Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers4Ross CountyRoss County2

Rangers 4-2 Ross County: Champions stay four points clear after another win from behind

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Rangers v Ross County

Rangers came from a goal behind for the fifth game running to sweep aside bottom side Ross County and maintain their Scottish Premiership lead.

Joseph Hungbo and Jordan White scored for County at both ends of the game.

But Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent had Rangers ahead by the break, Juninho Bacuna fired the third and an Alex Iacovitti own goal secured a home victory.

Steven Gerrard's reigning champions go into the international break four points ahead of city rivals Celtic.

Victory extends Rangers' unbeaten run to eight games since losing to Sparta Prague in the Europa League and leaves County four points adrift of Dundee at the foot of the table but with a game in hand.

The Dingwall side have now lost 11 games in a row to Rangers, conceded 17 goals in their latest four meetings.

Malky Mackay's side arrived at Ibrox buoyed by a 5-0 thumping of Dundee at Dens Park in their most recent outing - a win that ended a run of four straight defeats and 10 without a victory.

They would have been dreaming of a first-ever win over their hosts in 17 meetings when they raced into a shock lead.

A fine through ball from Regan Charles-Cook found Hungbo ghosting in behind static centre-half Leon Balogun to pass through the legs of advancing goalkeeper Allan McGregor for the on-loan Watford winger's second goal in two games.

Rangers continued to look uncertain in defence, but their firepower up front ensured they were not behind for long as captain James Tavernier's corner found midfielder Aribo's head at the near post.

Having returned from injury as a midweek substitute, Kent responded to being handed a start by turning inside Charles-Cook before sending a stunning looping 25-yard drive over the head of goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

The game was effectively ended as a contest when midfielder Bacuna powered in the third from just outside the penalty box four minutes into the second half.

Tavernier cemented his place as the Premiership's top chance creator as the right-back's low cross was turned past his own goalkeeper by centre-half Iacovitti to take the Rangers captain's assists total for the season to nine.

There was still time for County to emphasise Rangers' vulnerability at the back as substitute White fired low past McGregor.

Man of the match - Ryan Kent

Rangers winger Ryan Kent
Scorer Ryan Kent made his first start since September after injury and was a constant threat until being substituted

What did we learn?

Rangers manager Gerrard will remain frustrated by his side's slow starts and a defence that continues to look less assured than last season.

However, with the out-of-sorts Alfredo Morelos dropped and left unused on the bench, his side have shown they can still score plenty of goals without their striker talisman - and remain the side to beat despite falling short of their title-winning form.

Their title credentials received another boost with the return from injury of Ryan Jack, the Scotland midfielder's first appearance since February as a substitute being greeted by the biggest cheer of the day.

County manager Malky Mackay started without a recognised striker by replacing White with on-loan Coventry City midfielder Jack Burroughs and his side failed to put build on that early lead and put any pressure on the home side.

White came on for the last 15 minutes to score and the visitors will be left wondering what if he had been on sooner.

What's next?

Rangers face Hibernian in the League Cup semi-final on 21 November (16:00 GMT) and take on Sparta Prague in the Europa League before a return to league action against Livingston, while County do not play again until their re-arranged league game at home to Hibs on 24 November (19:45).

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Rangers

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    6.00

  2. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    6.02

  3. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    5.60

  4. Squad number26Player nameBalogun
    Average rating

    5.78

  5. Squad number3Player nameBassey
    Average rating

    6.04

  6. Squad number17Player nameAribo
    Average rating

    6.43

  7. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    4.50

  8. Squad number22Player nameBacuna
    Average rating

    6.02

  9. Squad number14Player nameKent
    Average rating

    6.70

  10. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    6.11

  11. Squad number7Player nameHagi
    Average rating

    6.12

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameJack
    Average rating

    6.18

  2. Squad number16Player namePatterson
    Average rating

    6.19

  3. Squad number25Player nameRoofe
    Average rating

    6.06

Ross County

Starting XI

  1. Squad number31Player nameMaynard-Brewer
    Average rating

    6.09

  2. Squad number20Player nameClarke
    Average rating

    6.56

  3. Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
    Average rating

    6.64

  4. Squad number16Player nameIacovitti
    Average rating

    8.58

  5. Squad number2Player nameRandall
    Average rating

    6.65

  6. Squad number23Player nameHungbo
    Average rating

    8.02

  7. Squad number8Player nameCallachan
    Average rating

    6.65

  8. Squad number22Player nameTillson
    Average rating

    6.55

  9. Squad number6Player namePaton
    Average rating

    6.77

  10. Squad number17Player nameCharles-Cook
    Average rating

    6.86

  11. Squad number18Player nameBurroughs
    Average rating

    6.51

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    6.43

  2. Squad number10Player nameSamuel
    Average rating

    5.15

  3. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    6.21

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 26BalogunBooked at 41minsSubstituted forPattersonat 70'minutes
  • 3Bassey
  • 17Aribo
  • 4LundstramSubstituted forJackat 71'minutes
  • 22Bacuna
  • 14KentSubstituted forRoofeat 61'minutes
  • 30Sakala
  • 7Hagi

Substitutes

  • 8Jack
  • 16Patterson
  • 18Kamara
  • 20Morelos
  • 25Roofe
  • 33McLaughlin
  • 37Arfield

Ross County

Formation 4-5-1

  • 31Maynard-Brewer
  • 20Clarke
  • 5BaldwinBooked at 37mins
  • 16IacovittiBooked at 12mins
  • 2Randall
  • 23HungboSubstituted forWhiteat 72'minutes
  • 8CallachanSubstituted forSamuelat 84'minutes
  • 22Tillson
  • 6Paton
  • 17Charles-Cook
  • 18BurroughsSubstituted forSpittalat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 3Vokins
  • 7Spittal
  • 10Samuel
  • 11Robertson
  • 15Watson
  • 26White
Referee:
David Munro
Attendance:
49,222

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home19
Away5
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 4, Ross County 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 4, Ross County 2.

  3. Post update

    Juninho Bacuna (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ianis Hagi.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Rangers 4, Ross County 2. Jordan White (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harrison Paton following a set piece situation.

  9. Post update

    Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).

  10. Post update

    Jordan White (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Rangers).

  12. Post update

    Harry Clarke (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Samuel.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Dominic Samuel replaces Ross Callachan.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Fashion Sakala (Rangers).

  16. Post update

    Harry Clarke (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ross Callachan (Ross County).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Kemar Roofe (Rangers).

  20. Post update

    Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1393129131630
2Celtic138233092126
3Hearts1366123121124
4Dundee Utd136341313021
5Motherwell135351721-418
6Hibernian114341515015
7Aberdeen134361518-315
8St Mirren133641521-615
9St Johnstone13355812-414
10Livingston123361016-612
11Dundee132471127-1610
12Ross County121381726-96
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport