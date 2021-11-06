Rangers v Ross County

Rangers have no fresh injuries. Ryan Jack is close to a comeback following a long-term calf injury but is unlikely to face County. Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.

Ross County have close to a full squad, with only full-back Jake Vokins missing after foot surgery.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "It is great to have Ryan Kent back, he will give everyone a boost, not just inside the dressing room, I think the supporters too."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "We are going to Ibrox big crowd, good pitch, top team. It's what I love being involved in it's what players should love being involved in."

Did you know? Rangers have won each of their last 10 league meetings with Ross County, scoring 29 goals while conceding only five.

