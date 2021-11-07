Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Deanne Rose is in her first season with Reading

Deanne Rose scored two second-half goals against Birmingham City to help Reading climb to ninth in the Women's Super League table.

Rose headed home her first to make it 2-0 after Natasha Dowie had pounced from point-blank range to open the scoring a minute into the second half.

Victory was completed when Rose rounded goalkeeper Emily Ramsey for Reading's third in the convincing win.

Birmingham City rarely threatened and remain winless after six WSL games.

Reading started the day just one spot and two points above Birmingham after earning their first victory - a 3-0 triumph over Aston Villa - before the international break.

Blues boss Scott Booth said facing a fellow early season struggler was "much more meaningful" considering their relative positions in the table.

Reading started strongly at St Andrew's, with Justine Vanhaevermaet firing just wide in the opening minute after a well-worked corner and Rose nodding just over the bar soon after.

While Birmingham rarely troubled the visitors, they did create the best chance of the first half - with Libby Smith sneaking between Reading's two centre-halves before hitting her shot straight at Grace Moloney.

Reading were quick to punish Blues for the miss, with a deep free-kick from Faye Bryson knocked down for Dowie to prod home immediately after the break.

Rose met a cross from Amalie Eikeland to nod in Reading's second eight minutes later.

The Canada midfield then coolly rolled her second into an empty net after she met a long ball from Gemma Evans and rounded keeper Ramsey to score the pick of the day's goals.