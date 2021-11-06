Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace2WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers0

Crystal Palace 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher stretch Eagles' unbeaten run

By Matthew Howarth

Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Zaha scored his second goal in as many games to lift Crystal Palace into the top half of the Premier League

Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher goals helped Crystal Palace overcome Wolves at Selhurst Park and stretch their unbeaten Premier League run to six matches.

Zaha's angled second-half finish from James McArthur's through-ball was initially disallowed for offside against the Ivorian, but the goal was awarded by the video assistant referee.

Gallagher doubled the Eagles' lead with 12 minutes remaining, his goal-bound effort taking a heavy deflection off Wolves defender Conor Coady on its way past goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Referee Graham Scott had awarded Wolves a penalty 10 minutes after Zaha's opener, but VAR ruled that Joel Ward's foul on Rayan Ait-Nouri had taken place outside the area and overturned Scott's original decision.

Patrick Vieira's side deserved the three points on the balance of play, with Odsonne Edouard testing Sa on a number of occasions and Christian Benteke going close to opening the scoring prior to Zaha's strike.

Wolves, who had won four consecutive league matches prior to their visit to south London, went closest through Raul Jimenez in the first half.

Palace's third league victory of the season lifts them up to ninth in the table, one point behind eighth-placed Wolves.

Crystal Palace 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Patrick Vieira praises side's 'patience'

Vieira's Palace on the rise

Both teams went into the game on the back of impressive victories - Palace winning 2-0 at champions Manchester City and Wolves beating Everton 2-1 at home - but they cancelled each other out in a first half lacking in cutting edge.

The hosts enjoyed the lion's share of possession and some of the approach play between Edouard, Zaha and Gallagher was very easy on the eye, but Sa was barely troubled in the Wolves goal.

The lively Edouard sent a low shot straight into the arms of the Portuguese - one of only two shots on target in an attritional first 45 minutes.

Jimenez's tame header was easily saved by Vicente Guaita in Wolves' only first-half effort on target.

The game burst into life shortly after the hour mark as Zaha found the far corner from a tight angle. Palace's celebrations were cut short by an offside flag, but VAR deemed that Zaha was being played onside by two Wolves defenders and awarded the goal.

The hosts got the rub of the green when Wolves' penalty was overturned but an equaliser would have been harsh on Palace, who were much improved in the second half and deservedly doubled their tally through Gallagher's deflected strike.

Remarkably, the Eagles have now scored 13 of their 15 league goals this season in the second half of games.

The result also means that Palace have remained unbeaten in their opening six home fixtures of a league campaign for the first time since 1993-94, when they were in the second tier.

Crystal Palace 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Bruno Lage 'disappointed' with performance

Player of the match

GallagherConor Gallagher

with an average of 7.85

Crystal Palace

  1. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    7.85

  2. Squad number7Player nameOlise
    Average rating

    7.39

  3. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    7.22

  4. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    7.17

  5. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    7.02

  6. Squad number18Player nameMcArthur
    Average rating

    7.00

  7. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    6.94

  8. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    6.80

  9. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    6.76

  10. Squad number8Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    6.76

  11. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    6.71

  12. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    6.70

  13. Squad number13Player nameGuaita
    Average rating

    6.57

  14. Squad number20Player nameBenteke
    Average rating

    6.52

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number9Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    6.60

  2. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    6.59

  3. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    6.45

  4. Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-Chan
    Average rating

    6.43

  5. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    6.32

  6. Squad number16Player nameCoady
    Average rating

    6.31

  7. Squad number3Player nameAït-Nouri
    Average rating

    6.12

  8. Squad number27Player nameSaïss
    Average rating

    6.02

  9. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    6.00

  10. Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    Average rating

    5.98

  11. Squad number11Player nameTrincão
    Average rating

    5.70

  12. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    4.90

  13. Squad number37Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    4.62

  14. Squad number17Player nameFábio Silva
    Average rating

    4.43

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Guaita
  • 2Ward
  • 16Andersen
  • 6GuéhiBooked at 37mins
  • 3Mitchell
  • 23Gallagher
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 18McArthurSubstituted forSchluppat 80'minutes
  • 11Zaha
  • 20BentekeSubstituted forJ Ayewat 89'minutes
  • 22ÉdouardSubstituted forOliseat 80'minutesBooked at 81mins

Substitutes

  • 1Butland
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 5Tomkins
  • 7Olise
  • 9J Ayew
  • 15Schlupp
  • 17Clyne
  • 34Kelly
  • 44Riedewald

Wolves

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 23Kilman
  • 16Coady
  • 27Saïss
  • 22Nélson SemedoSubstituted forTraoréat 68'minutes
  • 8Neves
  • 28João MoutinhoBooked at 9mins
  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 11Machado TrincãoSubstituted forPodenceat 68'minutes
  • 26Hwang Hee-ChanSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 90'minutes
  • 9Jiménez

Substitutes

  • 2Hoever
  • 10Podence
  • 13Moulden
  • 15Boly
  • 17Fábio Silva
  • 21Ruddy
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 37Traoré
  • 39Cundle
Referee:
Graham Scott
Attendance:
24,390

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home13
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Conor Coady.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.

  5. Post update

    Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fábio Silva replaces Hwang Hee-Chan.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew replaces Christian Benteke.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).

  10. Post update

    Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).

  12. Post update

    Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.

  14. Post update

    Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  19. Booking

    Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Michael Olise (Crystal Palace).

