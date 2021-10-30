Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Shawn McCoulsky (centre) played his last game for Forest Green in September 2020

Colchester United have signed free-agent striker Shawn McCoulsky on a short-term contract.

The 24-year-old was released by Forest Green Rovers at the end of last season after making 26 appearances.

The deal was completed in time for McCoulsky to be available for Saturday's home League Two match against Scunthorpe United.

"I just want to play as much as I can and help the team as much as I can," he told the club website.

McCoulsky has also had loan spells with several clubs, including Newport County, for whom he scored 11 goals in 2017-18, and Southend United.