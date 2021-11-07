The FA Women's Super League
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women1Man City WomenManchester City Women4

Leicester City 1-4 Manchester City: Man City win comfortably at bottom side Leicester

Manchester City celebrate
Manchester City won their first game in five in the league

Leicester City's wait for a first point in the Women's Super League continues as Manchester City won comfortably despite going behind within a minute.

Ex-Manchester United striker Jess Sigsworth pounced on a mistake at the back to put Leicester 1-0 up.

But the visitors went on to dominate as Caroline Weir and Keira Walsh scored in the first half, before Lauren Hemp and Laura Coombs extended the advantage.

Manchester City move up to seventh place, while Leicester remain bottom.

Jonathan Morgan's side, who were promoted from the Championship last season, had the perfect start when Sigsworth fired into the bottom corner after a mix-up at the back by City.

They were full of energy for a few minutes afterwards, but once Gareth Taylor's side settled, there was only going to be one winner.

England international Hemp linked up with Weir on numerous occasions before the midfielder bagged the equaliser.

Another combination between the two led to Walsh's ferocious strike from the edge of the box and Hemp added a goal of her own later in the second half.

Substitute Coombs completed the rout to relieve some pressure on boss Taylor, but it will be mounting on Morgan, who must rally Leicester when they go up against an in-form Brighton side next weekend.

Manchester City will hope to make it two successive wins when they face rivals Chelsea on Sunday, 14 November.

Line-ups

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 28Levell
  • 6BroughamSubstituted forHowardat 34'minutes
  • 5McManus
  • 22Plumptre
  • 23Purfield
  • 27O'BrienBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDevlinat 61'minutes
  • 3Tierney
  • 8Pike
  • 14de GraafSubstituted forFlintat 61'minutes
  • 17Bailey-GayleSubstituted forBarkerat 75'minutes
  • 9Sigsworth

Substitutes

  • 1Lambourne
  • 7Flint
  • 10Devlin
  • 15Howard
  • 18Barker
  • 19Grant
  • 20Zajmi
  • 29Camwell

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 34Benameur
  • 10Stanway
  • 8Scott
  • 5Greenwood
  • 3Stokes
  • 12Angeldal
  • 24Walsh
  • 19WeirSubstituted forCoombsat 77'minutes
  • 16ParkSubstituted forBeckieat 81'minutes
  • 18White
  • 15Hemp

Substitutes

  • 7Coombs
  • 11Beckie
  • 13Raso
  • 17Losada
  • 30Mace
  • 31Pilling
  • 33Kennedy
Referee:
Helen Conley
Attendance:
242

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicester City WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home4
Away28
Shots on Target
Home1
Away11
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City Women 1, Manchester City Women 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City Women 1, Manchester City Women 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Filippa Angeldal.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ellen White (Manchester City Women).

  6. Post update

    Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City Women 1, Manchester City Women 4. Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Janine Beckie replaces Jessica Park.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Laura Coombs replaces Caroline Weir.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City Women. Sophie Barker replaces Paige Bailey-Gayle.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City Women 1, Manchester City Women 3. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Georgia Stanway.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Kirstie Levell.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Caroline Weir.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jemma Purfield following a set piece situation.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jessica Park (Manchester City Women).

  16. Post update

    Charlie Devlin (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Jill Scott.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jessica Sigsworth following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women).

  20. Post update

    Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women55001921715
2Chelsea Women65011851315
3Tottenham Women641184413
4Brighton Women6402115612
5Man Utd Women63211110111
6West Ham Women52218448
7Man City Women62131112-17
8Aston Villa Women6213410-67
9Reading Women6204610-46
10Everton Women6204613-76
11B'ham City Women6015215-131
12Leicester City Women6006317-140
View full The FA Women's Super League table

