Dundee v Celtic

Jordan McGhee is unlikely to be available for Dundee due to a knee injury. Cillian Sheridan is out with an Achilles injury while Alex Jakubiak remains on the sidelines following surgery on a dislocated shoulder and Leigh Griffiths is unable to play against his parent club.

Celtic will assess the injury that forced Stephen Welsh off late in their Europa League win over Ferencvaros, with fellow centre-backs Carl Starfelt (hamstring) and Christopher Jullien (knee) already ruled out. Tom Rogic (hamstring) remains sidelined.

Dundee manager James McPake: "To get anything from the game we need to be at our very best defensively but we also need to have a game plan to attack. We know the task ahead of us. But it is not something we should be frightened of."

Celtic full-back Greg Taylor: "The lads are playing really well at the moment and long may that continue. I'm desperate to get back out there [after injury]".

Did you know? Dundee are without a win in 33 league meetings with Celtic (D6 L27) since a 2-0 victory in May 2001 under Ivano Bonetti.

Pick your Dundee XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Celtic XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Dundee Dundee Dundee

Celtic Celtic Celtic Dundee Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Legzdins Average rating 9.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Kerr Average rating 7.67 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Ashcroft Average rating 9.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Sweeney Average rating 9.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Marshall Average rating 6.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Elliott Average rating 6.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name McGowan Average rating 10.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Anderson Average rating 6.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Adam Average rating 10.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name McMullan Average rating 6.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Mullen Average rating 6.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg No players have been substituted yet Celtic Starting XI Avg Squad number 15 Player name Hart Average rating 8.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 56 Player name Ralston Average rating 9.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Carter-Vickers Average rating 9.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 57 Player name Welsh Average rating 9.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 88 Player name Juranovic Average rating 9.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Bitton Average rating 7.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Abada Average rating 9.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Turnbull Average rating 9.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 42 Player name McGregor Average rating 9.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Jota Average rating 10.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Furuhashi Average rating 9.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg No players have been substituted yet