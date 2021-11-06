Scottish Premiership
DundeeDundee12:00CelticCeltic
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park, Scotland

Dundee v Celtic

Jordan McGhee is unlikely to be available for Dundee due to a knee injury. Cillian Sheridan is out with an Achilles injury while Alex Jakubiak remains on the sidelines following surgery on a dislocated shoulder and Leigh Griffiths is unable to play against his parent club.

Celtic will assess the injury that forced Stephen Welsh off late in their Europa League win over Ferencvaros, with fellow centre-backs Carl Starfelt (hamstring) and Christopher Jullien (knee) already ruled out. Tom Rogic (hamstring) remains sidelined.

Dundee manager James McPake: "To get anything from the game we need to be at our very best defensively but we also need to have a game plan to attack. We know the task ahead of us. But it is not something we should be frightened of."

Celtic full-back Greg Taylor: "The lads are playing really well at the moment and long may that continue. I'm desperate to get back out there [after injury]".

Did you know? Dundee are without a win in 33 league meetings with Celtic (D6 L27) since a 2-0 victory in May 2001 under Ivano Bonetti.

Dundee

Starting XI

Line-ups

Dundee

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Legzdins
  • 2Kerr
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 5Sweeney
  • 3Marshall
  • 16Elliott
  • 10McGowan
  • 24Anderson
  • 26Adam
  • 18McMullan
  • 9Mullen

Substitutes

  • 4Fontaine
  • 6McGhee
  • 17McCowan
  • 20Panter
  • 21Lawlor
  • 35Cummings
  • 48Lamb

Celtic

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 15Hart
  • 56Ralston
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 57Welsh
  • 88Juranovic
  • 6Bitton
  • 11Abada
  • 14Turnbull
  • 42McGregor
  • 17Neves Filipe
  • 8Furuhashi

Substitutes

  • 5Scales
  • 7Giakoumakis
  • 16McCarthy
  • 19Johnston
  • 29Bain
  • 49Forrest
  • 54Montgomery
Referee:
Alan Muir

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1283125111427
2Hearts1366123121124
3Celtic127232671923
4Dundee Utd136341313021
5Motherwell135351721-418
6Hibernian114341515015
7Aberdeen134361518-315
8St Mirren133641521-615
9St Johnstone13355812-414
10Livingston123361016-612
11Dundee12246923-1410
12Ross County111371522-76
View full Scottish Premiership table

