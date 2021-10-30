Spanish La Liga
ElcheElche1Real MadridReal Madrid2

Elche 1-2 Real Madrid: Vinicius Junior double sends visitors top

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid, La Liga, Elche
Vinicius Junior scored his sixth and seventh La Liga goals of the season to send Real Madrid back to the top of the table

Real Madrid moved top of La Liga on goal difference with a narrow victory at Elche.

Vinicius Junior opened the scoring midway through the first half, latching onto Mariano's flick-on and sending a low finish into the corner.

Elche's Raul Guti was sent off for a rash challenge on Toni Kroos before Vinicius doubled Real's lead with a cool finish from Luka Modric's pass.

Pere Milla scored late on to give Elche hope, but Real held on.

The hosts matched Carlo Ancelotti's side - who were without injured top scorer Karim Benzema - for large spells and could have opened the scoring through Lucas Boye, but the Argentine's shot was superbly saved by Thibaut Courtois.

Lucas Perez should have restored parity after Vinicius' opener but turned Javier Pastore's flick well wide of Courtois' goal.

Real Sociedad can reclaim top spot on Sunday evening when they host Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao.

Line-ups

Elche

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Casilla
  • 14Palacios Zapata
  • 3Roco
  • 6Bigas
  • 22Mojica
  • 12PérezSubstituted forBenedettoat 71'minutes
  • 8Gutiérrez ParejoBooked at 63mins
  • 21MascarellSubstituted forMarconeat 81'minutes
  • 16Chaves de la TorreSubstituted forMillaat 81'minutes
  • 15PastoreSubstituted forGumbauat 71'minutes
  • 9BoyéSubstituted forMorente Olivaat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gumbau
  • 4González
  • 5Verdú
  • 7Carrillo
  • 10Milla
  • 11Morente Oliva
  • 13Badia
  • 17Ferrández Pomares
  • 18Benedetto
  • 19Barragán
  • 23Marcone
  • 24Sánchez Guillén

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17VázquezSubstituted forCarvajalat 65'minutes
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 12MarceloSubstituted forMendyat 66'minutes
  • 10ModricSubstituted forCamavingaat 84'minutes
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 21RodrygoSubstituted forAsensioat 18'minutes
  • 24Mariano
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forE Hazardat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Jovic
  • 22Isco
  • 23Mendy
  • 25Camavinga
  • 27Blanco
  • 40Fuidias
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea

Match Stats

Home TeamElcheAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home13
Away17
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Elche 1, Real Madrid 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Elche 1, Real Madrid 2.

  3. Post update

    Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Pere Milla (Elche).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pedro Bigas (Elche) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gerard Gumbau with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).

  7. Post update

    Pedro Bigas (Elche) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mariano (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga following a fast break.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).

  10. Post update

    Iván Marcone (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mariano (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Elche 1, Real Madrid 2. Pere Milla (Elche) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Darío Benedetto with a headed pass.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Darío Benedetto (Elche) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pere Milla.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Eden Hazard replaces Vinícius Júnior.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga replaces Luka Modric.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Elche. Pere Milla replaces Fidel.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Elche. Iván Marcone replaces Omar Mascarell.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Elche. Tete Morente replaces Lucas Boyé.

  20. Post update

    Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th October 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid1173126121424
2Real Sociedad11731169724
3Sevilla116411771022
4Real Betis116321912721
5Osasuna125521413120
6Rayo Vallecano116141812619
7Atl Madrid105411510519
8Ath Bilbao10451106417
9Barcelona104331511415
10Espanyol113531111014
11Valencia113441617-113
12Mallorca113441016-613
13Villarreal102621310312
14Celta Vigo113171014-410
15Elche12246915-610
16Alavés10307513-89
17Granada10154814-68
18Cádiz111551018-88
19Levante110651120-96
20Getafe11038417-133
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport