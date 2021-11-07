Match ends, Birmingham City Women 0, Reading Women 3.
Deanne Rose scored two second-half goals against Birmingham City to help Reading climb to ninth in the Women's Super League table.
Rose headed home her first to make it 2-0 after Natasha Dowie had pounced from point-blank range to open the scoring a minute into the second half.
Victory was completed when Rose rounded goalkeeper Emily Ramsey for Reading's third in the convincing win.
Birmingham City rarely threatened and remain winless after six WSL games.
Reading started the day just one spot and two points above Birmingham after earning their first victory - a 3-0 triumph over Aston Villa - before the international break.
Blues boss Scott Booth said facing a fellow early season struggler was "much more meaningful" considering their relative positions in the table.
Reading started strongly at St Andrew's, with Justine Vanhaevermaet firing just wide in the opening minute after a well-worked corner and Rose nodding just over the bar soon after.
While Birmingham rarely troubled the visitors, they did create the best chance of the first half - with Libby Smith sneaking between Reading's two centre-halves before hitting her shot straight at Grace Moloney.
Reading were quick to punish Blues for the miss, with a deep free-kick from Faye Bryson knocked down for Dowie to prod home immediately after the break.
Rose met a cross from Amalie Eikeland to nod in Reading's second eight minutes later.
The Canada midfield then coolly rolled her second into an empty net after she met a long ball from Gemma Evans and rounded keeper Ramsey to score the pick of the day's goals.
Line-ups
B'ham City Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Ramsey
- 14Finn
- 4Quinn
- 2Sandvej
- 3Scott
- 10Murray
- 8RobertsonBooked at 76mins
- 23WhelanSubstituted forCowieat 79'minutes
- 17Quinn
- 22Ryan-DoyleSubstituted forHollowayat 59'minutes
- 12SmithSubstituted forWorsleyat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Hourihan
- 19Whipp
- 25Holloway
- 30Lawley
- 32Cowie
- 36Worsley
Reading Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Moloney
- 2Bryson
- 14Cooper
- 5Evans
- 11HardingBooked at 43mins
- 9Eikeland
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 19Chaplen
- 28WoodhamSubstituted forPeplowat 82'minutes
- 10DowieSubstituted forHarriesat 79'minutes
- 6RoseBooked at 64minsSubstituted forPrimmerat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Peplow
- 12Harries
- 21Stewart
- 31Roberts
- 33Lister
- 37Primmer
- 41Poulter
- Referee:
- Louise Saunders
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Birmingham City Women 0, Reading Women 3.
Post update
Foul by Emma Harries (Reading Women).
Post update
Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tia Primmer (Reading Women).
Post update
Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Reading Women. Tia Primmer replaces Deanne Rose.
Post update
Foul by Deanne Rose (Reading Women).
Post update
Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Emma Harries (Reading Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Faye Bryson with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Rebecca Holloway.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading Women. Chloe Peplow replaces Lily Woodham.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading Women. Emma Harries replaces Natasha Dowie.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Abbie Cowie replaces Emily Whelan.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Louanne Worsley replaces Libby Smith.
Booking
Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Brooke Chaplen (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women).