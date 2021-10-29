Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Beale, Cardiff, Kilmarnock, Ayr, Rogic, Gnanduillet, Gullan
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard believes Michael Beale should "100%" be attracting interest from other clubs with a view to becoming a manager for the first time after the Ibrox club's coach was linked with succeeding Mick McCarthy at Cardiff City. (The Herald)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou wants to sign a new playmaker in January, suggesting he has limited options after Australia international Tom Rogic was ruled out for three weeks with a hamstring injury. (Scottish Sun)
Hibernian have handed 19-year-old centre-back Bobby Pierre the chance to impress, with the American, currently attached to French club Strasbourg's under-19 team, on trial with the Easter Road club this month and training with the first team. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Striker Jamie Gullan has revealed he was close to leaving Hibs this summer and the 22-year-old thought his time at the club was over before fighting back into head coach Jack Ross' first-team plans in recent weeks. (The Scotsman)
Hearts' Robbie Neilson has urged French 29-year-old Armand Gnanduillet to make the most of his opportunity to start up front while Liam Boyce is injured as the manager is considering recruiting a reinforcement in January. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright believes his squad were lucky to escape without serious injury after their team bus was attacked before and after Tuesday's dramatic derby victory over Ayr United, with police launching an investigation after objects were allegedly thrown at the team bus. (The National)
Fans belonging to the North Curve Celtic, Green Brigade, Bhoys, Celtic Shared and the Celtic Trust groups are planning a 30-minute silence at Saturday's Scottish Premiership game to protest at the prospect of assistant chief constable Bernard Higgins being given a senior security role at Parkhead as he played "a major part in the implementation of the Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications (Scotland) Act". (Scottish Sun)