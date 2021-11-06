Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Zaha scored his second goal in as many games to lift Crystal Palace into the top half of the Premier League

Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher goals helped Crystal Palace overcome Wolves at Selhurst Park and stretch their unbeaten Premier League run to six matches.

Zaha's angled second-half finish from James McArthur's through-ball was initially disallowed for offside against the Ivorian, but the goal was awarded by the video assistant referee.

Gallagher doubled the Eagles' lead with 12 minutes remaining, his goal-bound effort taking a heavy deflection off Wolves defender Conor Coady on its way past goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Referee Graham Scott had awarded Wolves a penalty 10 minutes after Zaha's opener, but VAR ruled that Joel Ward's foul on Rayan Ait-Nouri had taken place outside the area and overturned Scott's original decision.

Patrick Vieira's side deserved the three points on the balance of play, with Odsonne Edouard testing Sa on a number of occasions and Christian Benteke going close to opening the scoring prior to Zaha's strike.

Wolves, who had won four consecutive league matches prior to their visit to south London, went closest through Raul Jimenez in the first half.

Palace's third league victory of the season lifts them up to ninth in the table, one point behind eighth-placed Wolves.

Crystal Palace 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Patrick Vieira praises side's 'patience'

Vieira's Palace on the rise

Both teams went into the game on the back of impressive victories - Palace winning 2-0 at champions Manchester City and Wolves beating Everton 2-1 at home - but they cancelled each other out in a first half lacking in cutting edge.

The hosts enjoyed the lion's share of possession and some of the approach play between Edouard, Zaha and Gallagher was very easy on the eye, but Sa was barely troubled in the Wolves goal.

The lively Edouard sent a low shot straight into the arms of the Portuguese - one of only two shots on target in an attritional first 45 minutes.

Jimenez's tame header was easily saved by Vicente Guaita in Wolves' only first-half effort on target.

The game burst into life shortly after the hour mark as Zaha found the far corner from a tight angle. Palace's celebrations were cut short by an offside flag, but VAR deemed that Zaha was being played onside by two Wolves defenders and awarded the goal.

The hosts got the rub of the green when Wolves' penalty was overturned but an equaliser would have been harsh on Palace, who were much improved in the second half and deservedly doubled their tally through Gallagher's deflected strike.

Remarkably, the Eagles have now scored 13 of their 15 league goals this season in the second half of games.

The result also means that Palace have remained unbeaten in their opening six home fixtures of a league campaign for the first time since 1993-94, when they were in the second tier.

Crystal Palace 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Bruno Lage 'disappointed' with performance

Player of the match Gallagher Conor Gallagher with an average of 7.85 Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Crystal Palace

Wolves Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers Crystal Palace Avg Squad number 23 Player name Gallagher Average rating 7.85 Squad number 7 Player name Olise Average rating 7.39 Squad number 11 Player name Zaha Average rating 7.22 Squad number 22 Player name Édouard Average rating 7.17 Squad number 15 Player name Schlupp Average rating 7.02 Squad number 18 Player name McArthur Average rating 7.00 Squad number 9 Player name J Ayew Average rating 6.94 Squad number 3 Player name Mitchell Average rating 6.80 Squad number 6 Player name Guéhi Average rating 6.76 Squad number 8 Player name Kouyaté Average rating 6.76 Squad number 2 Player name Ward Average rating 6.71 Squad number 16 Player name Andersen Average rating 6.70 Squad number 13 Player name Guaita Average rating 6.57 Squad number 20 Player name Benteke Average rating 6.52 Wolverhampton Wanderers Avg Squad number 9 Player name Jiménez Average rating 6.60 Squad number 8 Player name Rúben Neves Average rating 6.59 Squad number 23 Player name Kilman Average rating 6.45 Squad number 26 Player name Hwang Hee-Chan Average rating 6.43 Squad number 1 Player name José Sá Average rating 6.32 Squad number 16 Player name Coady Average rating 6.31 Squad number 3 Player name Aït-Nouri Average rating 6.12 Squad number 27 Player name Saïss Average rating 6.02 Squad number 22 Player name Nélson Semedo Average rating 6.00 Squad number 28 Player name João Moutinho Average rating 5.98 Squad number 11 Player name Trincão Average rating 5.70 Squad number 10 Player name Daniel Podence Average rating 4.90 Squad number 37 Player name Traoré Average rating 4.62 Squad number 17 Player name Fábio Silva Average rating 4.43

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Crystal Palace Formation 4-3-3 13 Guaita 2 Ward 16 Andersen 6 Guéhi 3 Mitchell 23 Gallagher 8 Kouyaté 18 McArthur 11 Zaha 20 Benteke 22 Édouard 13 Guaita

2 Ward

16 Andersen

6 Guéhi Booked at 37mins

3 Mitchell

23 Gallagher

8 Kouyaté

18 McArthur Substituted for Schlupp at 80' minutes

11 Zaha

20 Benteke Substituted for J Ayew at 89' minutes

22 Édouard Substituted for Olise at 80' minutes Booked at 81mins Substitutes 1 Butland

4 Milivojevic

5 Tomkins

7 Olise

9 J Ayew

15 Schlupp

17 Clyne

34 Kelly

44 Riedewald Wolves Formation 3-4-2-1 1 Malheiro de Sá 23 Kilman 16 Coady 27 Saïss 22 Nélson Semedo 8 Neves 28 João Moutinho 3 Aït-Nouri 11 Machado Trincão 26 Hwang Hee-Chan 9 Jiménez 1 Malheiro de Sá

23 Kilman

16 Coady

27 Saïss

22 Nélson Semedo Substituted for Traoré at 68' minutes

8 Neves

28 João Moutinho Booked at 9mins

3 Aït-Nouri

11 Machado Trincão Substituted for Podence at 68' minutes

26 Hwang Hee-Chan Substituted for Fábio Silva at 90' minutes

9 Jiménez Substitutes 2 Hoever

10 Podence

13 Moulden

15 Boly

17 Fábio Silva

21 Ruddy

32 Dendoncker

37 Traoré

39 Cundle Referee: Graham Scott Attendance: 24,390 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Post update Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Conor Coady. Post update Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell. Post update Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fábio Silva replaces Hwang Hee-Chan. Substitution Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew replaces Christian Benteke. Post update Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace). Post update Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace). Post update Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp. Post update Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Post update Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner. Post update Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Vicente Guaita. Post update Attempt saved. João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Booking Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Michael Olise (Crystal Palace). Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward