Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Liverpool host Leicester, West Ham at Spurs, Brentford v Chelsea
Eight-time winners Liverpool will take on Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
West Ham, who knocked out holders Manchester City in round four, face last year's beaten finalists Tottenham.
Sunderland, the only EFL club left in the competition, travel to Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal, while Premier League leaders Chelsea take on west London rivals Brentford.
The games will be played in the week of 20 December.
Speaking on Tuesday, Sunderland manager Lee Johnson joked that he wanted to face either Spurs or Arsenal away in the quarter-finals.
"I'd love to have Arsenal away or Tottenham away, or someone like that," Johnson said. "Then we will wait for the really big guns when it is two legs."
Quarter-final draw in full
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham
Arsenal v Sunderland
Brentford v Chelsea
Liverpool v Leicester City
