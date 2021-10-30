Matthew Clarke opened the scoring for Linfield at Windsor Park

Ryan Curran scores two late goals to stun Glenavon and keep Cliftonville top of the Irish Premiership table with a 2-1 win at Solitude.

The Reds looked like they would slip from first to fourth but Curran netted twice in as many minutes after Declan Dunne had gifted Glenavon the opener.

Linfield beat Dungannon Swifts 3-0 at Windsor Park while Coleraine edged Portadown 2-0.

Larne hammered Ballymena United 3-0 and Crusaders beat Warrenpoint Town 4-2.

The late drama at Solitude keeps Paddy McLaughlin's side top of the table by one point ahead of champions Linfield, with Coleraine and Larne in hot pursuit as the top four sides are separated by four points.

In north Belfast, Curran's quickfire double clinched a dramatic 2-1 victory over Glenavon to maintain Cliftonville's superb start to the season.

Mark Stafford headed wide for Glenavon in a lacklustre first half before the visitors took the lead early in the second half courtesy of a blunder from keeper Declan Dunne.

The keeper passed out straight to teenage forward Josh Doyle, who duly returned the ball past an embarrassed Dunne and into the net.

Cliftonville were on course for a second straight league defeat before Curran came to rescue 10 minutes from time.

The striker diverted a cross into the net on 80 minutes to level before a superb angled strike into the top corner put the Reds in front 60 seconds later.

There was late drama when Glenavon thought they had levelled through Danny Wallace but it was controversially ruled out for offside and an irate Matthew Snoddy was red-carded for his protests.

Teenager Josh Doyle scored his first Glenavon goal at Solitude before the late drama

Blues stay second with comfortable win

Linfield stretched their unbeaten start to the league season to 10 matches as a double from substitute Matt Green followed Matthew Clarke's opener to give them a comfortable 3-0 home win over Dungannon Swifts.

Linfield opened the scoring in the 16th minute when Clarke made the most of a fortuitous break in the box to cut inside and deliver a beautiful shot with the outside of his left foot past Niall Morgan and inside the far post.

Their second arrived nine minutes from time when substitute Green, not long after coming off the bench, was on hand to apply a neat finish to a quality Kirk Millar cross to double Linfield's lead.

Green got his second five minutes later and again Millar was the architect with another trademark right-wing cross, which Green met well on the volley that Morgan was not able to keep out.

The Swifts worked hard throughout but apart from a Ryan Mayse shot from distance early in the second half, they rarely threatened the Linfield goal, and indeed could have been more than a goal down at the break had Christy Manzinga converted two good opportunities.

Coleraine see off Portadown

FULL-TIME Coleraine 2-0 Portadown

One of four teams who could have moved to the top depending on other results, Coleraine led Portadown 1-0 at half-time thanks to Paul Finnegan's own goal.

The Bannsiders were well on top in the first half and should have taken the lead. Conor McKendry was particularly dangerous had two efforts well saved by Jethren Barr and Jamie Glackin saw an effort hooked off the line before Josh Carson miscued from the rebound and blazed over the top.

However the opener came on 28 minutes when Matthew Shevlin beat the offside trap and his low ball across the six-yard line was poked home by the unfortunate Finnegan, who couldn't sort his feet out as he chased back in pursuit of the striker.

Cathair Friel, Lyndon Kane and Conor McKendry saw an effort deflected wide after the restart but the goalmouth action was limited on the north coast after the restart.

Portadown almost drew level with five minutes to play when Stephen Teggart headed onto the roof of the net, with Bannsiders captain O'Donnell going close at the other end, but Shevlin wrapped up the points in injury-time when he converted from close range following a slick counter attack.

Mark Randall scored twice as tempers frayed at the Ballymena Showgrounds

Larne breeze past Ballymena

Larne made a dream start with a goal inside the opening 90 seconds at the Showgrounds. A slick move from the visitors released Mark Randall on the right hand side of the penalty area and he fired past Jordan Williamson.

The United keeper was in sparkling form, denying Ronan Hale on three occasions and also diving full-length to keep out a Randall free kick but the former Arsenal trainee wasn't to be denied with Larne's second goal on 36 minutes.

It certainly had an air of controversy about it with Ballymena having penalty appeals waved away by referee Steven Gregg after an attempted clearance appeared to strike Larne skipper Jeff Hughes on the hand and the visitors broke at pace with Ronan Hale eventually rolling the ball across the face of goal for Randall to fire home.

Ballymena attempted to find a way back into the game but were undone on 64 minutes as Larne scored a third. John Herron showed intelligent play when, after noticing that team-mate David McDaid had run into an offside position, ran onto his own attempted through ball before squaring for Navid Nasseri to slot home.

Conor Keeley came closest to scoring for Ballymena when his header from a corner hit the post.

Crusaders edge Warrenpoint in thriller

Crusaders made a bright start to their first game for almost three weeks and took the lead on 17 minutes when Paul Heatley's shot was saved by Warrenpoint keeper Conor Mitchell but Johnny McMurray was on hand to score from the rebound.

The visitors doubled their advantage on 27 minutes when Adam Lecky met Ben Kennedy's corner with a glancing header at the near post.

Warrenpoint were given a route back into the match two minutes later when an attack on the left hand side culminating in Thomas Maguire's shot being blocked by Aidan Wilson with referee Lee Tavinder adjudging that a handball offence had taken place. Alan O'Sullivan sent Crues keeper Sean O'Neill the wrong way from the penalty spot.

The hosts' early second-half pressure was rewarded on 52 minutes when O'Sullivan levelled the scores with a shot from an acute angle, despite Declan Caddell's attempts to clear on the goal-line.

But Crusaders regained the lead on 63 minutes when Heatley raced onto Ben Kennedy's clever through ball to slot past Mitchell.

Warrenpoint had defender Daniel Byrne sent off for a second booking before Kennedy put the outcome beyond doubt by scoring from a Crusaders counter-attack late on.