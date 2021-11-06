Match ends, Brentford 1, Norwich City 2.
Norwich picked up their first Premier League win of the season at the 11th time of asking by beating Brentford to move off the bottom of the table.
The Canaries made a dream start when Mathias Normann slotted in from the edge of the area after a good run.
It was the first time Norwich had been ahead in a league game this season, although only a superb save from Tim Krul to deny Christian Norgaard from point-blank range prevented Brentford from quickly drawing level.
It proved a crucial save because Norwich doubled their lead midway through the first half when Teemu Pukki was brought down inside the box by Charlie Goode. The Finland striker stepped up to score the penalty.
It prompted scenes of jubilation in the away end, with the travelling fans seeing their side score two goals for the first time in 29 Premier League games.
But they endured a nervous second half as Brentford put on the pressure. Bryan Mbeumo had a goal ruled out for offside before Rico Henry volleyed home to make it 2-1.
Krul superbly kept out Sergi Canos' fierce drive as the home side pushed for an equaliser, but the visitors held out for a precious win.
The three points moved Norwich above Newcastle - who play Brighton later on Saturday - into 19th place and five points from safety. Brentford, meanwhile, are 14th.
- Follow live text coverage of Saturday's Premier League action
- Go straight to all the best Brentford content
- Go straight to all the best Norwich City content
Norwich's season finally up and running
Celebrating a Premier League victory will have been something of a forgotten feeling for Norwich fans.
This was their first top-flight win since they beat Leicester 1-0 on 28 February 2020. And it ended a run 20 games without a victory, during which they lost 18 and drew just two.
Their first-half performance belied that of a team on such a torrid run. Daniel Farke's side attacked with pace and confidence and fully deserved their two-goal lead at half-time.
But poor defending has blighted Norwich this season, and when Henry was left completely unmarked to halve the deficit, the away fans must have feared the worst.
Brentford did respond but to Norwich's credit, they defended resolutely to protect their slender lead and secure a huge, confidence-boosting win.
There will need to be plenty more performances like this if they are to pull off a great escape, but it gives the struggling Canaries something to build on.
Brentford, meanwhile, have now lost four league games in a row for the first time in five years and for the first time under coach Thomas Frank. They will be desperate to turn around their fortunes after a strong start to their maiden Premier League season.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Brentford
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number40Player nameFernándezAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number22Player nameM JorgensenAverage rating
4.76
- Squad number18Player nameJanssonAverage rating
4.71
- Squad number5Player namePinnockAverage rating
4.65
- Squad number7Player nameCanósAverage rating
4.53
- Squad number8Player nameJensenAverage rating
4.56
- Squad number6Player nameNørgaardAverage rating
4.67
- Squad number27Player nameJaneltAverage rating
4.57
- Squad number3Player nameHenryAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number19Player nameMbeumoAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number17Player nameToneyAverage rating
5.12
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number4Player nameGoodeAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number9Player nameForssAverage rating
4.66
- Squad number14Player nameGhoddosAverage rating
5.18
Norwich City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameKrulAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number2Player nameAaronsAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number44Player nameOmobamideleAverage rating
7.77
- Squad number4Player nameGibsonAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number21Player nameWilliamsAverage rating
7.51
- Squad number10Player nameDowellAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number16Player nameNormannAverage rating
8.30
- Squad number20Player nameLees-MelouAverage rating
7.41
- Squad number23Player nameMcLeanAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number17Player nameRashicaAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number22Player namePukkiAverage rating
7.70
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number24Player nameSargentAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number30Player nameGiannoulisAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number35Player nameIdahAverage rating
8.01
Line-ups
Brentford
Formation 3-5-2
- 40Fernández
- 22M JorgensenSubstituted forGoodeat 12'minutesBooked at 28mins
- 18Jansson
- 5Pinnock
- 7Canós
- 8Jensen
- 6Nørgaard
- 27JaneltSubstituted forGhoddosat 45'minutes
- 3HenrySubstituted forForssat 69'minutes
- 19Mbeumo
- 17ToneyBooked at 4mins
Substitutes
- 2Thompson
- 4Goode
- 9Forss
- 14Ghoddos
- 15Onyeka
- 28Bidstrup
- 30Roerslev
- 36Stevens
- 41Cox
Norwich
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Krul
- 2AaronsBooked at 90mins
- 44OmobamideleBooked at 52mins
- 4Gibson
- 21Williams
- 10DowellSubstituted forGiannoulisat 74'minutes
- 16NormannBooked at 32mins
- 20Lees-Melou
- 23McLean
- 17RashicaSubstituted forIdahat 90+5'minutes
- 22PukkiSubstituted forSargentat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Rupp
- 8Gilmour
- 11Placheta
- 18Tzolis
- 19Sørensen
- 24Sargent
- 28Gunn
- 30Giannoulis
- 35Idah
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Norwich City 2.
Post update
Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dimitris Giannoulis (Norwich City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pierre Lees-Melou.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Adam Idah replaces Milot Rashica.
Post update
Attempt missed. Charlie Goode (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Booking
Max Aarons (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sergi Canós (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bryan Mbeumo.
Post update
Offside, Norwich City. Max Aarons tries a through ball, but Milot Rashica is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Brentford. Charlie Goode tries a through ball, but Ivan Toney is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Milot Rashica (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pierre Lees-Melou.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sergi Canós (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathias Jensen.
Post update
Foul by Christian Nørgaard (Brentford).
Post update
Joshua Sargent (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Joshua Sargent replaces Teemu Pukki.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sergi Canós (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Mathias Jensen with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Dimitris Giannoulis.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Dimitris Giannoulis replaces Kieran Dowell.
Post update
Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Doesn’t really matter much overall