Ria Percival rescued a dramatic point for Tottenham against Manchester United with a long-range free-kick in the fifth minute of injury time.

Percival's speculative ball into the box with just seconds remaining cleared a scrum of Spurs attackers and United defenders and bounced beyond goalkeeper Mary Earps.

The sensational set-piece cancelled out Alessia Russo's first-half solo effort.

It was also enough to earn Spurs their first-ever point against United.

The hosts were heading for their second successive WSL defeat and first at home this season before Percival's free-kick ended their losing run against United. Spurs had been beaten in all six previous games since first first meeting in 2018.

The draw denied the Red Devils the chance of moving up to third - and they are now fifth.

Rehanne Skinner's well-organised Tottenham side controlled much of the fist half and limited United to just two chances before the break. The first saw Tinja-Riikka Korpela deny Russo from a tight angle in the 37th minute before a follow-up effort from Leah Galton from the rebound was deflected over.

Korpela, standing in for the injured Becky Spencer, failed to get anything on Russo's effort from a similar angle in first-half stoppage time as the England forward displayed great power and poise to shrug off Ashleigh Neville and fire home.

The visitors went looking for a quick second after the interval, with Galton, Ella Toone and Kirsty Hanson testing the Spurs keeper.

In response, Kit Graham forced Earps into a fine save and Jess Naz almost snuck a skewed cross past the England goalkeeper before New Zealand international Percival's strike.

Still, it took a neat save from Korpela after the restart to deny Galton a winner for United.