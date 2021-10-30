German Bundesliga
Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin2Bayern MunichBayern Munich5

Union Berlin 2-5 Bayern Munich: Visitors bounce back from heavy German cup defeat

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich, Union Berlin, Bundesliga
Robert Lewandowski now has 19 goals in all competitions this season

Bayern Munich bounced back from Wednesday's 5-0 German Cup loss to Borussia Monchengladbach with a resounding victory at Union Berlin.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring from the penalty spot before doubling the visitors' lead eight minutes later.

Goals from Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman either side of Niko Giesselmann's effort made it 4-1 to the visitors.

Julian Ryerson gave Union a slim hope with 25 minutes remaining, but Thomas Muller completed the scoring.

The win keeps Julian Nagelsmann's side one point clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who maintained the pressure on the league leaders with a 2-0 win at home to Cologne.

Thorgan Hazard headed Jude Bellingham's right-wing cross past Timo Horn to put the hosts ahead at Signal Iduna Park.

Steffen Tigges glanced home his first Bundesliga goal in the second half to put the seal on Dortmund's fourth consecutive league victory.

Line-ups

Union Berlin

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Luthe
  • 3JaeckelBooked at 14mins
  • 31Knoche
  • 25Baumgartl
  • 28TrimmelSubstituted forRyersonat 64'minutes
  • 24HaraguchiSubstituted forMöhwaldat 75'minutes
  • 8Khedira
  • 21PrömelSubstituted forTeuchertat 64'minutes
  • 23Gießelmann
  • 27BeckerSubstituted forVoglsammerat 75'minutes
  • 14AwoniyiSubstituted forBehrensat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Friedrich
  • 6Ryerson
  • 7Öztunali
  • 9Voglsammer
  • 17Behrens
  • 19Rönnow
  • 20Oczipka
  • 30Möhwald
  • 36Teuchert

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 44StanisicSubstituted forPavardat 69'minutes
  • 4SüleBooked at 30mins
  • 21HernándezSubstituted forUpamecanoat 69'minutes
  • 19Davies
  • 6Kimmich
  • 24TolissoSubstituted forSabitzerat 69'minutes
  • 11ComanSubstituted forGnabryat 79'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 10SanéSubstituted forMusialaat 62'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 2Upamecano
  • 3Richards
  • 5Pavard
  • 7Gnabry
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 36Früchtl
  • 42Musiala
Referee:
Harm Osmers
Attendance:
16,509

Match Stats

Home TeamUnion BerlinAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home9
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 2, FC Bayern München 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 2, FC Bayern München 5.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München).

  4. Post update

    Julian Ryerson (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Cedric Teuchert (1. FC Union Berlin).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).

  9. Post update

    Niko Gießelmann (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Andreas Voglsammer (1. FC Union Berlin).

  12. Post update

    Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Behrens (1. FC Union Berlin).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry replaces Kingsley Coman.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! 1. FC Union Berlin 2, FC Bayern München 5. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Dayot Upamecano following a fast break.

  16. Post update

    Offside, 1. FC Union Berlin. Rani Khedira tries a through ball, but Andreas Voglsammer is caught offside.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Andreas Voglsammer replaces Sheraldo Becker.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Kevin Möhwald replaces Genki Haraguchi.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).

  20. Post update

    Niko Gießelmann (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th October 2021

  • Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin2Bayern MunichBayern Munich5
  • B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen0WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg2
  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund2Köln1. FC Köln0
  • Arminia BielefeldArminia Bielefeld1MainzMainz 052
  • FreiburgSC Freiburg3FürthSpVgg Greuther Fürth1
  • FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt17:30RB LeipzigRB Leipzig

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich1081138102825
2B Dortmund1080227151224
3Freiburg106401771022
4B Leverkusen105232316717
5Mainz105141410416
6Union Berlin104421515016
7Wolfsburg105141112-116
8RB Leipzig94232091114
9Hoffenheim104241915414
10Köln103431518-313
11Hertha Berlin104061123-1212
12B Mgladbach93241012-211
13Stuttgart92431415-110
14VfL Bochum9315716-910
15Frankfurt9153914-58
16Augsburg9135518-136
17Arminia Bielefeld10055616-105
18Fürth10019727-201
View full German Bundesliga table

