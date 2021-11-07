Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Rangers came from a goal behind for the fifth game running to sweep aside bottom side Ross County and maintain their Scottish Premiership lead.

Joseph Hungbo and Jordan White scored for County at both ends of the game.

But Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent had Rangers ahead by the break, Juninho Bacuna fired the third and an Alex Iacovitti own goal secured a home victory.

Steven Gerrard's reigning champions go into the international break four points ahead of city rivals Celtic.

Victory extends Rangers' unbeaten run to eight games since losing to Sparta Prague in the Europa League and leaves County four points adrift of Dundee at the foot of the table but with a game in hand.

The Dingwall side have now lost 11 games in a row to Rangers, conceded 17 goals in their latest four meetings.

Malky Mackay's side arrived at Ibrox buoyed by a 5-0 thumping of Dundee at Dens Park in their most recent outing - a win that ended a run of four straight defeats and 10 without a victory.

They would have been dreaming of a first-ever win over their hosts in 17 meetings when they raced into a shock lead.

A fine through ball from Regan Charles-Cook found Hungbo ghosting in behind static centre-half Leon Balogun to pass through the legs of advancing goalkeeper Allan McGregor for the on-loan Watford winger's second goal in two games.

Rangers continued to look uncertain in defence, but their firepower up front ensured they were not behind for long as captain James Tavernier's corner found midfielder Aribo's head at the near post.

Having returned from injury as a midweek substitute, Kent responded to being handed a start by turning inside Charles-Cook before sending a stunning looping 25-yard drive over the head of goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

The game was effectively ended as a contest when midfielder Bacuna powered in the third from just outside the penalty box four minutes into the second half.

Tavernier cemented his place as the Premiership's top chance creator as the right-back's low cross was turned past his own goalkeeper by centre-half Iacovitti to take the Rangers captain's assists total for the season to nine.

There was still time for County to emphasise Rangers' vulnerability at the back as substitute White fired low past McGregor.

Man of the match - Ryan Kent

Scorer Ryan Kent made his first start since September after injury and was a constant threat until being substituted

What did we learn?

Rangers manager Gerrard will remain frustrated by his side's slow starts and a defence that continues to look less assured than last season.

However, with the out-of-sorts Alfredo Morelos dropped and left unused on the bench, his side have shown they can still score plenty of goals without their striker talisman - and remain the side to beat despite falling short of their title-winning form.

Their title credentials received another boost with the return from injury of Ryan Jack, the Scotland midfielder's first appearance since February as a substitute being greeted by the biggest cheer of the day.

County manager Malky Mackay started without a recognised striker by replacing White with on-loan Coventry City midfielder Jack Burroughs and his side failed to put build on that early lead and put any pressure on the home side.

White came on for the last 15 minutes to score and the visitors will be left wondering what if he had been on sooner.

What's next?

Rangers face Hibernian in the League Cup semi-final on 21 November (16:00 GMT) and take on Sparta Prague in the Europa League before a return to league action against Livingston, while County do not play again until their re-arranged league game at home to Hibs on 24 November (19:45).

