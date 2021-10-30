Last updated on .From the section Football

Eight-time winners Liverpool will take on Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

West Ham, who knocked out holders Manchester City in round four, face last year's beaten finalists Tottenham.

Sunderland, the only EFL club left in the competition, travel to Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal, while Premier League leaders Chelsea take on west London rivals Brentford.

The games will be played in the week of 20 December.

Quarter-final draw in full

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham

Arsenal v Sunderland

Brentford v Chelsea

Liverpool v Leicester City