Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Teemu Pukki's goal was his third in the Premier League this season.

Norwich picked up their first Premier League win of the season at the 11th time of asking by beating Brentford to move off the bottom of the table.

The Canaries made a dream start when Mathias Normann slotted in from the edge of the area after a good run.

It was the first time Norwich had been ahead in a league game this season, although only a superb save from Tim Krul to deny Christian Norgaard from point-blank range prevented Brentford from quickly drawing level.

It proved a crucial save because Norwich doubled their lead midway through the first half when Teemu Pukki was brought down inside the box by Charlie Goode. The Finland striker stepped up to score the penalty.

It prompted scenes of jubilation in the away end, with the travelling fans seeing their side score two goals for the first time in 29 Premier League games.

But they endured a nervous second half as Brentford put on the pressure. Bryan Mbeumo had a goal ruled out for offside before Rico Henry volleyed home to make it 2-1.

Krul superbly kept out Sergi Canos' fierce drive as the home side pushed for an equaliser, but the visitors held out for a precious win.

The three points moved Norwich above Newcastle - who play Brighton later on Saturday - into 19th place and five points from safety. Brentford, meanwhile, are 14th.

Norwich's season finally up and running

Celebrating a Premier League victory will have been something of a forgotten feeling for Norwich fans.

This was their first top-flight win since they beat Leicester 1-0 on 28 February 2020. And it ended a run 20 games without a victory, during which they lost 18 and drew just two.

Their first-half performance belied that of a team on such a torrid run. Daniel Farke's side attacked with pace and confidence and fully deserved their two-goal lead at half-time.

But poor defending has blighted Norwich this season, and when Henry was left completely unmarked to halve the deficit, the away fans must have feared the worst.

Brentford did respond but to Norwich's credit, they defended resolutely to protect their slender lead and secure a huge, confidence-boosting win.

There will need to be plenty more performances like this if they are to pull off a great escape, but it gives the struggling Canaries something to build on.

Brentford, meanwhile, have now lost four league games in a row for the first time in five years and for the first time under coach Thomas Frank. They will be desperate to turn around their fortunes after a strong start to their maiden Premier League season.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Brentford Brentford Brentford

Norwich Norwich City Norwich City Brentford Starting XI Avg Squad number 40 Player name Fernández Average rating 4.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name M Jorgensen Average rating 4.76 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Jansson Average rating 4.71 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Pinnock Average rating 4.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Canós Average rating 4.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Jensen Average rating 4.56 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Nørgaard Average rating 4.67 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Janelt Average rating 4.57 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Henry Average rating 5.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Mbeumo Average rating 5.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Toney Average rating 5.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 4 Player name Goode Average rating 4.83 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Forss Average rating 4.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Ghoddos Average rating 5.18 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Norwich City Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Krul Average rating 7.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Aarons Average rating 7.54 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 44 Player name Omobamidele Average rating 7.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Gibson Average rating 5.47 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Williams Average rating 7.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Dowell Average rating 7.32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Normann Average rating 8.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Lees-Melou Average rating 7.41 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name McLean Average rating 7.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Rashica Average rating 7.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Pukki Average rating 7.70 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 24 Player name Sargent Average rating 7.29 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 30 Player name Giannoulis Average rating 7.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 35 Player name Idah Average rating 8.01 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Brentford Formation 3-5-2 40 Fernández 22 M Jorgensen 18 Jansson 5 Pinnock 7 Canós 8 Jensen 6 Nørgaard 27 Janelt 3 Henry 19 Mbeumo 17 Toney 40 Fernández

22 M Jorgensen Substituted for Goode at 12' minutes Booked at 28mins

18 Jansson

5 Pinnock

7 Canós

8 Jensen

6 Nørgaard

27 Janelt Substituted for Ghoddos at 45' minutes

3 Henry Substituted for Forss at 69' minutes

19 Mbeumo

17 Toney Booked at 4mins Substitutes 2 Thompson

4 Goode

9 Forss

14 Ghoddos

15 Onyeka

28 Bidstrup

30 Roerslev

36 Stevens

41 Cox Norwich Formation 4-5-1 1 Krul 2 Aarons 44 Omobamidele 4 Gibson 21 Williams 10 Dowell 16 Normann 20 Lees-Melou 23 McLean 17 Rashica 22 Pukki 1 Krul

2 Aarons Booked at 90mins

44 Omobamidele Booked at 52mins

4 Gibson

21 Williams

10 Dowell Substituted for Giannoulis at 74' minutes

16 Normann Booked at 32mins

20 Lees-Melou

23 McLean

17 Rashica Substituted for Idah at 90+5' minutes

22 Pukki Substituted for Sargent at 78' minutes Substitutes 7 Rupp

8 Gilmour

11 Placheta

18 Tzolis

19 Sørensen

24 Sargent

28 Gunn

30 Giannoulis

35 Idah Referee: Jarred Gillett Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Brentford 1, Norwich City 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Norwich City 2. Post update Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Dimitris Giannoulis (Norwich City). Post update Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pierre Lees-Melou. Substitution Substitution, Norwich City. Adam Idah replaces Milot Rashica. Post update Attempt missed. Charlie Goode (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Booking Max Aarons (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card. Post update Attempt missed. Sergi Canós (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bryan Mbeumo. Post update Offside, Norwich City. Max Aarons tries a through ball, but Milot Rashica is caught offside. Post update Offside, Brentford. Charlie Goode tries a through ball, but Ivan Toney is caught offside. Post update Attempt saved. Milot Rashica (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pierre Lees-Melou. Post update Attempt blocked. Sergi Canós (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathias Jensen. Post update Foul by Christian Nørgaard (Brentford). Post update Joshua Sargent (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing. Substitution Substitution, Norwich City. Joshua Sargent replaces Teemu Pukki. Post update Attempt saved. Sergi Canós (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Mathias Jensen with a cross. Post update Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Dimitris Giannoulis. Substitution Substitution, Norwich City. Dimitris Giannoulis replaces Kieran Dowell. Post update Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward