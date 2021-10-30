Match ends, Elche 1, Real Madrid 2.
Real Madrid moved top of La Liga on goal difference with a narrow victory at Elche.
Vinicius Junior opened the scoring midway through the first half, latching onto Mariano's flick-on and sending a low finish into the corner.
Elche's Raul Guti was sent off for a rash challenge on Toni Kroos before Vinicius doubled Real's lead with a cool finish from Luka Modric's pass.
Pere Milla scored late on to give Elche hope, but Real held on.
The hosts matched Carlo Ancelotti's side - who were without injured top scorer Karim Benzema - for large spells and could have opened the scoring through Lucas Boye, but the Argentine's shot was superbly saved by Thibaut Courtois.
Lucas Perez should have restored parity after Vinicius' opener but turned Javier Pastore's flick well wide of Courtois' goal.
Real Sociedad can reclaim top spot on Sunday evening when they host Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao.
Line-ups
Elche
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Casilla
- 14Palacios Zapata
- 3Roco
- 6Bigas
- 22Mojica
- 12PérezSubstituted forBenedettoat 71'minutes
- 8Gutiérrez ParejoBooked at 63mins
- 21MascarellSubstituted forMarconeat 81'minutes
- 16Chaves de la TorreSubstituted forMillaat 81'minutes
- 15PastoreSubstituted forGumbauat 71'minutes
- 9BoyéSubstituted forMorente Olivaat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Gumbau
- 4González
- 5Verdú
- 7Carrillo
- 10Milla
- 11Morente Oliva
- 13Badia
- 17Ferrández Pomares
- 18Benedetto
- 19Barragán
- 23Marcone
- 24Sánchez Guillén
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17VázquezSubstituted forCarvajalat 65'minutes
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 12MarceloSubstituted forMendyat 66'minutes
- 10ModricSubstituted forCamavingaat 84'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 21RodrygoSubstituted forAsensioat 18'minutes
- 24Mariano
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forE Hazardat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 13Lunin
- 16Jovic
- 22Isco
- 23Mendy
- 25Camavinga
- 27Blanco
- 40Fuidias
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Elche 1, Real Madrid 2.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pere Milla (Elche).
Attempt blocked. Pedro Bigas (Elche) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gerard Gumbau with a cross.
Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).
Pedro Bigas (Elche) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Mariano (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga following a fast break.
Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).
Iván Marcone (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mariano (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Goal! Elche 1, Real Madrid 2. Pere Milla (Elche) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Darío Benedetto with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Darío Benedetto (Elche) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pere Milla.
Substitution, Real Madrid. Eden Hazard replaces Vinícius Júnior.
Substitution, Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga replaces Luka Modric.
Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Substitution, Elche. Pere Milla replaces Fidel.
Substitution, Elche. Iván Marcone replaces Omar Mascarell.
Substitution, Elche. Tete Morente replaces Lucas Boyé.
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
