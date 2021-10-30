Match ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 2, FC Bayern München 5.
Bayern Munich bounced back from Wednesday's 5-0 German Cup loss to Borussia Monchengladbach with a resounding victory at Union Berlin.
Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring from the penalty spot before doubling the visitors' lead eight minutes later.
Goals from Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman either side of Niko Giesselmann's effort made it 4-1 to the visitors.
Julian Ryerson gave Union a slim hope with 25 minutes remaining, but Thomas Muller completed the scoring.
The win keeps Julian Nagelsmann's side one point clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who maintained the pressure on the league leaders with a 2-0 win at home to Cologne.
Thorgan Hazard headed Jude Bellingham's right-wing cross past Timo Horn to put the hosts ahead at Signal Iduna Park.
Steffen Tigges glanced home his first Bundesliga goal in the second half to put the seal on Dortmund's fourth consecutive league victory.
Line-ups
Union Berlin
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Luthe
- 3JaeckelBooked at 14mins
- 31Knoche
- 25Baumgartl
- 28TrimmelSubstituted forRyersonat 64'minutes
- 24HaraguchiSubstituted forMöhwaldat 75'minutes
- 8Khedira
- 21PrömelSubstituted forTeuchertat 64'minutes
- 23Gießelmann
- 27BeckerSubstituted forVoglsammerat 75'minutes
- 14AwoniyiSubstituted forBehrensat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Friedrich
- 6Ryerson
- 7Öztunali
- 9Voglsammer
- 17Behrens
- 19Rönnow
- 20Oczipka
- 30Möhwald
- 36Teuchert
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 44StanisicSubstituted forPavardat 69'minutes
- 4SüleBooked at 30mins
- 21HernándezSubstituted forUpamecanoat 69'minutes
- 19Davies
- 6Kimmich
- 24TolissoSubstituted forSabitzerat 69'minutes
- 11ComanSubstituted forGnabryat 79'minutes
- 25Müller
- 10SanéSubstituted forMusialaat 62'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 2Upamecano
- 3Richards
- 5Pavard
- 7Gnabry
- 18Sabitzer
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 36Früchtl
- 42Musiala
- Referee:
- Harm Osmers
- Attendance:
- 16,509
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 2, FC Bayern München 5.
Post update
Foul by Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Julian Ryerson (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cedric Teuchert (1. FC Union Berlin).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Niko Gießelmann (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andreas Voglsammer (1. FC Union Berlin).
Post update
Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kevin Behrens (1. FC Union Berlin).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry replaces Kingsley Coman.
Goal!
Goal! 1. FC Union Berlin 2, FC Bayern München 5. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Dayot Upamecano following a fast break.
Post update
Offside, 1. FC Union Berlin. Rani Khedira tries a through ball, but Andreas Voglsammer is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Andreas Voglsammer replaces Sheraldo Becker.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Kevin Möhwald replaces Genki Haraguchi.
Post update
Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Niko Gießelmann (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.
