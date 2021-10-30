Match ends, Barcelona 1, Alaves 1.
Sergio Aguero was taken to hospital for tests after suffering what appeared to be a chest injury as Barcelona drew against Alaves in their first match since the sacking of Ronald Koeman.
Aguero went down clutching the top of his chest and received treatment for several minutes before being helped off the pitch just before half-time.
Memphis Depay opened the scoring in the second half with a curling effort.
Luis Rioja earned Alaves a point after rounding keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Former Manchester City striker Aguero, 33, was taken away in an ambulance and Barca interim boss Sergi Barjuan told La Liga TV: "I can't tell you much more. I know he has been taken to a hospital and they are having tests done."
The point keeps Barcelona in ninth place - eight points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid, who beat Elche 2-1 earlier on Saturday.
In front of just over 37,000 supporters at the Nou Camp, interim coach Sergi Barjuan's side went closest to a first-half opener when Eric Garcia's downward header was saved by Alaves goalkeeper Antonio Sivera.
Depay was inches away from restoring Barcelona's lead soon after Alaves' equaliser, but the Dutchman could only steer his effort from Gavi's pass against the post.
Philippe Coutinho, who replaced Aguero late in the first half, stung Sivera's palms with a dipping shot as the visitors held on for their first point at the Nou Camp since 2016.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 22MinguezaSubstituted forEzzalzouliat 80'minutes
- 3PiquéSubstituted forLengletat 70'minutes
- 24García
- 18Alba
- 28González IglesiasSubstituted forBalde Martínezat 80'minutes
- 5Busquets
- 30Paez GaviriaSubstituted forPuig Martíat 70'minutes
- 2Dest
- 19AgüeroSubstituted forCoutinhoat 41'minutes
- 9Depay
Substitutes
- 6Puig Martí
- 11Demir
- 13Murara Neto
- 14Coutinho
- 15Lenglet
- 17de Jong
- 23Umtiti
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 31Balde Martínez
- 33Ezzalzouli
- 34Sanz
Alavés
Formation 4-3-3
- 13SiveraBooked at 45mins
- 23Navarro JiménezSubstituted forAguirregabiriaat 20'minutes
- 5Laguardia
- 22Lejeune
- 3DuarteBooked at 82mins
- 6Loum
- 20PonsSubstituted forPinaat 62'minutes
- 15MoyaSubstituted forGarcía Alonsoat 80'minutes
- 17MéndezSubstituted forPellistriat 62'minutes
- 9JoseluSubstituted forSyllaat 80'minutes
- 11Rioja
Substitutes
- 2Rodríguez
- 4Miazga
- 7Sylla
- 8Pina
- 10Guidetti
- 12García
- 14García Alonso
- 18Pellistri
- 19Martín
- 21Aguirregabiria
- 27López
- 31Ferrer Owono
- Referee:
- Jorge Figueroa Vázquez
- Attendance:
- 37,278
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home80%
- Away20%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Alaves 1.
Post update
Dangerous play by Eric García (Barcelona).
Post update
Martín Aguirregabiria (Alaves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Víctor Laguardia.
Post update
Hand ball by Riqui Puig (Barcelona).
Post update
Attempt saved. Florian Lejeune (Alaves) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Manu García with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Balde (Barcelona).
Post update
Martín Aguirregabiria (Alaves) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Florian Lejeune (Alaves).
Post update
Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eric García.
Post update
Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Rubén Duarte (Alaves) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Rubén Duarte (Alaves).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Abdessamad Ezzalzouli replaces Óscar Mingueza.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Balde replaces Nicolás González Iglesias.
Substitution
Substitution, Alaves. Manu García replaces Toni Moya.
Substitution
Substitution, Alaves. Mamadou Sylla replaces Joselu.
