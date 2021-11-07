Match ends, Leicester City Women 1, Manchester City Women 4.
Leicester City's wait for a first point in the Women's Super League continues as Manchester City won comfortably despite going behind within a minute.
Ex-Manchester United striker Jess Sigsworth pounced on a mistake at the back to put Leicester 1-0 up.
But the visitors went on to dominate as Caroline Weir and Keira Walsh scored in the first half, before Lauren Hemp and Laura Coombs extended the advantage.
Manchester City move up to seventh place, while Leicester remain bottom.
Jonathan Morgan's side, who were promoted from the Championship last season, had the perfect start when Sigsworth fired into the bottom corner after a mix-up at the back by City.
They were full of energy for a few minutes afterwards, but once Gareth Taylor's side settled, there was only going to be one winner.
England international Hemp linked up with Weir on numerous occasions before the midfielder bagged the equaliser.
Another combination between the two led to Walsh's ferocious strike from the edge of the box and Hemp added a goal of her own later in the second half.
Substitute Coombs completed the rout to relieve some pressure on boss Taylor, but it will be mounting on Morgan, who must rally Leicester when they go up against an in-form Brighton side next weekend.
Manchester City will hope to make it two successive wins when they face rivals Chelsea on Sunday, 14 November.
Line-ups
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 28Levell
- 6BroughamSubstituted forHowardat 34'minutes
- 5McManus
- 22Plumptre
- 23Purfield
- 27O'BrienBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDevlinat 61'minutes
- 3Tierney
- 8Pike
- 14de GraafSubstituted forFlintat 61'minutes
- 17Bailey-GayleSubstituted forBarkerat 75'minutes
- 9Sigsworth
Substitutes
- 1Lambourne
- 7Flint
- 10Devlin
- 15Howard
- 18Barker
- 19Grant
- 20Zajmi
- 29Camwell
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 34Benameur
- 10Stanway
- 8Scott
- 5Greenwood
- 3Stokes
- 12Angeldal
- 24Walsh
- 19WeirSubstituted forCoombsat 77'minutes
- 16ParkSubstituted forBeckieat 81'minutes
- 18White
- 15Hemp
Substitutes
- 7Coombs
- 11Beckie
- 13Raso
- 17Losada
- 30Mace
- 31Pilling
- 33Kennedy
- Referee:
- Helen Conley
- Attendance:
- 242
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away28
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away11
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City Women 1, Manchester City Women 4.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Filippa Angeldal.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.
Post update
Foul by Ellen White (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City Women 1, Manchester City Women 4. Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Janine Beckie replaces Jessica Park.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Laura Coombs replaces Caroline Weir.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City Women. Sophie Barker replaces Paige Bailey-Gayle.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City Women 1, Manchester City Women 3. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Georgia Stanway.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Kirstie Levell.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Caroline Weir.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jemma Purfield following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Jessica Park (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Charlie Devlin (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Jill Scott.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jessica Sigsworth following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.