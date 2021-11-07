Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Jota's goal early in the second half calmed Celtic nerves and paved the way to victory

Portuguese winger Jota inspired Celtic to a comfortable victory at Dundee as they moved back into second place in the Scottish Premiership.

Jota opened the scoring and Kyogo doubled Celtic's lead before Danny Mullen brought Dundee back into the game before the break.

But the Benfica loanee scored again two minutes after the restart, then quickly set up Kyogo for Celtic's fourth three minutes later.

Lee Ashcroft then headed a consolation.

The win moves Celtic back above Hearts and within one point of leaders Rangers, who host Ross County at 15:00 GMT, while Dundee remain in 11th spot.

An excellent game of football was preceded by the disruption of the minute's silence to mark Remembrance Day this week.

The away support also took the opportunity to protest against a mooted appointment of former Police Scotland assistant chief constable Bernard Higgins to a role at the club by throwing tennis balls onto the pitch after kick-off.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou picked the same team that won against Ferencvaros, in which all three of Jota, Kyogo, and Liel Abada scored. The forward trio put in another effervescent display here, with Jota the pick of them with a performance full of pace, trickery, and ultimately goals.

He was the beneficiary as Anthony Ralston worked space on the right-hand side of the box to drill a shot off the post, with the Portuguese winger alert to sweep home the rebound despite suggestions he was offside as the original shot was struck.

It marked a dominant opening spell, and as the clock hit 19 minutes Celtic had had over 80% of possession. Dundee sought to sit in, but their game plan to frustrate was blown apart when the impressive Ralston picked out Kyogo, who headed Celtic 2-0 ahead.

Dundee quickly turned to plan B which was to be much more adventurous, with Paul McMullan the spark to get them going.

His driving run down the right committed Celtic defenders, and his combination with Paul McGowan allowed him to swing an awkward cross in, which Mullen took full advantage of to head beyond Joe Hart.

But while that goal buoyed the home side as they held their own to the break, they were blown away by Celtic's quality within five minutes of the restart.

First Ralston overpowered Charlie Adam before whipping in a cross from the right, and Jota was the sharpest in the box again as he ran across his marker before guiding the ball into the net.

The Benfica loanee was a joy to watch, and turned provider by throwing in a couple of stepovers before teeing up Kyogo to sweep home a fantastic fourth goal to effectively end Dundee's challenge with over 40 minutes to play.

But while their defensive play has improved steadily this season, Celtic were again undone by a cross into the box, as Ashcroft got to a cross well ahead of goalkeeper Hart to power in Dundee's second goal.

James McPake's team continued to foray forward but could not put late pressure on Celtic, who had chances to add more goals, particularly when James Forrest rounded Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins and teed up fellow substitute Giorgos Giakoumakis, who fired over.

Man of the match - Jota

With two goals and one assist, Jota was the best player on the pitch

What did we learn?

When Celtic's front three are in full flow, they are unstoppable for most Scottish sides. Jota, in particular, is a player with the technical ability to play at the highest level, with the suggestion being his inconsistency was the reason he did not made the breakthrough at Benfica.

He looks to be loving life in Glasgow, though, and is now turning in big performances regularly, with six goals in his last 10 games. He was substituted to chants of "Celtic, sign him up", and you suspect the club will be looking to activate their option to buy without delay.

Conceding two soft goals will be a source of annoyance for Postecoglou after some better defensive performances recently, and is a reminder they are far from the finished article.

Dundee have the worst defensive record in the top flight and that is always a recipe for concern when battling relegation. However, they can be encouraged with some of their attacking moves and scored two well-worked goals.

They won't be the only ones to suffer at the hands of Kyogo, Jota, and Abada in the league this season.

What they said?

Dundee manager James McPake: "I thought the starts to each half we shot ourselves in the foot. They came out the blocks really well. To go 2-0 behind we showed character to get ourselves back in the game.

"At key stages against key players they are going to punish you when you switch off.

"But we showed real character to dig and scrap right to the end. Going away and watching that, you can't fault their effort."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "I thought the whole team were good at times today. We controlled the game and scored some great goals.

"A little bit of sloppiness crept in for their two goals and that was disappointing. I thought there might have been a bit of fatigue after Thursday, but to the players credit, they did well.

"[Jota] is doing really well, he's got so much talent. My job is to make him the best possible player he can be. If he feels that this is the place for his future then we'd be more than happy to keep him."

What's next?

Celtic play holders St Johnstone on 20 November (17:15) in the semi-final of the League Cup after the international break, while Dundee have to wait until the following week before facing Motherwell.

Player of the match Furuhashi Kyogo Furuhashi with an average of 8.09 Dundee Dundee Dundee

Celtic Celtic Celtic Dundee Avg Squad number 14 Player name Ashcroft Average rating 6.07 Squad number 9 Player name Mullen Average rating 5.85 Squad number 10 Player name McGowan Average rating 5.78 Squad number 18 Player name McMullan Average rating 5.69 Squad number 1 Player name Legzdins Average rating 5.62 Squad number 5 Player name Sweeney Average rating 5.51 Squad number 16 Player name Elliott Average rating 5.45 Squad number 2 Player name Kerr Average rating 5.43 Squad number 3 Player name Marshall Average rating 5.29 Squad number 24 Player name Anderson Average rating 5.27 Squad number 26 Player name Adam Average rating 5.02 Squad number 17 Player name McCowan Average rating 4.87 Squad number 6 Player name McGhee Average rating 4.61 Squad number 35 Player name Cummings Average rating 3.97 Celtic Avg Squad number 8 Player name Furuhashi Average rating 8.09 Squad number 17 Player name Jota Average rating 8.02 Squad number 56 Player name Ralston Average rating 7.35 Squad number 6 Player name Bitton Average rating 6.82 Squad number 11 Player name Abada Average rating 6.80 Squad number 42 Player name McGregor Average rating 6.77 Squad number 14 Player name Turnbull Average rating 6.76 Squad number 20 Player name Carter-Vickers Average rating 6.72 Squad number 88 Player name Juranovic Average rating 6.54 Squad number 57 Player name Welsh Average rating 6.52 Squad number 15 Player name Hart Average rating 6.22 Squad number 49 Player name Forrest Average rating 5.88 Squad number 19 Player name Johnston Average rating 5.56 Squad number 7 Player name Giakoumakis Average rating 5.48