Verona 2-1 Juventus: Visitors down to ninth after fourth league defeat of season

Giovanni Simeone's first-half double inflicted a second successive league defeat on Juventus

Juventus dropped to ninth in Serie A as Verona condemned Massimiliano Allegri's side to a fourth league defeat of the season.

Giovanni Simeone scored twice in three minutes to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.

Weston McKennie reduced the arrears with 10 minutes remaining, but there was to be no late reprieve for the visitors.

The result lifts Verona above Juventus, who trail joint leaders Napoli and AC Milan by 13 points.

Allegri's team managed just four efforts on target throughout the 90 minutes, although they did hit the crossbar through Paulo Dybala in the first half.

Napoli can consolidate first place at Salernitana on Sunday, while Milan travel to fourth-placed Roma later that evening.

Line-ups

Hellas Verona

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 96Montipò
  • 27Dawidowicz
  • 21GünterBooked at 76mins
  • 16CasaleBooked at 57minsSubstituted forCeccheriniat 67'minutes
  • 5FaraoniBooked at 61mins
  • 61TamezeSubstituted forBessaat 75'minutes
  • 4Pinto Veloso
  • 8LazovicBooked at 26minsSubstituted forSutaloat 67'minutes
  • 7Barak
  • 10Caprari
  • 99SimeoneSubstituted forN Kalinicat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Pandur
  • 9N Kalinic
  • 11Lasagna
  • 15Çetin
  • 17Ceccherini
  • 18Cancellieri
  • 20Rüegg
  • 22Berardi
  • 23Magnani
  • 24Bessa
  • 31Sutalo
  • 78Hongla

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6DaniloBooked at 29mins
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3Chiellini
  • 12Lobo SilvaSubstituted forPellegriniat 82'minutes
  • 11Ju CuadradoSubstituted forKulusevskiat 69'minutes
  • 30BentancurSubstituted forMcKennieat 58'minutes
  • 5ArthurBooked at 61minsSubstituted forBernardeschiat 69'minutes
  • 25RabiotSubstituted forLocatelliat 57'minutes
  • 10Dybala
  • 9MorataBooked at 76mins

Substitutes

  • 4de Ligt
  • 14McKennie
  • 17Pellegrini
  • 20Bernardeschi
  • 21Pinto Ramos
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 27Locatelli
  • 36Perin
  • 44Kulusevski
Referee:
Livio Marinelli

Match Stats

Home TeamHellas VeronaAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home12
Away15
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home22
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Verona 2, Juventus 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Verona 2, Juventus 1.

  3. Post update

    Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Miguel Veloso (Verona).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Antonin Barak (Verona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Gianluca Caprari.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gianluca Caprari (Verona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Bessa.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Lorenzo Montipò.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Weston McKennie with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Nikola Kalinic (Verona).

  12. Post update

    Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Federico Ceccherini (Verona).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nikola Kalinic (Verona) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gianluca Caprari with a through ball.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Verona. Nikola Kalinic replaces Giovanni Simeone.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Luca Pellegrini replaces Alex Sandro.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).

  19. Post update

    Marco Faraoni (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Verona 2, Juventus 1. Weston McKennie (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Danilo.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th October 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli109102231928
2AC Milan109102391428
3Inter Milan1063126121421
4Roma106131810819
5Atalanta115422014619
6Lazio115332219318
7Fiorentina105051313015
8Hellas Verona114342420415
9Juventus114341515015
10Sassuolo104241413114
11Torino114251311214
12Empoli104061420-612
13Bologna103341522-712
14Udinese102531214-211
15Sampdoria112361421-79
16Venezia10226817-98
17Spezia102261223-118
18Genoa101451522-77
19Salernitana102171022-127
20Cagliari101361222-106
View full Italian Serie A table

