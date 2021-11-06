Stirling Albion v Stenhousemuir

StirlingStirling Albion15:00StenhousemuirStenhousemuir
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kelty Hearts
|11
|8
|3
|0
|23
|9
|14
|27
|2
|Stirling
|11
|6
|3
|2
|19
|11
|8
|21
|3
|Forfar
|11
|5
|5
|1
|18
|10
|8
|20
|4
|Annan Athletic
|11
|6
|0
|5
|16
|13
|3
|18
|5
|Edinburgh City
|11
|4
|2
|5
|12
|16
|-4
|14
|6
|Albion
|11
|4
|1
|6
|14
|16
|-2
|13
|7
|Stranraer
|11
|3
|3
|5
|10
|15
|-5
|12
|8
|Stenhousemuir
|10
|2
|3
|5
|10
|15
|-5
|9
|9
|Elgin
|10
|2
|3
|5
|9
|15
|-6
|9
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|11
|1
|3
|7
|9
|20
|-11
|6