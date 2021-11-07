Premier League
West HamWest Ham United3LiverpoolLiverpool2

West Ham 3-2 Liverpool: Hammers stun top-four rivals to move into third

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

West Ham
This was West Ham's first win against Liverpool since doing the league double over them in 2015-16

West Ham stunned Liverpool as they secured a huge victory that moved them above their opponents into third in the Premier League and dented the Reds' title hopes.

Liverpool went into this game looking to set a new club record of 26 league games unbeaten, as well as get a win that would move them up to second and within a point of leaders Chelsea.

But they fell behind early on when Alisson, under pressure from Angelo Ogbonna, flapped at Pablo Fornals' corner and succeeded only in helping the ball into his own goal.

Both sides were then fortunate not to be reduced to 10 men in a scrappy first half, with Aaron Cresswell catching Jordan Henderson with a heavy challenge before Ogbonna was hit in the face by a stray Diogo Jota elbow that resulted in the West Ham defender having to be substituted.

But a moment of quality four minutes before half-time brought Liverpool level when Trent Alexander-Arnold curled home a stunning strike after playing a short free-kick to Mohamed Salah.

Craig Dawson hit the woodwork with a header from a corner for West Ham after the break before Lukasz Fabianski superbly kept out Sadio Mane's fierce volley from close range.

But West Ham regained the lead midway through the second half when Fornals was slipped through on goal and Alisson was unable to keep out his low shot.

That goal led to the London Stadium exploding into deafening noise, which became even louder when Kurt Zouma headed in a corner minutes later.

Divock Origi swept in a second on the turn to give Liverpool hope of rescuing something, but West Ham kept their nerve to take the three points.

The Hammers are third, level on 23 points with second place Manchester City and three points behind leaders Chelsea. Liverpool, meanwhile, drop to fourth on 22 points.

Defensive slip ups cost Reds

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold's brilliant goal had brought Liverpool level before West Ham took control in the second half

It has been a week of mixed emotions for Liverpool fans, with the high of an eye-catching 2-0 win against Atletico Madrid that secured progression to the Champions League knockout phase in midweek, sandwiched between two disappointing Premier League results.

The Reds let slip a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at home to Brighton last Saturday and the trip to West Ham offered the chance for Jurgen Klopp's side to quickly get their title challenge back on track.

They went into the game on the back of a long unbeaten league run and free-scoring record away from home, having scored at least three goals in each of their five away games in the Premier League prior to the trip to West Ham.

This was a strange game in that they could easily have maintained that record as they scored two goals of real quality, while Mane really should have got a third in the dying seconds with a header that went just wide.

But defensively they were disappointing. While there were question marks over how much Alisson was impeded for the opener the Brazil goalkeeper should really have done better with West Ham's second, but he allowed Fornals' shot to creep past him.

That prompted a period in which West Ham broke their lines on a number of occasions as Liverpool struggled to cope with the hosts' excellent counter-attacking.

It was a disappointing result for the Reds, but they will at least accept they were beaten by genuine rivals for the top four.

More to follow.

West Ham United

Starting XI

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 31Johnson
  • 4Zouma
  • 21OgbonnaSubstituted forDawsonat 22'minutes
  • 3Cresswell
  • 28SoucekBooked at 45mins
  • 41Rice
  • 20BowenSubstituted forCoufalat 84'minutes
  • 8Fornals
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forMasuakuat 86'minutes
  • 9Antonio

Substitutes

  • 5Coufal
  • 10Lanzini
  • 13Areola
  • 15Dawson
  • 16Noble
  • 23Diop
  • 24Fredericks
  • 26Masuaku
  • 33Král

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-ArnoldBooked at 55mins
  • 32Matip
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 14Henderson
  • 3FabinhoSubstituted forMinaminoat 80'minutes
  • 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 69'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 20JotaSubstituted forOrigiat 76'minutes
  • 10Mané

Substitutes

  • 5Konaté
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 18Minamino
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 27Origi
  • 47Phillips
  • 62Kelleher
  • 76N Williams
  • 80Morton
Referee:
Craig Pawson

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home7
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 3, Liverpool 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 3, Liverpool 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Divock Origi (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Takumi Minamino (Liverpool).

  5. Post update

    Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Dangerous play by Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).

  7. Post update

    Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

  9. Post update

    Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Tomas Soucek (West Ham United).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Arthur Masuaku replaces Saïd Benrahma.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Vladimir Coufal replaces Jarrod Bowen.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! West Ham United 3, Liverpool 2. Divock Origi (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thiago (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Takumi Minamino replaces Fabinho.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Divock Origi replaces Diogo Jota.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! West Ham United 3, Liverpool 1. Kurt Zouma (West Ham United) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.

  20. Post update

    Offside, West Ham United. Michail Antonio tries a through ball, but Pablo Fornals is caught offside.

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 18:33

    If David Moyes wins the PL with West Ham before Manchester United even get a sniff, I shall laugh heartily and eternally.

    • Reply posted by the doc, today at 18:38

      the doc replied:
      One things for sure the Hammers will finish ahead of Man utd

  • Comment posted by AFCMickey, today at 18:33

    Haha, epic whinge by Klopp coming shortly😂

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:35

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      A very bad, bad day at the office for Liverpool. A couple more like this and they can kiss their title chances goodbye for this season.

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 18:33

    Wait for the Klopp after game moaning

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:36

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Chelsea drops points this weekend to give Liverpool a chance to catch up, so Liverpool decides to drop even more points. Not a good title winning strategy.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 18:32

    West Ham are proving to be legit top 4 contenders, excellent win today.

    • Reply posted by Dave Bull, today at 18:37

      Dave Bull replied:
      Why not contenders to win it outright?! From an Arsenal fan. More heart than any other supposed ‘bigger’ side.

  • Comment posted by The Big Cook, today at 18:34

    Credit to the Hammers..Moyes is doing a fine job and has made them legitimately a top 4 side...no complaints from me...

    • Reply posted by El Mik, today at 18:37