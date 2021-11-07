The FA Women's Super League
B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women0Reading WomenReading Women3

Women's Super League: Reading beat Birmingham City 3-0 to move up to ninth

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Reading's Deanne Rose scores her second for Reading against Birmingham
Deanne Rose is in her first season with Reading

Deanne Rose scored two second-half goals against Birmingham City to help Reading climb to ninth in the Women's Super League table.

Rose headed home her first to make it 2-0 after Natasha Dowie had pounced from point-blank range to open the scoring a minute into the second half.

Victory was completed when Rose rounded goalkeeper Emily Ramsey for Reading's third in the convincing win.

Birmingham City rarely threatened and remain winless after six WSL games.

Reading started the day just one spot and two points above Birmingham after earning their first victory - a 3-0 triumph over Aston Villa - before the international break.

Blues boss Scott Booth said facing a fellow early season struggler was "much more meaningful" considering their relative positions in the table.

Reading started strongly at St Andrew's, with Justine Vanhaevermaet firing just wide in the opening minute after a well-worked corner and Rose nodding just over the bar soon after.

While Birmingham rarely troubled the visitors, they did create the best chance of the first half - with Libby Smith sneaking between Reading's two centre-halves before hitting her shot straight at Grace Moloney.

Reading were quick to punish Blues for the miss, with a deep free-kick from Faye Bryson knocked down for Dowie to prod home immediately after the break.

Rose met a cross from Amalie Eikeland to nod in Reading's second eight minutes later.

The Canada midfield then coolly rolled her second into an empty net after she met a long ball from Gemma Evans and rounded keeper Ramsey to score the pick of the day's goals.

Line-ups

B'ham City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Ramsey
  • 14Finn
  • 4Quinn
  • 2Sandvej
  • 3Scott
  • 10Murray
  • 8RobertsonBooked at 76mins
  • 23WhelanSubstituted forCowieat 79'minutes
  • 17Quinn
  • 22Ryan-DoyleSubstituted forHollowayat 59'minutes
  • 12SmithSubstituted forWorsleyat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Hourihan
  • 19Whipp
  • 25Holloway
  • 30Lawley
  • 32Cowie
  • 36Worsley

Reading Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Moloney
  • 2Bryson
  • 14Cooper
  • 5Evans
  • 11HardingBooked at 43mins
  • 9Eikeland
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 19Chaplen
  • 28WoodhamSubstituted forPeplowat 82'minutes
  • 10DowieSubstituted forHarriesat 79'minutes
  • 6RoseBooked at 64minsSubstituted forPrimmerat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Peplow
  • 12Harries
  • 21Stewart
  • 31Roberts
  • 33Lister
  • 37Primmer
  • 41Poulter
Referee:
Louise Saunders

Match Stats

Home TeamB'ham City WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home3
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Birmingham City Women 0, Reading Women 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Birmingham City Women 0, Reading Women 3.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Emma Harries (Reading Women).

  4. Post update

    Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Tia Primmer (Reading Women).

  6. Post update

    Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Tia Primmer replaces Deanne Rose.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Deanne Rose (Reading Women).

  11. Post update

    Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emma Harries (Reading Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Faye Bryson with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Rebecca Holloway.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Chloe Peplow replaces Lily Woodham.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Emma Harries replaces Natasha Dowie.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Abbie Cowie replaces Emily Whelan.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Louanne Worsley replaces Libby Smith.

  18. Booking

    Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Brooke Chaplen (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women).

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women55001921715
2Chelsea Women65011851315
3Tottenham Women641184413
4Brighton Women6402115612
5Man Utd Women63211110111
6West Ham Women52218448
7Man City Women62131112-17
8Aston Villa Women6213410-67
9Reading Women6204610-46
10Everton Women6204613-76
11B'ham City Women6015215-131
12Leicester City Women6006317-140
View full The FA Women's Super League table

