Ross County's Global Energy Stadium was awaiting Hibs' arrival

Hibernian's Scottish Premiership game at Ross County has been postponed after two of the visitors' players were found to have Covid-19.

The duo - who are both asymptomatic - returned positive lateral flow tests at 10:00 BST on Saturday, having been on one of two buses that travelled north to Dingwall on Friday.

With everyone else who shared that bus deemed a close contact and required to self-isolate, Hibs informed the SPFL that they would be unable to field a team and asked for a postponement.

The Edinburgh club will conduct further testing throughout next week, with those who are isolating able to return if they are double vaccinated and return a negative PCR test.

"We have taken all appropriate precautions, including transporting the squad on two coaches," read a Hibs statement.

"However, in-line with SPFL regulations and guidance, we have no other alternative than to postpone the fixture. The individuals will not be named due to medical confidentiality and those affected will now self-isolate."

Apologising for the "inconvenience" to their travelling fans, Hibs add that they will contact those who have tickets for the match "in due course".

County said on their website that they "are extremely disappointed with this situation", pointing out that the decision "is entirely due to circumstances beyond our control".

The SPFL says a "further update will be provided in due course" about when the fixture will be rearranged.