Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher goals helped Crystal Palace overcome Wolves at Selhurst Park and stretch their unbeaten Premier League run to six matches.
Zaha's angled second-half finish from James McArthur's through-ball was initially disallowed for offside against the Ivorian, but the goal was awarded by the video assistant referee.
Gallagher doubled the Eagles' lead with 12 minutes remaining, his goal-bound effort taking a heavy deflection off Wolves defender Conor Coady on its way past goalkeeper Jose Sa.
Referee Graham Scott had awarded Wolves a penalty 10 minutes after Zaha's opener, but VAR ruled that Joel Ward's foul on Rayan Ait-Nouri had taken place outside the area and overturned Scott's original decision.
Patrick Vieira's side deserved the three points on the balance of play, with Odsonne Edouard testing Sa on a number of occasions and Christian Benteke going close to opening the scoring prior to Zaha's strike.
Wolves, who had won four consecutive league matches prior to their visit to south London, went closest through Raul Jimenez in the first half.
Palace's third league victory of the season lifts them up to ninth in the table, one point behind eighth-placed Wolves.
Vieira's Palace on the rise
Both teams went into the game on the back of impressive victories - Palace winning 2-0 at champions Manchester City and Wolves beating Everton 2-1 at home - but they cancelled each other out in a first half lacking in cutting edge.
The hosts enjoyed the lion's share of possession and some of the approach play between Edouard, Zaha and Gallagher was very easy on the eye, but Sa was barely troubled in the Wolves goal.
The lively Edouard sent a low shot straight into the arms of the Portuguese - one of only two shots on target in an attritional first 45 minutes.
Jimenez's tame header was easily saved by Vicente Guaita in Wolves' only first-half effort on target.
The game burst into life shortly after the hour mark as Zaha found the far corner from a tight angle. Palace's celebrations were cut short by an offside flag, but VAR deemed that Zaha was being played onside by two Wolves defenders and awarded the goal.
The hosts got the rub of the green when Wolves' penalty was overturned but an equaliser would have been harsh on Palace, who were much improved in the second half and deservedly doubled their tally through Gallagher's deflected strike.
Remarkably, the Eagles have now scored 13 of their 15 league goals this season in the second half of games.
The result also means that Palace have remained unbeaten in their opening six home fixtures of a league campaign for the first time since 1993-94, when they were in the second tier.
Player of the match
GallagherConor Gallagher
Crystal Palace
Avg
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
7.85
- Squad number7Player nameOliseAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number11Player nameZahaAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number22Player nameÉdouardAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number15Player nameSchluppAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number18Player nameMcArthurAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number9Player nameJ AyewAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number3Player nameMitchellAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number6Player nameGuéhiAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number8Player nameKouyatéAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number2Player nameWardAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number16Player nameAndersenAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number13Player nameGuaitaAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number20Player nameBentekeAverage rating
6.52
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameJiménezAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number8Player nameRúben NevesAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number23Player nameKilmanAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-ChanAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number1Player nameJosé SáAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number16Player nameCoadyAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number3Player nameAït-NouriAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number27Player nameSaïssAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number22Player nameNélson SemedoAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number28Player nameJoão MoutinhoAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number11Player nameTrincãoAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number10Player nameDaniel PodenceAverage rating
4.90
- Squad number37Player nameTraoréAverage rating
4.62
- Squad number17Player nameFábio SilvaAverage rating
4.43
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Guaita
- 2Ward
- 16Andersen
- 6GuéhiBooked at 37mins
- 3Mitchell
- 23Gallagher
- 8Kouyaté
- 18McArthurSubstituted forSchluppat 80'minutes
- 11Zaha
- 20BentekeSubstituted forJ Ayewat 89'minutes
- 22ÉdouardSubstituted forOliseat 80'minutesBooked at 81mins
Substitutes
- 1Butland
- 4Milivojevic
- 5Tomkins
- 7Olise
- 9J Ayew
- 15Schlupp
- 17Clyne
- 34Kelly
- 44Riedewald
Wolves
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Malheiro de Sá
- 23Kilman
- 16Coady
- 27Saïss
- 22Nélson SemedoSubstituted forTraoréat 68'minutes
- 8Neves
- 28João MoutinhoBooked at 9mins
- 3Aït-Nouri
- 11Machado TrincãoSubstituted forPodenceat 68'minutes
- 26Hwang Hee-ChanSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 90'minutes
- 9Jiménez
Substitutes
- 2Hoever
- 10Podence
- 13Moulden
- 15Boly
- 17Fábio Silva
- 21Ruddy
- 32Dendoncker
- 37Traoré
- 39Cundle
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
- Attendance:
- 24,390
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Conor Coady.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
Post update
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fábio Silva replaces Hwang Hee-Chan.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew replaces Christian Benteke.
Post update
Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
Post update
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
Post update
Attempt saved. João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Michael Olise (Crystal Palace).
Ps chelsea fans that Gallagher chap is a bit rubbish to be honest. Guess I would take him as a rotational player for a few million, but yeah I think you should definitely be looking to offload him to us on a permanent deal!!