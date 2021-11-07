Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Manchester United Women 1.
Ria Percival rescued a dramatic point for Tottenham against Manchester United with a long-range free-kick in the fifth minute of injury time.
Percival's speculative ball into the box with just seconds remaining cleared a scrum of Spurs attackers and United defenders and bounced beyond goalkeeper Mary Earps.
The sensational set-piece cancelled out Alessia Russo's first-half solo effort.
It was also enough to earn Spurs their first-ever point against United.
The hosts were heading for their second successive WSL defeat and first at home this season before Percival's free-kick ended their losing run against United. Spurs had been beaten in all six previous games since first first meeting in 2018.
The draw denied the Red Devils the chance of moving up to third - and they are now fifth.
Rehanne Skinner's well-organised Tottenham side controlled much of the fist half and limited United to just two chances before the break. The first saw Tinja-Riikka Korpela deny Russo from a tight angle in the 37th minute before a follow-up effort from Leah Galton from the rebound was deflected over.
Korpela, standing in for the injured Becky Spencer, failed to get anything on Russo's effort from a similar angle in first-half stoppage time as the England forward displayed great power and poise to shrug off Ashleigh Neville and fire home.
The visitors went looking for a quick second after the interval, with Galton, Ella Toone and Kirsty Hanson testing the Spurs keeper.
In response, Kit Graham forced Earps into a fine save and Jess Naz almost snuck a skewed cross past the England goalkeeper before New Zealand international Percival's strike.
Still, it took a neat save from Korpela after the restart to deny Galton a winner for United.
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Korpela
- 12PercivalBooked at 69mins
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 17SimonBooked at 68minsSubstituted forAddisonat 81'minutes
- 8ChoSubstituted forUbogaguat 45'minutes
- 21Clemaron
- 7NazSubstituted forAyaneat 76'minutes
- 29Neville
- 16GrahamSubstituted forGreenat 76'minutes
- 10Williams
Substitutes
- 2Morgan
- 4Green
- 6Harrop
- 13Ale
- 14Addison
- 18Ubogagu
- 23Ayane
- 25Heeps
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 17Batlle
- 5Mannion
- 3Thorisdottir
- 6BlundellBooked at 77mins
- 10Zelem
- 12Ladd
- 18HansonSubstituted forThomasat 72'minutes
- 7TooneSubstituted forStaniforthat 72'minutes
- 11Galton
- 23Russo
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 8Risa
- 9Thomas
- 13Fuso
- 20Smith
- 24Jones
- 32Baggaley
- 37Staniforth
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Manchester United Women 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Hayley Ladd.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Manchester United Women 1. Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucy Staniforth.
Post update
Attempt missed. Chioma Ubogagu (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Angela Addison.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie Zelem.
Post update
Foul by Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Shelina Zadorsky (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United Women. Katie Zelem tries a through ball, but Leah Galton is caught offside.
Post update
Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Angela Addison replaces Kyah Simon.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Chioma Ubogagu.
Booking
Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Rosella Ayane replaces Jessica Naz.