marks over how much Alisson was impeded for the opener the Brazil goalkeeper should really have done better with West Ham's second, but he allowed Fornals' shot to creep past him.
That prompted a period in which West Ham broke their lines on a number of occasions as Liverpool struggled to cope with the hosts' excellent counter-attacking.
It was a disappointing result for the Reds, but they will at least accept they were beaten by genuine rivals for the top four.
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
West Ham United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number31Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
7.93
- Squad number21Player nameOgbonnaAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number3Player nameCresswellAverage rating
7.51
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
7.84
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
7.89
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
7.83
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
7.89
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameCoufalAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number15Player nameDawsonAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number26Player nameMasuakuAverage rating
7.17
Liverpool
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
4.20
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number32Player nameMatipAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
5.14
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
5.23
- Squad number15Player nameOxlade-ChamberlainAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number10Player nameManéAverage rating
5.10
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameThiago AlcántaraAverage rating
3.90
- Squad number18Player nameMinaminoAverage rating
4.20
- Squad number27Player nameOrigiAverage rating
5.47
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fabianski
- 31Johnson
- 4Zouma
- 21OgbonnaSubstituted forDawsonat 22'minutes
- 3Cresswell
- 28SoucekBooked at 45mins
- 41Rice
- 20BowenSubstituted forCoufalat 84'minutes
- 8Fornals
- 22BenrahmaSubstituted forMasuakuat 86'minutes
- 9Antonio
Substitutes
- 5Coufal
- 10Lanzini
- 13Areola
- 15Dawson
- 16Noble
- 23Diop
- 24Fredericks
- 26Masuaku
- 33Král
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-ArnoldBooked at 55mins
- 32Matip
- 4van Dijk
- 26Robertson
- 14Henderson
- 3FabinhoSubstituted forMinaminoat 80'minutes
- 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 69'minutes
- 11Salah
- 20JotaSubstituted forOrigiat 76'minutes
- 10Mané
Substitutes
- 5Konaté
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 18Minamino
- 21Tsimikas
- 27Origi
- 47Phillips
- 62Kelleher
- 76N Williams
- 80Morton
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 3, Liverpool 2.
Post update
Attempt saved. Divock Origi (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Takumi Minamino (Liverpool).
Post update
Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Dangerous play by Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).
Post update
Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Post update
Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tomas Soucek (West Ham United).
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Arthur Masuaku replaces Saïd Benrahma.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Vladimir Coufal replaces Jarrod Bowen.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 3, Liverpool 2. Divock Origi (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Post update
Attempt saved. Thiago (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Takumi Minamino replaces Fabinho.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Divock Origi replaces Diogo Jota.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 3, Liverpool 1. Kurt Zouma (West Ham United) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
Post update
Offside, West Ham United. Michail Antonio tries a through ball, but Pablo Fornals is caught offside.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Comments
Join the conversation