Jeff Stelling joined Sky in 1992

Jeff Stelling is to leave Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday at the end of the season after more than 25 years at the helm.

The 66-year-old, who has presented the show since 1994, made the announcement on Saturday and was met with a standing ovation by fellow pundits.

Hartlepool fan Stelling, who joined Sky in 1992, does not intend to retire.

"I have come to the incredibly difficult decision that this will be my last season," he said.

"This is my decision - there has been no pressure. Sky have been absolutely brilliant with me, as they always have been.

"I am not intending to retire but it is time to let somebody else have a go at what is the best job in the world."

He added: "I have loved every moment of my 30 years with Sky, but like every Saturday afternoon the time eventually comes to blow the final whistle.

"I am proud to have been part of such a winning team for so long and look forward to the many more special moments on Soccer Saturday for the rest of this season - and perhaps even another promotion push from Hartlepool United."