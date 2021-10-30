Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds make thjeir way to their seats to watch the game against Torquay

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will back further recruitment to the squad in January.

The Hollywood stars have visited Wrexham for the first time since completing their takeover in February.

Wrexham's indifferent start continued when they were held by Torquay United with Reynolds and McElhenney watching.

"We've sat down with them and spoke about what we need in terms of improving the team in January," said manager Phil Parkinson.

"They've been very supportive and listened to that and are going to help us have a real push once we get to the next transfer window.

"I think they've been overwhelmed with the reception they've had in and around and they've got big plans for the club, short term and long term."

The co-owners backed recruitment at the National League club over the summer with Paul Mullin, Ben Tozer and Aaron Haydn the most high profile of arrivals.

Reynolds and McElhenney had only just taken their seats in the stand on Saturday when Harry Lennon's fourth-minute goal gave Wrexham a dream start against Torquay United.

But Parkinson's side were pegged back with six minutes remaining when Welshman Connor Lemonheigh-Evans equalised, a result which leaves Wrexham 13th and trailing leaders Boreham Wood by 13 points.

"There were some good elements in the play but the key area is in that final third when you need moments of quality to go and kill teams off," added Parkinson, who was without top scorer Mullin due to suspension.

Parkinson said he had "enjoyed" a week which included the owners watching Tuesday's loss at Maidenhead, visiting the Racecourse Stadium for the first time and meeting club staff, players and supporters.

Both even took penalties during a first-team training session with McElhenney scoring past goalkeeper Rob Lainton while Reynolds's effort hit the crossbar.

"All the lads and all the staff have enjoyed the last few days," Parkinson told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"I think it's done the lads good in meeting Ryan and Rob because it's almost felt surreal that we are owned by two Hollywood stars.

"But now we've met them in the flesh and got to know them we've realised that they're really decent fellas."