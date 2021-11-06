Dundee v Celtic

Jordan McGhee is unlikely to be available for Dundee due to a knee injury. Cillian Sheridan is out with an Achilles injury while Alex Jakubiak remains on the sidelines following surgery on a dislocated shoulder and Leigh Griffiths is unable to play against his parent club.
Celtic will assess the injury that forced Stephen Welsh off late in their Europa League win over Ferencvaros, with fellow centre-backs Carl Starfelt (hamstring) and Christopher Jullien (knee) already ruled out. Tom Rogic (hamstring) remains sidelined.
Dundee manager James McPake: "To get anything from the game we need to be at our very best defensively but we also need to have a game plan to attack. We know the task ahead of us. But it is not something we should be frightened of."
Celtic full-back Greg Taylor: "The lads are playing really well at the moment and long may that continue. I'm desperate to get back out there [after injury]".
Did you know? Dundee are without a win in 33 league meetings with Celtic (D6 L27) since a 2-0 victory in May 2001 under Ivano Bonetti.
Dundee
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLegzdinsAverage rating
9.50
- Squad number2Player nameKerrAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number14Player nameAshcroftAverage rating
9.33
- Squad number5Player nameSweeneyAverage rating
9.00
- Squad number3Player nameMarshallAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number16Player nameElliottAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number10Player nameMcGowanAverage rating
10.00
- Squad number24Player nameAndersonAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number26Player nameAdamAverage rating
10.00
- Squad number18Player nameMcMullanAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number9Player nameMullenAverage rating
6.00
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Celtic
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameHartAverage rating
8.14
- Squad number56Player nameRalstonAverage rating
9.75
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
9.25
- Squad number57Player nameWelshAverage rating
9.25
- Squad number88Player nameJuranovicAverage rating
9.25
- Squad number6Player nameBittonAverage rating
7.75
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
9.50
- Squad number14Player nameTurnbullAverage rating
9.75
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
9.50
- Squad number17Player nameJotaAverage rating
10.00
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
9.00
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Line-ups
Dundee
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Legzdins
- 2Kerr
- 14Ashcroft
- 5Sweeney
- 3Marshall
- 16Elliott
- 10McGowan
- 24Anderson
- 26Adam
- 18McMullan
- 9Mullen
Substitutes
- 4Fontaine
- 6McGhee
- 17McCowan
- 20Panter
- 21Lawlor
- 35Cummings
- 48Lamb
Celtic
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 15Hart
- 56Ralston
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 57Welsh
- 88Juranovic
- 6Bitton
- 11Abada
- 14Turnbull
- 42McGregor
- 17Neves Filipe
- 8Furuhashi
Substitutes
- 5Scales
- 7Giakoumakis
- 16McCarthy
- 19Johnston
- 29Bain
- 49Forrest
- 54Montgomery
- Referee:
- Alan Muir