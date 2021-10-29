Rangers manager Steven Gerrard believes Michael Beale should "100%" be attracting interest from other clubs with a view to becoming a manager for the first time after the Ibrox club's coach was linked with succeeding Mick McCarthy at Cardiff City. (The Herald) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou wants to sign a new playmaker in January, suggesting he has limited options after Australia international Tom Rogic was ruled out for three weeks with a hamstring injury. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hibernian have handed 19-year-old centre-back Bobby Pierre the chance to impress, with the American, currently attached to French club Strasbourg's under-19 team, on trial with the Easter Road club this month and training with the first team. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Striker Jamie Gullan has revealed he was close to leaving Hibs this summer and the 22-year-old thought his time at the club was over before fighting back into head coach Jack Ross' first-team plans in recent weeks. (The Scotsman) external-link

Hearts' Robbie Neilson has urged French 29-year-old Armand Gnanduillet to make the most of his opportunity to start up front while Liam Boyce is injured as the manager is considering recruiting a reinforcement in January. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright believes his squad were lucky to escape without serious injury after their team bus was attacked before and after Tuesday's dramatic derby victory over Ayr United, with police launching an investigation after objects were allegedly thrown at the team bus. (The National) external-link