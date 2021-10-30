Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Steve Morison celebrates with reserve keeper Dillon Phillips after Cardiff's draw at Stoke

Steve Morison says he is not contemplating the idea of becoming permanent Cardiff City manager after a remarkable 3-3 draw at Stoke.

Cardiff fought back from 3-0 down to claim a point in their first game after Mick McCarthy left the club.

Caretaker boss Morison says he is not worrying about whether he is a contender to land the job on a full-time basis.

"It's not my decision ultimately," the former Wales striker said.

"You have a plan in life to be prepared for anything and I have always done that.

"All I am worried about now is doing this press conference, going to have some food on the coach, driving back and having a day off tomorrow, because it's been a pretty busy week.

"If I get a phone call on the way home to talk about anything then I'll have that conversation.

"But at the moment it's not something I have to worry about."

Morison, who has stepped up from his role as Cardiff's under-23 boss, looked set for a miserable dugout debut at first-team level as Stoke took charge at the bet365 Stadium.

But the Bluebirds, who had scored only once in their previous eight games, claimed a point after scoring three times in six second-half minutes.

"All credit goes to the players," Morison added.

"I have just said to them in there - that's your standard, that's your level. 3-0 down is not good enough but the performance after we went 3-0 down is good enough.

"If they perform at that level, we win games of football.

"[It was] a really enjoyable day in the end - it's been a fantastic experience. Walking off and clapping the fans - I have missed that. There are about 50 people at an under-23s game, so it's a lot more fun."